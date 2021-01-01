I think even paying their apparent asking price of £53 million is amazing business, if we dont go for him another big side will and hes class



For sure.I think fees are gong to rise again this window.Obv clubs are making more money than ever but also Qatar are going to get United (which is horrific but for another thread) and will want to make a huge splash and Saudi Arabia have CL football so the same, Bellingham seems likely to establish a new water mark for CMsRice for 90+ or Macallister for 70+ don't seem so outlandish when you look at the contextGiven all that I think we try and get our business done quickly - Ugarte having a release clause and Mount having 12 months left, both being potentially top class and having clear roles in our set up and being the right profile and age - can see them both getting done before the window opens and us having money left for a defender