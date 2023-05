Or alternatively, we will be targeting a couple of more expensive and already established quality players every summer, and look for players like Robertson and Matip for the rest of our signings ...



Who knows. If Schmatdke is being hired as the sporting director, it does seem to me that he’s not the type who will agree to do this and yet be told what he should be doing. And going by historical trends, he is more into discovering talent rather than buying it. Yet perhaps with a bigger budget he may surprise us.In a way, I feel a bit of excitement in regards to Klopp perhaps wanting to return to his roots. It certainly feels that way to me anyway, which kind of ties into his comment at the end of the summer last year where he said we should be into taking more risks.