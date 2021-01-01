I'm thinking we're going to be targeting players the likes of Wolfsburg and Cologne have been targeting. Cheap with upside.
Thinking that the next year or two we may be targeting a rebuild that is potentially bigger than we all thought.
Were not aiming to qualify for the champions league, were aiming to win it and the premier
league so i think it will be a case of him helping us to sign the very high potential players that he couldnt at wolfsburg due to budget, for second or third choice players then yes he can help with value signings i guess that might be under the radar, seems a big character would love to be a fly on the wall
Also is he not going to influence this summers business? Bundesliga and League 1 have plenty of options for us, would be a shame to blow our load on over valued premier league players