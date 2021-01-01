I'm thinking we're going to be targeting players the likes of Wolfsburg and Cologne have been targeting. Cheap with upside.



Thinking that the next year or two we may be targeting a rebuild that is potentially bigger than we all thought.



Were not aiming to qualify for the champions league, were aiming to win it and the premierleague so i think it will be a case of him helping us to sign the very high potential players that he couldnt at wolfsburg due to budget, for second or third choice players then yes he can help with value signings i guess that might be under the radar, seems a big character would love to be a fly on the wallAlso is he not going to influence this summers business? Bundesliga and League 1 have plenty of options for us, would be a shame to blow our load on over valued premier league players