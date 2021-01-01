« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 825689 times)

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:58:09 am
I'm thinking we're going to be targeting players the likes of Wolfsburg and Cologne have been targeting. Cheap with upside.

Thinking that the next year or two we may be targeting a rebuild that is potentially bigger than we all thought.

Were not aiming to qualify for the champions league, were aiming to win it and the premier
league so i think it will be a case of him helping us to sign the very high potential players that he couldnt at wolfsburg due to budget, for second or third choice players then yes he can help with value signings i guess that might be under the radar, seems a big character would love to be a fly on the wall

Also is he not going to influence this summers business? Bundesliga and League 1 have plenty of options for us, would be a shame to blow our load on over valued premier league players
Thinking that the next year or two we may be targeting a rebuild that is potentially bigger than we all thought.

We could look forward to some Europa Conference League entries then.
@Record_Portugal: Liverpool are preparing a move for Ugarte and his agents are coming to Lisbon THIS week with an OFFER. Sporting admits they WILL negotiate Ugarte, despite Ruben Amorim wanting him to stay.
Paywalled, but here's the original source.
https://www.record.pt/futebol/futebol-nacional/liga-bwin/sporting/detalhe/liverpool-avanca-por-ugarte

Incidentally, a few Portuguese outlets seem to be suggesting Sporting are trying to reach an agreement to buyout the 20% sell-on clause that Uruguayan side Fenix has for Ugarte
If Mendes is negotiating with Sporting about the sale of Ugarte on our behalf, it means that we already have an agreement with him about the wages and the agent fee ...
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:48:14 am
We seem to have a list prepared of the players we want this window - it would be pretty fucking strange if we didn't, right? And then we are looking to bring him in ASAP. It is going to be interesting to see what kind of overlap there is, whether it's him or someone else. Like I wonder if our targets will all be people we haven't been linked with yet.

I have to admit, I didn't foresee us hiring someone who seems so ... loud.

Its a strange appointment, he doesnt have a track record with big teams and big stars, nor with winning anything for that matter. But one thing he has a track record of is that his teams have always had decent financial performances. I am not sure if that is supposed to be a good thing at this moment.

However, if we are able to get some decent young talent that will get us winning again, Im all for it.
