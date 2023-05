I've hardly watched Wolves this season so not sure about the rest of his game but i've always thought his athleticism would be handy covering our fullbacks.



He's got serious pace through the middle and if we saw him pick up the ball like he does in our half twist and run all the way to the edge of the opposition box to lay off a pass in very quick time we'd probably realise what we've been missing for some time now. We're too used to plodders in the middle and a quick ball carrying midfielder would transform us. I'm not a super fan by any means but you look at the profiles of Mount (direct, quick ball progessor, looks to score, high pressing actions), Mac Allister (controller, press resistant, quick progressive passing, can add a few goals) and Nunes who for me is the fastest goal progresser of the three you've got a bit of an idea what they are looking for. They clearly think that our ability to turn defence into attack at quick pace needs sorting through quick play and running on the ball to get to the final third with opposition players caught out. We've seen too many teams sit comfy because we don't progress quick enough.Whoever they sign I'm guessing this is what they want to fix based on the profiles being linked.