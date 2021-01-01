The nonsense written about McAllister. He was excellent yesterday. His performance against a low block was perfect. He always makes the right decisions. He is patient at the right time he passes progressively at the right time. Brighton got caught early doors with a few haymakers by Everton and that can happen to any team. After the shock of the first 15 or 20 minutes Brighton recovered well.You wont see many teams create more against a low block than Brighton did yesterday. Pickford made numerous saves and Brighton also hit the woodwork. Everton went past the halfway line 3 times in the second half and scored 2 goals. It was a mad game but McAllister showed his total skillset in the game yesterday. He is brilliant and despite his size he has a physical presence on the pitch. The way he protects and shields the ball in tight spaces against much biigger players is one of is biggest qualities even better than Gini who i loved.He could have had a second half hat-trick of headers despite being 4 foot 3Mount, McAllister and that mad bastard Ugarte would be the perfect summer for me. I like Rice but it doesnt look like were in that race.