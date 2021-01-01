He will count as home grown & hes always performed brilliantly, full international
Doesn't matter. He lacks regular first-team experience, despite being in his mid-20s. So he's going to be a risk despite his talent.
Using Transfermarkts figures (they have the figures in Euros, but the point remains), the most expensive GKs in PL history are:
1. Kepa (Chelsea) - 80m
2. Alisson (Liverpool) - 62.5m
3. Ederson (Man City) - 40m
4. Pickford (Everton) - 28.5m
5. Ramsdale (Arsenal) - 28m
6. Leno (Arsenal) - 25m
7. De Gea (Man Utd) -25m
8. Mendy (Chelsea) - 24m
9. Ramsdale (Sheff Utd) - 20.5m
10. Rui Patricio (Wolves) - 18m
11. Bravo (Man City) - 18m
12. Martinez (Aston Villa) - 17.4m
13. Bazunu (Southampton) - 14m
14. Ward (Leicester) - 14m
15. Cech (Arsenal) - 14m
16. Cech (Chelsea) - 13m
17. Lloris (Spurs) - 12.6m
18. Forster (Southampton) - 12.5m
19. Barthez (Man Utd) - 11.7m
20. Pope (Newcastle) - 11.5m
The outliers in this group are Ward, Martinez and Bazunu. All had little to no PL experience before moving. Ward had experience playing in the Championship and Scottish Premiership. Martinez had some experience on loan in the Championship. Bazunu's highest level was League 1. Ward and Bazunu have both been terrible PL keepers. Kelleher is easily better than both, but the sample size in all competitions is twenty games for a keeper who turns 25 in November. We won't get anywhere near £30m for him.