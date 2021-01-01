« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 821497 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:33:21 pm
cant play Mac Alister & Fabinho is the same midfield.
too easily overrun
Mac is slow and not that strong. It'd be fine if he could dictate the tempo of a game/had a very good output but he tends to be on the fringes. Pass!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:49:15 pm
Does it, though?  He's got 20 appearances in senior football and is already in his mid-20s.  He's really promising, but that's just fleeting glimpses of his potential, playing for a top level team.  If you're another team, you're still thinking it's a bit of a risk.

I'd assume we'd want all sorts of additionals added to any transfer with him, though.

If it was us buying a home grown keeper off another premier league team with his playing history and potential, we'd be paying 35 to 40 minimum, 20m is daylight robbery
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
I would make Declan Rice the marquee signing. They would take 100 million plus a player. Plus Mc Allister. Both premier league proven players, who are hungry to win trophies. Exactly what the club needs. Perfect DNA for the current squad.

If we can get some more outgoings i would go after a proven Right Back. Give Trent more flexibility and freedom.

He isnt a 100mil player. I like Rice but he's massively overrated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:09:20 pm
He isnt a 100mil player. I like Rice but he's massively overrated.

Indeed but really how many midfielders are worth £100m?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:46:28 pm
£20m for Kelleher seems a steal

It's probably fair given his lack of playing time. Transfermarket lists only twenty goalkeepers who moved for 20m or more. None had the lack of playing time Kelleher has had. Even Ramsdale had a full season at Bournemouth before Sheff Utd paid £18.5m for him, which is still one of the highest fees ever paid for a keeper. Keepers generally don't go for massive fees, which is strange given their importance. I'd expect there will be plenty of add-ons if we were to sell him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Mac Allister maybe not the physical, combative midfielder many were expecting but I imagine we're targeting various profiles of midfielder this summer. With that in mind I think it would be strange if we went for Gravenberch too. Both play a similar position and role. Also neither homegrown which apparently is a big deal for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:08:39 pm
If it was us buying a home grown keeper off another premier league team with his playing history and potential, we'd be paying 35 to 40 minimum, 20m is daylight robbery

You think we'd be paying £35m for someone who has 20 games under their belt?  No chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:25 pm
You think we'd be paying £35m for someone who has 20 games under their belt?  No chance.

Unfortunately, as talented as he is, you're right. I think only seven keepers have ever gone for more than 30m (Kepa, Alisson, Buffon, Ederson, Cillesen, Courtois, Neuer)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:20:12 pm
Mac Allister maybe not the physical, combative midfielder many were expecting but I imagine we're targeting various profiles of midfielder this summer. With that in mind I think it would be strange if we went for Gravenberch too. Both play a similar position and role. Also neither homegrown which apparently is a big deal for us.
Looking at our squad, we have two deep-lying playmakers of the highest quality (i.e Trent and Thiago). We need a quick, physical 6  or two to give them more licence to do their thing.

They are more suited to a double pivot so an 8 that operates likes a 10 and has a decent output would be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:25 pm
You think we'd be paying £35m for someone who has 20 games under their belt?  No chance.

He will count as home grown & hes always performed brilliantly, full international

how many points a season could be save for a team? hes arguably the best young keeper in Britain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:35:42 pm
Looking at our squad, we have two deep-lying playmakers of the highest quality (i.e Trent and Thiago). We need a quick, physical 6  or two to give them more licence to do their thing.

They are more suited to a double pivot so an 8 that operates likes a 10 and has a decent output would be perfect.
Mount fits that to a tee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:36:59 pm
He will count as home grown & hes always performed brilliantly, full international

how many points a season could be save for a team? hes arguably the best young keeper in Britain

But it's still a huge risk, he's potentially one of the best keepers in the league but 20 matches is no sample size for a player in their mid-20s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Same bullshit, just a different day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:23 pm
Same bullshit, just a different day.

Come on Samie, some people have finally watched Mac Allister in a live game, and it was not his best game this season. For them, he is obviously not good enough ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:36:59 pm
He will count as home grown & hes always performed brilliantly, full international

Doesn't matter. He lacks regular first-team experience, despite being in his mid-20s. So he's going to be a risk despite his talent.

Using Transfermarkts figures (they have the figures in Euros, but the point remains), the most expensive GKs in PL history are:

1. Kepa (Chelsea) - 80m
2. Alisson (Liverpool) - 62.5m
3. Ederson (Man City)  - 40m
4. Pickford (Everton) - 28.5m
5. Ramsdale (Arsenal) - 28m
6. Leno (Arsenal) - 25m
7. De Gea (Man Utd) -25m
8. Mendy (Chelsea) - 24m
9. Ramsdale (Sheff Utd) - 20.5m
10. Rui Patricio (Wolves) - 18m
11. Bravo (Man City) - 18m
12. Martinez (Aston Villa) - 17.4m
13. Bazunu (Southampton) - 14m
14. Ward (Leicester) - 14m
15. Cech (Arsenal) - 14m
16. Cech (Chelsea) - 13m
17. Lloris (Spurs) - 12.6m
18. Forster (Southampton) - 12.5m
19. Barthez (Man Utd) - 11.7m
20. Pope (Newcastle) - 11.5m

The outliers in this group are Ward, Martinez and Bazunu. All had little to no PL experience before moving. Ward had experience playing in the Championship and Scottish Premiership. Martinez had some experience on loan in the Championship. Bazunu's highest level was League 1.  Ward and Bazunu have both been terrible PL keepers. Kelleher is easily better than both, but the sample size in all competitions is twenty games for a keeper who turns 25 in November. We won't get anywhere near £30m for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Goal keepers remain insanely under priced
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Long term Sporting Director role- another name that has been rumoured again is Krosche from Frankfurt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:25 pm
You think we'd be paying £35m for someone who has 20 games under their belt?  No chance.

Not saying we'd 100% pay it, but I've no doubt its what we'd be getting quoted, the list of goalkeepers who have gone for over x amount means nothing now, the market has shifted considerably, look at the prices being thrown about with every player we are linked with, the days of getting a young hg player with huge potential for 20m are long gone, he's won us a major cup competition with his performance in the final
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:28:17 pm
I hope our recruitment team took note of Mac Allister's tracking of Doucoure.

I did not know he was that slow. Was a very alarming piece of play. Last thing we need in another midfield player who cannot run.
Every PL team has a midfield player as fast or faster than Doucoure as well

Last thing we need is to overreact to one poor individual performance in the midst of a poor team performance in the midst of a very busy period on the team's schedule. He looked understandably leggy, and while he isn't pacy, fast, or rapid normally, it was an uncharacteristic showing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:44:23 pm
Same bullshit, just a different day.

My heads sore with number 6's, press resistant and double pivots. I just want a few midfielders who can control a football, pass and kick fuck out of the opposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
AND BRING BACK 4-4- FUCKIN' 2!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
Goal keepers remain insanely under priced

Indeed. A fifth of the top 25 GK transfers of all-time are from Serie A more than 20 years ago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:18:19 pm
Last thing we need is to overreact to one poor individual performance in the midst of a poor team performance in the midst of a very busy period on the team's schedule. He looked understandably leggy, and while he isn't pacy, fast, or rapid normally, it was an uncharacteristic showing.

And yet despite how (understandably) leggy he looked, Brighton fans still had him down as one of their best players yesterday
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:19:21 pm
My heads sore with number 6's, press resistant and double pivots. I just want a few midfielders who can control a football, pass and kick fuck out of the opposition.

That's Ugarte, slappy. He's the answer to all of our ... many of our problems. He's the linchpin of our transfer dreams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
MacAllister and Caicedo must have drunk last night. Both were hilarious bad. I guess anyone is entitled to an off day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
MacAllister make sense as a replacement for Thiago and we all know what we need at the DM position but what we want for the right side position is difficult to predict, I can't tell if we want a technically gifted playmaker or a younger version of Hendo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:59:48 am
Because sometimes a players skillset is so strong you bring them to develop them. In one breath some fans say bringing in raw talent is a waste of time and in the next breath say why didnt we pick up the likes of Enzo, Caicedo and MacAllister on the cheap before their first big move.

We have Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic already. I'd also dispute the premise that Enzo or Caicedo were bought cheap to be developed, they were clearly good enough from day 1. Mac Allister you could debate but if Gravenberch or Lavia are only costing all of £12m then fine, go for it.

Odds are we're going to have at least 6 midfielders on the books already without signing anyone. We need actual starters right now. Any funds being spent otherwise will likely just result in another season where we're all sitting here asking wtf happened as we chase 4th or 5th at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:28:15 am
So hypothetically if we were to sign Mac Allister, Ugarte and Gravenberch that would be throwing the towel in on next season? Bizarre indeed.

He is just laying the groundwork to be able to go back to posting snidey shit about the Boss.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:01:06 pm
MacAllister and Caicedo must have drunk last night. Both were hilarious bad. I guess anyone is entitled to an off day.

Maybe, their heads are elsewhere now.

It was a bad game for them both but remember Liverpool have the ball more often than not in games. Everton played well yesterday as much as it pains me to say it.

Both are still good players.
