He will count as home grown & hes always performed brilliantly, full international



Doesn't matter. He lacks regular first-team experience, despite being in his mid-20s. So he's going to be a risk despite his talent.Using Transfermarkts figures (they have the figures in Euros, but the point remains), the most expensive GKs in PL history are:1. Kepa (Chelsea) - 80m2. Alisson (Liverpool) - 62.5m3. Ederson (Man City) - 40m4. Pickford (Everton) - 28.5m5. Ramsdale (Arsenal) - 28m6. Leno (Arsenal) - 25m7. De Gea (Man Utd) -25m8. Mendy (Chelsea) - 24m9. Ramsdale (Sheff Utd) - 20.5m10. Rui Patricio (Wolves) - 18m11. Bravo (Man City) - 18m12. Martinez (Aston Villa) - 17.4m13. Bazunu (Southampton) - 14m14. Ward (Leicester) - 14m15. Cech (Arsenal) - 14m16. Cech (Chelsea) - 13m17. Lloris (Spurs) - 12.6m18. Forster (Southampton) - 12.5m19. Barthez (Man Utd) - 11.7m20. Pope (Newcastle) - 11.5mThe outliers in this group are Ward, Martinez and Bazunu. All had little to no PL experience before moving. Ward had experience playing in the Championship and Scottish Premiership. Martinez had some experience on loan in the Championship. Bazunu's highest level was League 1. Ward and Bazunu have both been terrible PL keepers. Kelleher is easily better than both, but the sample size in all competitions is twenty games for a keeper who turns 25 in November. We won't get anywhere near £30m for him.