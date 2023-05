partly we need players better retaining the ball under pressure though especially in midfield.

With Gini gone & Thiago injured our midfield is very poor at retaining the ball



I agree that we're terrible at managing games through ball retention, but it's always been that way under Klopp, even with Thiago in the team. I always thought we were moving towards a more possession-based approach with the signings we were making, but we're still playing the same blood and thunder football, so if we do end up buying players like Mac Allister, who are very good but not really physical monsters, we're still stuck halfway. We've ended up playing a physical style of football with non-physical footballers.