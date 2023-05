Just one more thing I can't work out. I said to my wife that our talks with Schmadtke were as an external consultant for transfers while Ward is leaving, and she said 'would Dave Fallows not make more sense for an interim role rather than getting some external consultant who has no relationship with the current staff'?



Fallows has a role though. Adding more to what he has to do may not be possible, and would maybe then mean shifting some of what he currently does to someone else, etc. etc. So you end up causing more changes and disruption than you would if you just got an experienced guy in to provide additional support (and knowledge) during the busy summer window.