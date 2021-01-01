« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 622 623 624 625 626 [627]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 817524 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25040 on: Today at 03:18:47 am »
I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25041 on: Today at 05:44:51 am »
That Bithsiabu fella is 17 year old and 6ft5in. Looks an absolute tank. No slouch either. Still very raw, mind you, all this is based iff youtube clips, but interestingly left footed. I like these types of links.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25042 on: Today at 06:59:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:18:47 am
I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.

Because sometimes a players skillset is so strong you bring them to develop them. In one breath some fans say bringing in raw talent is a waste of time and in the next breath say why we didnt we pick up the likes of Enzo, Caicedo and MacAllister on the cheap before their first big move.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25043 on: Today at 07:05:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:59:45 am
Amir coming over here trying to take Mac Red's job.  ::)

My posts are nothing like his, Samuel.

Now calm down dear, no need to be a bitching and moaning queen 
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25044 on: Today at 07:10:45 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Honigstein on Schmadtke - "Someone who has been around so long he considered a fabric of the Bundesliga. Took Wolfsburg back into CL. Success wherever he has been. Known for bad temper (adopted persona). Many in Germany were incredulous that he was linked to #LFC

Honigstein - "Seen as old school and a traditionalist which is not how we see Liverpool in the transfer market. Links with Klopp's agent and a coach at Wolfsburg. Klopp feels that Schmadtke will help Liverpool with expertise in the transfer market."

Honigstein - "He has been good with identifying with non-obvious talent. He is considered a football maverick that spots talent. Not someone who will buy a player if he knows the agent. His son was also a scout at Wolfsburg."

Honigstein - "He was very forthright to make conflicts public. Klopp has sparred with Buvac in Germany. Klopp won't be shy about this '

Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them  don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line
Sounds like the opposite of Michael Edwards. Seems pretty strange still.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #25045 on: Today at 07:28:15 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:18:47 am
I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.

So hypothetically if we were to sign Mac Allister, Ugarte and Gravenberch that would be throwing the towel in on next season? Bizarre indeed.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 622 623 624 625 626 [627]   Go Up
« previous next »
 