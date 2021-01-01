I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.



Because sometimes a players skillset is so strong you bring them to develop them. In one breath some fans say bringing in raw talent is a waste of time and in the next breath say why we didnt we pick up the likes of Enzo, Caicedo and MacAllister on the cheap before their first big move.