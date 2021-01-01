I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.
Amir coming over here trying to take Mac Red's job.
Honigstein on Schmadtke - "Someone who has been around so long he considered a fabric of the Bundesliga. Took Wolfsburg back into CL. Success wherever he has been. Known for bad temper (adopted persona). Many in Germany were incredulous that he was linked to #LFCHonigstein - "Seen as old school and a traditionalist which is not how we see Liverpool in the transfer market. Links with Klopp's agent and a coach at Wolfsburg. Klopp feels that Schmadtke will help Liverpool with expertise in the transfer market."Honigstein - "He has been good with identifying with non-obvious talent. He is considered a football maverick that spots talent. Not someone who will buy a player if he knows the agent. His son was also a scout at Wolfsburg."Honigstein - "He was very forthright to make conflicts public. Klopp has sparred with Buvac in Germany. Klopp won't be shy about this 'Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line
