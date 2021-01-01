Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (Read 817190 times)
Dave McCoy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I just have no idea why you would buy Gravenberch or Lavia unless you just are throwing in the towel on next season already. Bizarre.
AmanShah21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
That Bithsiabu fella is 17 year old and 6ft5in. Looks an absolute tank. No slouch either. Still very raw, mind you, all this is based iff youtube clips, but interestingly left footed. I like these types of links.
