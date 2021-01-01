Honigstein on Schmadtke - "Someone who has been around so long he considered a fabric of the Bundesliga. Took Wolfsburg back into CL. Success wherever he has been. Known for bad temper (adopted persona). Many in Germany were incredulous that he was linked to #LFC



Honigstein - "Seen as old school and a traditionalist which is not how we see Liverpool in the transfer market. Links with Klopp's agent and a coach at Wolfsburg. Klopp feels that Schmadtke will help Liverpool with expertise in the transfer market."



Honigstein - "He has been good with identifying with non-obvious talent. He is considered a football maverick that spots talent. Not someone who will buy a player if he knows the agent. His son was also a scout at Wolfsburg."



Honigstein - "He was very forthright to make conflicts public. Klopp has sparred with Buvac in Germany. Klopp won't be shy about this '



Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line