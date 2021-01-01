He already played for PSG.
Sign him this summer I think he would be eligible to be homegrown in 3 season, and also probably a spot where he can take a 1 or 2 years playing less games and learning from Virgil etc.
whether hes played for PSG or not is meaningless, theres plenty of average/poor players to turn out for Liverpool over the years, anyway Im sure hes a great talent but lets look at what we need:
Konate is brilliant but will always miss a lot of games
Matip will probably be sold
Gomez looks a mile off the player he used to be
so this player could be our first choice for a significant chunk of the games next season, is a 17 year old ready for that or do we need someone with 100 games under his belt?