LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
I think its pertinent to ask: of the players in teams in the relegation zone - and therefore unlikely to be fetching a premium if sold following relegation/just avoiding it; who might (irrespective of playing position, though we seem to be fine forward - wise) represent another bargain like Robbo proved?

Of the younger players in threatened teams, I do like Gibbs-White and Lavia. But neither would be cheap. Leeds? Leicester?

I've liked Bella-Kotchap and James Justin but Justin's had 2 horrendous injuries already so it's really Bella-Kotchap for me from those teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
I think its pertinent to ask: of the players in teams in the relegation zone - and therefore unlikely to be fetching a premium if sold following relegation/just avoiding it; who might (irrespective of playing position, though we seem to be fine forward - wise) represent another bargain like Robbo proved?

Of the younger players in threatened teams, I do like Gibbs-White and Lavia. But neither would be cheap. Leeds? Leicester?

I reckon Tyler Adams would be a good squad addition, his defensive numbers are top notch plus he's currently injured so he'd fit right in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:51:28 pm
He already played for PSG.
Sign him this summer I think he would be eligible to be homegrown in 3 season, and also probably a spot where he can take a 1 or 2 years playing less games and learning from Virgil etc.

whether hes played for PSG or not is meaningless, theres plenty of average/poor players to turn out for Liverpool over the years, anyway Im sure hes a great talent but lets look at what we need:

Konate is brilliant but will always miss a lot of games
Matip will probably be sold
Gomez looks a mile off the player he used to be

so this player could be our first choice for a significant chunk of the games next season, is a 17 year old ready for that or do we need someone with 100 games under his belt?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm
whether hes played for PSG or not is meaningless, theres plenty of average/poor players to turn out for Liverpool over the years, anyway Im sure hes a great talent but lets look at what we need:

Konate is brilliant but will always miss a lot of games
Matip will probably be sold
Gomez looks a mile off the player he used to be

so this player could be our first choice for a significant chunk of the games next season, is a 17 year old ready for that or do we need someone with 100 games under his belt?



I dont think Joel Matip will be sold; neither do I believe Joe Gomez is a mile off the player he used to be. Of course its just opinions, and we shall see what transpires.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:49:50 pm
This kid is mean to be a serious talent. And France are producing top tier Central Defenders of the future.

Id sign him for the name alone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:47:53 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
Id sign him for the name alone.

That'd make him our Bitshi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:08:08 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:34:25 pm
I watched the game on Saturday, you should check out Fletchers volley, so cruel (also, some of the worst reffing since Howard Webb took a Liverpool v United games)!

Its still weirding me out that Fletcher is there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Peter Falk:

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Peter Falk:

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support

 ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Peter Falk:

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support
More brains in the network.

I do hope we get the that Guy who just left Leverkusen, his background with analytics and the fabulous work he did there would be great fit for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Peter Falk:

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support

Well, he does have a reputation of a good negotiator ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
Peter Falk:

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support

hmmm. The plot thickens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
hmmm. The plot thickens

Wonder if maybe the chosen sporting director is in work with a notice period so we need extra support between Ward going and them coming on board.

Or this is just an interim position until Ward goes and he becomes full time SD?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm
This bloke said we have 250 million to spend so Im choosing to believe him on this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
PAUL MITCHELL RISES!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Wonder if maybe the chosen sporting director is in work with a notice period so we need extra support between Ward going and them coming on board.

Or this is just an interim position until Ward goes and he becomes full time SD?


Ward is going in 2 weeks mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:37:27 pm
I dont think Joel Matip will be sold; neither do I believe Joe Gomez is a mile off the player he used to be. Of course its just opinions, and we shall see what transpires.

We arent going to sign a centre back for £40M and then have him as a bench option, Matip isnt available enough, we cant have him and Konate as our options if we want to challenge, Gomez was first choice along with VVD, hes nowhere near that now due to loss of form and confidence
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Wonder if maybe the chosen sporting director is in work with a notice period so we need extra support between Ward going and them coming on board.

Or this is just an interim position until Ward goes and he becomes full time SD?

Good point. You could be right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335022.0

I think the last paragraph of this lengthy and fantastic OP holds true for this summer. Here's hoping the owners give Jurgen the backing he so thoroughly deserves. I dread to think of our struggles in the last few years of his contract if they don't. He's worked miracles to date but that just isn't sustainable any longer it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm
Some of you dumb motherfuckers need to stop talking shit on a daily basis on here. It does you or the wider RAWK community no favours.

I'm loving this Samuel L Jackson version of yours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm

Ward is going in 2 weeks mate.  ;D

Soon as that is it? Wasnt sure when he actually finished up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm
Soon as that is it? Wasnt sure when he actually finished up.

Okay June 1st if we want to be on point. So 3 weeks.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm
Is this kid's name a scrambled version of Badiashile's name?   ;D

I read it as 'Bitshitabou' ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Honigstein on Schmadtke - "Someone who has been around so long he considered a fabric of the Bundesliga. Took Wolfsburg back into CL. Success wherever he has been. Known for bad temper (adopted persona). Many in Germany were incredulous that he was linked to #LFC

Honigstein - "Seen as old school and a traditionalist which is not how we see Liverpool in the transfer market. Links with Klopp's agent and a coach at Wolfsburg. Klopp feels that Schmadtke will help Liverpool with expertise in the transfer market."

Honigstein - "He has been good with identifying with non-obvious talent. He is considered a football maverick that spots talent. Not someone who will buy a player if he knows the agent. His son was also a scout at Wolfsburg."

Honigstein - "He was very forthright to make conflicts public. Klopp has sparred with Buvac in Germany. Klopp won't be shy about this '

Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them  don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:54:55 pm
Does sound very much as an interim appointment to get the work done over the summer when Ward leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
Hang on, so we want a good negotiator with experience of the German market??

I wonder why?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
GET ME WIRTZ!

GET ME BAKU!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Honigstein - "He has been good with identifying with non-obvious talent. He is considered a football maverick that spots talent. Not someone who will buy a player if he knows the agent. His son was also a scout at Wolfsburg."

ah good - a new poster for RAWK as well.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm

Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them  don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line

So we're hiring someone who knows where all the good stuff is in the centre aisle of Aldi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm
whether hes played for PSG or not is meaningless, theres plenty of average/poor players to turn out for Liverpool over the years, anyway Im sure hes a great talent but lets look at what we need:

Konate is brilliant but will always miss a lot of games
Matip will probably be sold
Gomez looks a mile off the player he used to be

so this player could be our first choice for a significant chunk of the games next season, is a 17 year old ready for that or do we need someone with 100 games under his belt?
Well he a left sided CB. Im interested in what the plan is on the right side so Konate has some support behind could be van den berg too.
Also the PSG CB is 18 this summer, would be a longer term replacement for Virgil and can play games and help give some more resttoo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
Ok now let's put this one to bed.

Quote
Declan Rice: West Ham will allow midfielder to leave this summer for £120m to Champions League club

West Ham will allow Declan Rice to leave this summer if they receive £120m from a Champions League club; Hammers would also accept £100m plus a player for midfielder; Arsenal most likely destination at the moment for Rice, with Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool also interested

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11685/12876766/declan-rice-west-ham-will-allow-midfielder-to-leave-this-summer-for-120m-to-champions-league-club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:02:15 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Honigstein - "If someone has an eye for talent and quality, he has it, but has been restricted by budget. I can understand Liverpool fans' apprehension. We should trust Klopp in his judgment. Both of them  don't know if this is longterm - need someone to get things over the line

How does Klopp's judgement factor into it?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:23:55 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
GET ME WIRTZ!

GET ME BAKU!

This is the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:31:12 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:02:15 am
How does Klopp's judgement factor into it?  ???
Assuming he was on the interview panel, or at least involved in selection process
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:40:47 am
So all the midfielders linked below. Im probably missing some too.

Cant remember the last time we had so many names thrown in before the window even opened.

Mount
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Ugarte
Barella
Gallagher
Fofana
Thuram
Tielemans
Lavia
Paulinha
Rabiot
Rice
Nunes
Caicedo
Tchouameni
Neves
Zielinski
Koopermeiners
Veiga
Lindstrom
Kökçü



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:58:16 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:40:47 am
So all the midfielders linked below. Im probably missing some too.

Cant remember the last time we had so many names thrown in before the window even opened.

Mount
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Ugarte
Barella
Gallagher
Fofana
Thuram
Tielemans
Lavia
Paulinha
Rabiot
Rice
Nunes
Caicedo
Tchouameni
Neves
Zielinski
Koopermeiners
Veiga
Lindstrom
Kökçü





Show me the money!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:04:39 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:40:47 am
So all the midfielders linked below. Im probably missing some too.

Cant remember the last time we had so many names thrown in before the window even opened.

Mount
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Ugarte
Barella
Gallagher
Fofana
Thuram
Tielemans
Lavia
Paulinha
Rabiot
Rice
Nunes
Caicedo
Tchouameni
Neves
Zielinski
Koopermeiners
Veiga
Lindstrom
Kökçü
Maybe we asked the Sporting Director / Temporary Transfer Consultant interviewees to prepare a presentation about a few players they think we should sign. Crowdsourcing is Ward's replacement
