Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:06 pm
I did. He was a hero of mine. :)

Was wondering if you'd see my post.  :)

You were an Andy Robertson believer before any of us were, that is for certain.  :champ
Roy worked with him in the IRN BRU factory back in the day though.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:06 pm
I did. He was a hero of mine. :)

Are you also a part-time Arab?
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:06 pm
I did. He was a hero of mine. :)
That was weird. It was like having Mystic Meg on the forum.

I e never trusted you since

;D
Fucking hell theres some right fickle people in here. No wonder they want most of our players sold.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:44:27 pm
Judging someone on just one game.  :lmao
Yeah... and in a game that's 4 days after a massive effort where the whole team played out of their skin to get a win.
Of course they will look jaded, of course they might be a bit slow to react and perform lacklustre as a whole.

You watch any of our 4 - x losses and we looked dire.
Imagine being depressed about Everton.. Shouldnt we leave that to the Everton fans? Who gives a toss if they stay up? Theyll be a laughing stock next season and will likely be involved in yet another relegation scrap.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:44:27 pm
Judging someone on just one game.  :lmao

That Alisson fella in goal for Roma looked meh.  Conceded 7 in 2 games.  Mo destroyed him in 1 on 1s.  We need a keeper that can stand up in big games and stop 1 on 1s with our high line.  Alisson isn't it.

Adama Traore looked dangerous against us.  Jota?  Who's that?  Don't be silly.

I can't believe we're being linked with Jude Bellingham.  BVB got rocked at Gladbach .  Bellingham's body language is poor.  Kone bossed him.  Glad we're swerving.  1-game sample sizes are enough.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:43:36 pm
That Alisson fella in goal for Roma looked meh.  Conceded 7 in 2 games.  Mo destroyed him in 1 on 1s.  We need a keeper that can stand up in big games and stop 1 on 1s with our high line.  Alisson isn't it.

Adama Traore looked dangerous against us.  Jota?  Who's that?  Don't be silly.

I can't believe we're being linked with Jude Bellingham.  BVB got rocked at Gladbach .  Bellingham's body language is poor.  Kone bossed him.  Glad we're swerving.  1-game sample sizes are enough.

Welcome to Rawk! Where idiots are free to roam.
Absence of transfer speculation leads to anger, anger leads to bitterness, bitterness leads...
Becoming a blue?
This kid is mean to be a serious talent. And France are producing top tier Central Defenders of the future.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in PSGs 17-year-old centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu. [@le10sport]
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:50 pm
This kid is mean to be a serious talent. And France are producing top tier Central Defenders of the future.


Is this kid's name a scrambled version of Badiashile's name?   ;D
Probably, how much points on Scrabble?
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:43:36 pm
That Alisson fella in goal for Roma looked meh.  Conceded 7 in 2 games.  Mo destroyed him in 1 on 1s.  We need a keeper that can stand up in big games and stop 1 on 1s with our high line.  Alisson isn't it.

Adama Traore looked dangerous against us.  Jota?  Who's that?  Don't be silly.

I can't believe we're being linked with Jude Bellingham.  BVB got rocked at Gladbach .  Bellingham's body language is poor.  Kone bossed him.  Glad we're swerving.  1-game sample sizes are enough.

To be fair the same poster had offered the same critiques before this game, Mac Allister had lack of pace, not the most athletic and so on, all was on display today.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:01:19 pm
To be fair the same poster had offered the same critiques before this game, Mac Allister had lack of pace, not the most athletic and so on, all was on display today.

So, we can safely say he won't be competing in any track and field event any time soon ...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:40 pm
Some of you dumb motherfuckers need to stop talking shit on a daily basis on here. It does you or the wider RAWK community no favours.
:wellin
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 07:18:51 pm
Are you also a part-time Arab?

Indeed :)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:08:40 pm
So, we can safely say he won't be competing in any track and field event any time soon ...

You're point is not as smart as you think it is.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:14:15 pm
You're point is not as smart as you think it is.

Well, I remember some great LFC midfielders who were never very pacey or athletic ...
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:40:06 am
He seems a guy who isnt a yes man which is good.
But Klopp having more of an influence over transfers isnt really a good thing.
We need experts to get an edge but maybe you could argue that time is gone now with teams no longer far behind us in that regard
Klopp has always had final say on transfers.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:50 pm
This kid is mean to be a serious talent. And France are producing top tier Central Defenders of the future.
Has the size Klopp  looks for, Looks like contract up in 2024 and is 18 this month
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:27:22 pm
Klopp has always had final say on transfers.

Klopp and John Henry are just puppets. Lindjers is the puppet master.
Wasnt it reported during the season that they were worried about FFP cos of covid and thats why FSG didnt spend last few windows? With a view of rebuilding after this season?
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:11:31 pm
Indeed :)

I watched the game on Saturday, you should check out Fletchers volley, so cruel (also, some of the worst reffing since Howard Webb took a Liverpool v United games)!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:50 pm
This kid is mean to be a serious talent. And France are producing top tier Central Defenders of the future.

Iinteresting. I can't say that I've seen much of him, but he looks a huge unit ...
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:32:06 pm
Wasnt it reported during the season that they were worried about FFP cos of covid and thats why FSG didnt spend last few windows? With a view of rebuilding after this season?

To be honest, I'm not sure it matters, you know? Like we can prosecute the past until we are blue in the face with no more knowledge of their inner thoughts than we had then. If we all instead took shifts scouting Youtubes and the like, we'd have something fresh to talk about. That just seems more productive than going back over the well-trodden mingebag ground.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:36:03 pm
To be honest, I'm not sure it matters, you know? Like we can prosecute the past until we are blue in the face with no more knowledge of their inner thoughts than we had then. If we all instead took shifts scouting Youtubes and the like, we'd have something fresh to talk about. That just seems more productive than going back over the well-trodden mingebag ground.

Should be after the kid from Celta Vigo
