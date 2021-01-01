Judging someone on just one game.
That Alisson fella in goal for Roma looked meh. Conceded 7 in 2 games. Mo destroyed him in 1 on 1s. We need a keeper that can stand up in big games and stop 1 on 1s with our high line. Alisson isn't it.
Adama Traore looked dangerous against us. Jota? Who's that? Don't be silly.
I can't believe we're being linked with Jude Bellingham. BVB got rocked at Gladbach . Bellingham's body language is poor. Kone bossed him. Glad we're swerving. 1-game sample sizes are enough.