Klopp said we wont overpay for targets.

Klopp also said while we might like a player, we will have alternates in mind.



It is all stage managing the situation. We are telling clubs we will be in for players, but we wont be getting our pants pulled down over unrealistic fees, and we wont be beholden to any individual who tries it on, as we will have other targets. I thought Klopp spoke very well, in terms of messaging to the wider footballing world about how we are going to go about our business this summer.



For me, in no way did he mention what the budget was, much less that it was only £50M. He just did not say that.



We have no way of knowing what we will spend this summer. On the one hand, you can look at track record and deduce it will be x amount. Or thereabouts. On the other hand, you can look at the needs we have, and the income streams going up, and the wages and bonus payments coming off the books, and deduce it will be y amount. The optimists might even choose to go further, and say that a minor investor is on the way, so that will also have an affect on spending this summer, and it will be z amount.



X, y, z. Take your pick! We can make educated guesses, but we just dont know.



My guess is we will spend over £100M this summer, maybe even in the ball park of £150M, plus sales. But I stress, this is a guess.