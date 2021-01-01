« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 813774 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24920 on: Today at 03:40:40 pm »
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!

Quote
Arthur:

Hopefully I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me.
[@goal]
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,900
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24921 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:40 pm
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!


Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Alas poor Arthur, we hardly knew him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24922 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:20:46 pm
;D
Well hello there, Samie.
Tell us what's on your mind...

Hello mate.  How long you got? I could take up the entire summer transfer thread.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24923 on: Today at 03:43:30 pm »
I for one am delighted Tchouameni is back on the agenda because it took me all summer to learn how to spell his name and I think I might be close to having it nailed now.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24924 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Tchouameni and Mac Allister, along with a defender, would be perfect.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Bluejay1932

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24925 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:48:48 am
I'm not being negative like the FSG out crew - which I believe you are - but correct. We don't have 150 or 100m. People are totally fooling themselves.

It's at best 50m plus sales. Klopps latest comments make me believe that is the case.
Which comments mate?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24926 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:06:07 pm
I don't think we can afford him. Real paid 80+20 million euros for him. Not a chance we should/would be willing to pay even 2/3rds of that. He is clearly a very good player, and hasn't had a bad season, but he's a developing player, and I am firmly against paying over the top for those. If you pay that much, you either get a generational talent, or a player that is ready to play week in week out at our expected levels.

They probably haven't triggered (m)any of the 20million euro add ons yet. So we could offer the £80million we had allocated for Bellingham which means they wouldn't lose out. But my guess is that they have no intention of selling.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24927 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
I think the fact Camavinga can play LB and the fee they would demand will see them keep Tchouameni
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24928 on: Today at 04:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:56:55 am
Oh yeah, which signings would've got us over the line when we got 97 or 92 points?

Apologies I did not mean to come across as being a know it all etc. I just been so concerned he's off of what we've seen what we've heard, and how we operate it for the last 10 years. I just don't think we have the budget that people think we do. It simply put there is no Coutinho sale.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24929 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm »
Daka as as a backup for mo and another forward wouldn't be too bad.  :D
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24930 on: Today at 04:12:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:01:31 pm
Apologies I did not mean to come across as being a know it all etc. I just been so concerned he's off of what we've seen what we've heard, and how we operate it for the last 10 years. I just don't think we have the budget that people think we do. It simply put there is no Coutinho sale.

On one hand we have people cryarsing over overspending on players and on other hand we have people cryarsing over how we have no budget at all.

All the while, the season hasn't ended and no one has any idea about the transfer budget at all.

This is  peak transfer thread posting.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24931 on: Today at 04:18:44 pm »
No way in hell MacAllister signed a new contract in October with the intention of going the next summer without a decent release clause.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24932 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:12:28 pm
On one hand we have people cryarsing over overspending on players and on other hand we have people cryarsing over how we have no budget at all.

All the while, the season hasn't ended and no one has any idea about the transfer budget at all.

This is  peak transfer thread posting.

Sorry. Didn't realize we had to post only documented facts. My bad. Homer Simpson hates you.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,348
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24933 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:18:44 pm
No way in hell MacAllister signed a new contract in October with the intention of going the next summer without a decent release clause.

Not a very good agent if they handed Brighton all the negotiating hand for a few k more
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24934 on: Today at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:22:28 pm
Sorry. Didn't realize we had to post only documented facts. My bad.

You can post opinions too but try to keep it grounded in reality you know. You have taken Klopp saying " We won't overpay for players" to mean we have a budget of 50million plus sales.

What kind of logic is that? What manager says that we will pay what the seller wants at the start of transfer market?

btw in past three years of "no spending" we have spent more than 50million net each year. Why would you assume that when all sources are saying that we are looking at 3-4 players who are first XI quality, we won't go over that number.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,476
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24935 on: Today at 04:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:40 pm
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!


Isnt he tho  76 minutes played .. 10 million quid flushed 
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24936 on: Today at 05:16:26 pm »
Klopp said we wont overpay for targets.
Klopp also said while we might like a player, we will have alternates in mind.

It is all stage managing the situation. We are telling clubs we will be in for players, but we wont be getting our pants pulled down over unrealistic fees, and we wont be beholden to any individual who tries it on, as we will have other targets. I thought Klopp spoke very well, in terms of messaging to the wider footballing world about how we are going to go about our business this summer.

For me, in no way did he mention what the budget was, much less that it was only £50M. He just did not say that.

We have no way of knowing what we will spend this summer. On the one hand, you can look at track record and deduce it will be x amount. Or thereabouts. On the other hand, you can look at the needs we have, and the income streams going up, and the wages and bonus payments coming off the books, and deduce it will be y amount. The optimists might even choose to go further, and say that a minor investor is on the way, so that will also have an affect on spending this summer, and it will be z amount.

X, y, z. Take your pick! We can make educated guesses, but we just dont know.

My guess is we will spend over £100M this summer, maybe even in the ball park of £150M, plus sales. But I stress, this is a guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:15 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24937 on: Today at 05:33:18 pm »
Caicedo playing right back, nice of Brighton to get him used to the role for next season 😄
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24938 on: Today at 05:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:40 pm
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!

Club legend. We should retire his shirt number... only if we knew it!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24939 on: Today at 06:12:38 pm »
Hopefully the Mac Allister deal isn't too far along  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24940 on: Today at 06:18:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:38 pm
Hopefully the Mac Allister deal isn't too far along  ;D

Fuck him right off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24941 on: Today at 06:18:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:38 pm
Hopefully the Mac Allister deal isn't too far along  ;D

He's a class act in possesion. Never flustered, always knows what he's going to do with the ball, and very rarely loses it. You can tell he's one of those players with a clear picture in his mind.

However, defensively he's not what we need, so you've got to pray we're getting an athletic 6 to play next to him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24942 on: Today at 06:29:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:18:59 pm
He's a class act in possesion. Never flustered, always knows what he's going to do with the ball, and very rarely loses it. You can tell he's one of those players with a clear picture in his mind.

However, defensively he's not what we need, so you've got to pray we're getting an athletic 6 to play next to him.

Watching him off the ball in that half was shades of Fabinho at his very worst this season - letting players run off him at will, and so, so slow.

He looks fucking horrible on the transition. So you know, precisely the thing we've struggled with all season.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24943 on: Today at 06:31:20 pm »
The kind of game he will play in nearly every week with us and like Caceido hes getting found out, he couldnt keep up with Dacoure for that 2nd goal. We need someone far more athletic than him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24944 on: Today at 06:32:48 pm »
Fuckin' Hell! Couldn't make this shit up. He fuckin' walk's into our midfield without a sweat.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,766
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24945 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:48 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Couldn't make this shit up. He fuckin' walk's into our midfield without a sweat.  ;D

We're all making judgements based on one game here. I'm up for sig ing McNeill and Doucoure.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24946 on: Today at 06:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:48 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Couldn't make this shit up. He fuckin' walk's into our midfield without a sweat.  ;D

I think he'd compliment a functioning midfield, but wouldn't redefine one that isn't working. He's a really nice player , but I don't think he solves our all too apparent issue, him and a proper defensive midfielder would be perfect.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24947 on: Today at 06:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:48 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Couldn't make this shit up. He fuckin' walk's into our midfield without a sweat.  ;D

Couldn't give a fuck, that performance was a disgrace.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,362
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24948 on: Today at 06:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:29:27 pm
Watching him off the ball in that half was shades of Fabinho at his very worst this season - letting players run off him at will, and so, so slow.

He looks fucking horrible on the transition. So you know, precisely the thing we've struggled with all season.

Judging someone on just one game.  :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24949 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
Maybe now Mac Allister and Caicedo are shite, we can use all of our £50m budget to get them both?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24950 on: Today at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:44:27 pm
Judging someone on just one game.  :lmao

You mean like everyone on here was doing after the United game?

And nah, I've been pretty consistent on my view on Mac Allister - I've not said anything there that I haven't been saying since we were linked.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24951 on: Today at 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:43:05 pm
Couldn't give a fuck, that performance was a disgrace.

A disgrace ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,555
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24952 on: Today at 06:55:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:50:35 pm
A disgrace ;D

He and his team mates should be embarrassed picking their wages up after that. Didn't want to know. He couldn't even be arsed tracking back or making an effort, bearing in mind the seismic changes we need in midfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24953 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:55:27 pm
He and his team mates should be embarrassed picking their wages up after that. Didn't want to know. He couldn't even be arsed tracking back or making an effort, bearing in mind the seismic changes we need in midfield.

Honestly mate, I can't take you seriously. Just try and avoid a Carvalho-type breakdown okay?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24954 on: Today at 06:59:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:38 pm
Hopefully the Mac Allister deal isn't too far along  ;D
Really bad today, almost trying to replicate being a 22/23 Liverpool midfield. He's had better games. Still decent enough on the ball, low centre of gravity, tough to get the ball off and press-resistant. Feels like he'd be a like-for-like Thiago replacement.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,766
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24955 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:58:48 pm
Honestly mate, I can't take you seriously. Just try and avoid a Carvalho-type breakdown okay?

:D Great Times!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 619 620 621 622 623 [624]   Go Up
« previous next »
 