LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24920 on: Today at 03:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:09 pm
You stupid motherfuckers!
;D
Well hello there, Samie.
Tell us what's on your mind...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24921 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm »
Tchouameni is quality but they would want an absolute fortune. If we could get him for a reasonable fee, it would be such a great signing. The kind of player that could transform our midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24922 on: Today at 03:40:40 pm »
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!

Quote
Arthur:

Hopefully I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me.
[@goal]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24923 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:40 pm
Arthur confirms he's leaving. What a Legend!


Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Alas poor Arthur, we hardly knew him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24924 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:20:46 pm
;D
Well hello there, Samie.
Tell us what's on your mind...

Hello mate.  How long you got? I could take up the entire summer transfer thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24925 on: Today at 03:43:30 pm »
I for one am delighted Tchouameni is back on the agenda because it took me all summer to learn how to spell his name and I think I might be close to having it nailed now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24926 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm »
Tchouameni and Mac Allister, along with a defender, would be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24927 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:48:48 am
I'm not being negative like the FSG out crew - which I believe you are - but correct. We don't have 150 or 100m. People are totally fooling themselves.

It's at best 50m plus sales. Klopps latest comments make me believe that is the case.
Which comments mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24928 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:06:07 pm
I don't think we can afford him. Real paid 80+20 million euros for him. Not a chance we should/would be willing to pay even 2/3rds of that. He is clearly a very good player, and hasn't had a bad season, but he's a developing player, and I am firmly against paying over the top for those. If you pay that much, you either get a generational talent, or a player that is ready to play week in week out at our expected levels.

They probably haven't triggered (m)any of the 20million euro add ons yet. So we could offer the £80million we had allocated for Bellingham which means they wouldn't lose out. But my guess is that they have no intention of selling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24929 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
I think the fact Camavinga can play LB and the fee they would demand will see them keep Tchouameni
