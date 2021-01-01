« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24880 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:42:24 pm
No, no we aren't. Nobody believes we'll spend 200-300 million in one summer or anything like that. We'll certainly be spending more than 50 million, in my opinion though.
for example we get Mac Alister for 60-70m he will be our big signing this summer.
No way we get another who costs 70m & we still need a CB too.

Its why im not sold on spending that much for Mac Alister
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24881 on: Today at 12:53:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:50:41 pm
for example we get Mac Alister for 60-70m he will be our big signing this summer.
No way we get another who costs 70m & we still need a CB too.

Its why im not sold on spending that much for Mac Alister
We haven't even held talks with Brighton. Why are people expecting him to go for that amount? There is no need to invent things to worry about. Wouldn't it be disrespectful to place a bid now considering the fact that we're competing with them?

We "only" have £40m to spend. I don't see how announcing a big warchest will help us. I reckon we are keeping news of a minority investment under wraps until we're substantially done with our business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24882 on: Today at 12:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:24:17 pm
He taken Klopp's comment on not overspending on players as him saying we won't be spending a massive amount of money. Which is not what Jurgen said at all. The 50 million budget is something he's plucked out of his arse based on that.

And why can it not be a guess? People are always guessing on here.
If anything, my best guess is prolly something like ~50m per primary target.. and so far it seems our primary targets - based on rumours of course, are Mount+Macca, which would puts us around that other rumoured ~100m.
Rest will prolly come from sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24883 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:24:17 pm
He taken Klopp's comment on not overspending on players as him saying we won't be spending a massive amount of money. Which is not what Jurgen said at all. The 50 million budget is something he's plucked out of his arse based on that.

And why can it not be a guess? People are always guessing on here.

Haha blimey Solomon, Jookie has you well and truly hooked!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24884 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:47:54 am
it does indeed seem a weird appointment.

Time will tell basically!

I’m sort of hoping that he lets his gob run riot and becomes that guy who takes the hits instead of Klopp, when referees or a journo need putting in their place and that sort of thing, he isn’t shy.
just have to make sure he doesn't sit on the bench, and maybe limit his supply to chewing gum!

Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D
Let's be reasonable here, maddest post ijust saw was yours where you bizarrely interpreted/twisted a comment about how the club does transfers into saying a good poster 'wants us to be run by a big oil owner'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24885 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm »
I'm just putting this here because, why not? My take has always been that, as long as we're challenging, and the players we have are good enough, I;d rather spend fuck all on players. I'm not interested in shiny toys and I'd rather have a Gini or someone who has been earmarked for a particular role than splash out for the latest bug name player that will solve us. Yes, if we're weakened, buy. But it's interesting from what we've seen this season that a combination of Bajcetic, Jones and Alexander-Arnold will revitalise our midfield going forwards.
Just look at the names we've been linked with: too many to mention. I'm going back in my hidey hole to wait until something or someone is announced (assuming we actually do buy anyone :) )
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24886 on: Today at 01:01:25 pm »
The question is whether the club will invest like any normal business would at this point in its business / growth cycle
Investment being year to year (as in did we get CL this year) has always been a stupid over simplification as has the moronic phrase spend what we earn

The point of the enterprise from a business point of view is growth and without investment now theyll actually see - and have already seen - contraction
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24887 on: Today at 01:02:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:38:26 pm
some are underestimating how stingy FSG are.
We have not had a summer window without CL since 2016 & we have a huge wage bill.
We have spent about 65m net a season last few years after a profit in 2019. This was with massive revenue coming in.

Not saying we wont spend a bit more but it wont be a huge amount that is clear unless we make CL which is a possibility.

It is why we need to stop losing players on a free transfer & get money in & reduce the wage bill
Crazy isn't it? The amount of players that just leave on a free is a worrying trend under FSG. Heck, even a 6-month contract would've added a few quid on Jimmy.

And we're out here paying over the odds for recruits, cause their clubs want to get as much out of them as they can... while - in the case of others, they actually see that as helping their club financially.
It's like we've taken the "not a selling club" mantra to R. Madrid levels.

Coutinho, and that first profitable clearout of a heap of players- from Jurgen, seemed like a loong time ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24888 on: Today at 01:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:39:10 pm
You'll be damn fortunate to find 4-5 players for 50 million each or under that will improve our squad next season. Damn fortunate. The days of picking up players of Salah quality for 35 million have now passed us by.

Why Inacio with his £40m release clause is a no brainer.

As soon as a premier league club comes knocking the price goes up massively in most cases.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24889 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:02:04 pm
Crazy isn't it? The amount of players that just leave on a free is a worrying trend under FSG. Heck, even a 6-month contract would've added a few quid on Jimmy.

And we're out here paying over the odds for potential recruits, cause their clubs want to get as much out of them as they can... while - in the case of others, they actually see that as helping their club financially.

Coutinho, and that first profitable clearout of a heap of players- from Jurgen, seemed like a loong time ago.

I can see us running Matip's and Thiago's contract down too rather than selling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24890 on: Today at 01:07:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:06:22 pm
I can see us running Matip's and Thiago's contract down too rather than selling.
Yeah I'm afraid you're right..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24891 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:22:34 pm
Mount rumours not going away.
The village idiot Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks he's rubbish, that's good enough for me. Sign him up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24892 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:50 pm
We haven't even held talks with Brighton. Why are people expecting him to go for that amount? There is no need to invent things to worry about. Wouldn't it be disrespectful to place a bid now considering the fact that we're competing with them?

We "only" have £40m to spend. I don't see how announcing a big warchest will help us. I reckon we are keeping news of a minority investment under wraps until we're substantially done with our business.
Because they rejected 70m for Caicedo & got 65m for Cucurella. Also he doesnt have a set release clause.

Never mentioned anything about speculation about our budget. Just by what we have spent in the last 4 years under FSG which has been not been far off 50m net spend a window with CL income.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24893 on: Today at 01:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:39:10 pm
You'll be damn fortunate to find 4-5 players for 50 million each or under that will improve our squad next season. Damn fortunate. The days of picking up players of Salah quality for 35 million have now passed us by.

Ugarte
Kone
Thuram
Gravenberch
Haidara
Kim Min Jae


Will likely all be at this price level or below, all just names weve been linked to that ive thought of, theres likely many many more. We hear the same every single summer but the quality is always out there for reasonable prices. The reason we got players like Salah, Bobby, Mane, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz and Konate isnt good fortune its good scouting
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24894 on: Today at 01:14:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:10:13 pm
Because they rejected 70m for Caicedo & got 65m for Cucurella. Also he doesnt have a set release clause.

Never mentioned anything about speculation about our budget. Just by what we have spent in the last 4 years under FSG which has been not been far off 50m net spend a window with CL income.
They didn't want to sell Caicedo and Chelsea paid a Chelsea price for Cucurella (even City pulled out). Teams mostly pay inflated prices when they are desperate. Look at Enzo Fernandez. Benfica would have sold him at a reasonable price if Chelsea didn't come in with their ludocrous offer. The timing is important.

If Mac wants to join us, it'd make things a lot easier for us. His contract renewal indicates that he has a gentleman's agreement to leave.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24895 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:02:04 pm
Crazy isn't it? The amount of players that just leave on a free is a worrying trend under FSG. Heck, even a 6-month contract would've added a few quid on Jimmy.

And we're out here paying over the odds for recruits, cause their clubs want to get as much out of them as they can... while - in the case of others, they actually see that as helping their club financially.

Coutinho, and that first profitable clearout of a heap of players- from Jurgen, seemed like a loong time ago.
I don't think you can compare now to then. Coutinho happened because we couldn't keep hold of one of our best players. And the rest was players Klopp didn't want. Everyone leaving on a free now are players that were Klopp's guys.

I'm not saying that we couldn't have done it better but I do think to some extent its just the way Klopp works. He loved having the likes of Lallana, Milner, Origi, Bobby probably Ox too around as long as possible.

In terms of Bobby, Mane and Gini it's good that they stayed until the end of their contracts we got the best out of them and any new contract might have meant they were shackled to the club beyond their best like often happens in the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24896 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:05:11 pm
Why Inacio with his £40m release clause is a no brainer.

As soon as a premier league club comes knocking the price goes up massively in most cases.

Release clauses generally dont make a player cheaper to the buying club, they just ensure more of that money goes to the players wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24897 on: Today at 01:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:39:10 pm
You'll be damn fortunate to find 4-5 players for 50 million each or under that will improve our squad next season. Damn fortunate. The days of picking up players of Salah quality for 35 million have now passed us by.
Gakpo?

Although I do get what you're saying. It does feel that this season has been a bit of a turning point and there's not as much value as there used to be. Every half-decent player is automatically valued at £60m+.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24898 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:24:11 pm
I don't think you can compare now to then. Coutinho happened because we couldn't keep hold of one of our best players. And the rest was players Klopp didn't want. Everyone leaving on a free now are players that were Klopp's guys.

I'm not saying that we couldn't have done it better but I do think to some extent its just the way Klopp works. He loved having the likes of Lallana, Milner, Origi, Bobby probably Ox too around as long as possible.

In terms of Bobby, Mane and Gini it's good that they stayed until the end of their contracts we got the best out of them and any new contract might have meant they were shackled to the club beyond their best like often happens in the PL.
Yeah, I'm not actually comparing Coutinho to the current crop- just making a point about profit on our star players leaving.
We don't even need to slap huge fees on them. 5-10m quid is reasonable.
Jimmy could've gone for a 5m for instance - not a prohibitive fee at all... That's his wages for half a year for instance.
We could've worked back the 8m we spent on Bobby and there would still have been a multitude of suitors... etc

Thats not disrespect and limiting- every other club does it, and players expect that.

"Every little helps" and all that..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24899 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Maddock is really pushing the Tchouameni link isn't he. No way he leaves after just a year at his dream club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24900 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm »
Those Inacio and Ugarte release clauses are encouraging though. I'm sure there are quite a few players out there with those. They would've been set last summer, so - behind inflation.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Maddock is really pushing the Tchouameni link isn't he. No way he leaves after just a year at his dream club.
Could be shrewd to take him on a loan as someone suggested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24901 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
You stupid motherfuckers!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24902 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Maddock is really pushing the Tchouameni link isn't he. No way he leaves after just a year at his dream club.

I know absolutely nothing and don't really give a crap about transfer speculation (so what am I doing here? ;D) but in this instance maybe this is how they intend to fund Bellingham.

Maybe they would rather have Jude and know that leaves Choo-Choo kicking his heels. They know we wanted him and behind the scenes we're agreeing a fee similar to what we were prepared to pay last year. Works out for everyone that way.

Of course I am bringing sense and logic into the world of football transfers, which is very foolish
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24903 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
There were players we'd have moved on earlier like Naby, Ox and Divock but there simply wasn't a market for them. From time to time, we've heard of clubs being interested, but in all likelihood nothing really materialised or the player wasn't keen on the contract offered. The lads leaving on a free isn't a bad thing. It means they have served the exact purpose and plan they were signed for. Not every player will raise funds on the outgoing and you dont want to have situations like Ozil and Aubameyang at arsenal where there lucrative contracts made any sale prohibitive and saddled their wage bill for years. We've been stingy but we've protected ourselves from unnecessary financial commitments.

This summer, in particular, we'll clean out a significant portion of the wage bill. Also the cost of all our big transfers barring a couple made in recent years will be cleared. As such, there should be significant budget available to fill in those gaps. I genuinely think, we'll have a summer similar to 2018 where we'll get most of the deals done early and they'll be the targeted 4-6 already identified players that Jurgen wants.

What we need from the sporting director is to do better at planning ahead. We should not be in situations like 2020 and 2022 summer where we didn't get the defender or midfielder which we obviously needed for a variety of reasons. We should have been better organized for contingencies in these two summers in particular because the impact to the team was too obvious.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24904 on: Today at 02:03:18 pm »
We are spending over £100 million.  No proof, just think we are due to the fact that we actually need to spend around that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24905 on: Today at 02:04:40 pm »
Where has the £50m + sales come from? Surely that can't be accurate. Because that's probably just £52m depending on how much we can squeeze out of loan fees. That won't get one good midfielder.

I don't have any problem with club having a sell to buy policy. However if that is the case you actually have to be willing to sell when players are playing well and valued by other teams. Not just sell when they're done here. And letting Ox, Naby, Milner and Bobby all run down their deals in the same summer also doesn't really work with a sell to buy policy unless you're only bringing in free transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24906 on: Today at 02:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:02:15 pm
I know absolutely nothing and don't really give a crap about transfer speculation (so what am I doing here? ;D) but in this instance maybe this is how they intend to fund Bellingham.

Maybe they would rather have Jude and know that leaves Choo-Choo kicking his heels. They know we wanted him and behind the scenes we're agreeing a fee similar to what we were prepared to pay last year. Works out for everyone that way.

Of course I am bringing sense and logic into the world of football transfers, which is very foolish

I beg your pardon! It's "TCHOO TCHOO"  Where is the "Tch"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24907 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:09 pm
You stupid motherfuckers!
I mean, youve got a point
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24908 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:21 pm
Maddock is really pushing the Tchouameni link isn't he. No way he leaves after just a year at his dream club.

I don't think we can afford him. Real paid 80+20 million euros for him. Not a chance we should/would be willing to pay even 2/3rds of that. He is clearly a very good player, and hasn't had a bad season, but he's a developing player, and I am firmly against paying over the top for those. If you pay that much, you either get a generational talent, or a player that is ready to play week in week out at our expected levels.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24909 on: Today at 02:06:17 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:04:40 pm
Where has the £50m + sales come from? Surely that can't be accurate. Because that's probably just £52m depending on how much we can squeeze out of loan fees. That won't get one good midfielder.

I don't have any problem with club having a sell to buy policy. However if that is the case you actually have to be willing to sell when players are playing well and valued by other teams. Not just sell when they're done here. And letting Ox, Naby, Milner and Bobby all run down their deals in the same summer also doesn't really work with a sell to buy policy unless you're only bringing in free transfers.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:58:09 pm
You stupid motherfuckers!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24910 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:12:08 pm
Which is an absolutely normal thing to do for most clubs.

Rubbish. I personally hope that when Brighton tell us Mac Allister is worth £80 million, we slam £90 million hard cash on the table.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24911 on: Today at 02:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:12 pm
I beg your pardon! It's "TCHOO TCHOO"  Where is the "Tch"?

I'm a traditionalist ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24912 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:06:49 pm
Rubbish. I personally hope that when Brighton tell us Mac Allister is worth £80 million, we slam £90 million hard cash on the table.
I should point out that even if we used £50 notes, its likely the table would collapse

At 1g a note, thats 1.8 tonnes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24913 on: Today at 02:09:56 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:04:40 pm
Where has the £50m + sales come from?

Not sure what you heard £50m. I think it's more like £23.5m
