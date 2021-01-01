There were players we'd have moved on earlier like Naby, Ox and Divock but there simply wasn't a market for them. From time to time, we've heard of clubs being interested, but in all likelihood nothing really materialised or the player wasn't keen on the contract offered. The lads leaving on a free isn't a bad thing. It means they have served the exact purpose and plan they were signed for. Not every player will raise funds on the outgoing and you dont want to have situations like Ozil and Aubameyang at arsenal where there lucrative contracts made any sale prohibitive and saddled their wage bill for years. We've been stingy but we've protected ourselves from unnecessary financial commitments.



This summer, in particular, we'll clean out a significant portion of the wage bill. Also the cost of all our big transfers barring a couple made in recent years will be cleared. As such, there should be significant budget available to fill in those gaps. I genuinely think, we'll have a summer similar to 2018 where we'll get most of the deals done early and they'll be the targeted 4-6 already identified players that Jurgen wants.



What we need from the sporting director is to do better at planning ahead. We should not be in situations like 2020 and 2022 summer where we didn't get the defender or midfielder which we obviously needed for a variety of reasons. We should have been better organized for contingencies in these two summers in particular because the impact to the team was too obvious.



