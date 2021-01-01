

The club will take a significant financial hit due to no champions league next season and we know FSG dont need an excuse to avoid spending on our team



It therefore makes sense for us to sign players for lower sums that we can afford at our level because we do need 4-5 additions and they all wont be £50M players, if the club had been spending more over the last few years we would still be challenging this season and the champions league wouldnt be in doubt but we are now in the Benitez days of needing loads of players to rebuild a depleted and under invested sqaud rather than adding a few quality players