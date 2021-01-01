« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 810924 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24840 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him

Even madder is that didn't actually happen did it?  ;D
Offline Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24841 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:56:28 am
I presume Joe Gomez is getting sold?

Why? There's not been any talk about it has there? Plus he covers a couple of positions, is homegrown and might be okay with being a back up, I'm sure he'll be staying unless he forces a move.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24842 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:11:04 am
An unbelievably crazy situation, getting value for money in signings is actually a positive thing not a bad one. 

I agree.

Seems the club has been quoted some crazy prices for some of our alleged targets, and Klopp is just basically saying we won't be bullied into paying stupid money for those players.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24843 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:04:48 am
He's not a slave, he can't be sold to a club he doesn't want to join.

We prevented Suarez from joining Arsenal despite a release clause and reportedly had a clause inserted into Firmino's contract that would not apply him to be sold to Arsenal.
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24844 on: Today at 11:38:48 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D
i think it's mentioned as  50mil plus sales.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24845 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:04:48 am
He's not a slave, he can't be sold to a club he doesn't want to join.

No but he can be told they won't sell him to a certain club. If he chooses to go somewhere else they fine but they won't sell him to X.

It's like Kane - Levy may not sell him to Chelsea even if he wants to go. If he wants to go no where else, then tough you aren't going
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24846 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D

Think we need to wait until Newterp is back online and see if this reported 50M budget is based on some inside knowledge or not.

He seemed pretty adamant about it based on something hed read/heard.

People whacking on 30M and 40M budgets in here are probably just guessing. Cant believe the club would leak this much info to random people on the internet.

Personally I think the budget is more likely higher than 50M. I reckon our net spend will end up somewhere between 72M and 91M.  Thats just a guess and I dont have inside info like Newterp potentially has. Just wanted to be clear on that.

Mount, McAllister, Gravenberch, Timber.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24847 on: Today at 11:47:53 am »
Not sure why you're putting so much faith in Newterp, mate.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24848 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Pretty sure well have to sell £50m even before we get a penny to spend. So really its a -£50m + sales. After all, Klopp did say were not going to overspend!
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24849 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:47:53 am
Not sure why you're putting so much faith in Newterp, mate.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:48:48 am
It's at best 50m plus sales. Klopps latest comments make me believe that is the case.

Not sure if these comments from Klopp were in the press or something Klopp has told Newterp directly but the above is just an example of what he said.

He seemed pretty adamant that we wouldnt have lots to spend.

I just dont see people generally being this bold in their statements if they dont have something to back it up. Surely it cant be a guess?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24850 on: Today at 12:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:53:33 am
Right but you can't use historical evidence because the team hasn't been in such blatant need of reinforcements as it is right now. It's like talking to a brick wall but those involved in decision making probably didn't think we needed major signings when we were getting 90+ points and reaching Champions League finals regularly. We now clearly do and as a result there will probably be higher expenditure than we had previously.

It's really not rocket science but I'll give it a maximum of three posts before someone else says "well we haven't spent like that before."

We didn't buy a CB when we desperate because if we did we wouldn't have been able to afford Konate.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24851 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:00:15 pm
So really its a -£50m + sales. After all, Klopp did say were not going to overspend!

This is what Newterp said.

But Im going to leave it now. Just a waiting game to see if this info is genuine or not.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24852 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Hes basing it on Klopps last presser and our recent net spends. It was a guess based on a tiny amount of information broadly inferred into something incredibly specific, coated in a large amount of pessimism.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24853 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Not sure if these comments from Klopp were in the press or something Klopp has told Newterp directly but the above is just an example of what he said.

He seemed pretty adamant that we wouldnt have lots to spend.

I just dont see people generally being this bold in their statements if they dont have something to back it up. Surely it cant be a guess?

Newterp hasn't got a clue how much we have got to spend. And neither has anyone else on the forum for that matter. I read it as him just giving his opinion. Not sure why people are taking his comment as gospel.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24854 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:02:43 pm
We didn't buy a CB when we desperate because if we did we wouldn't have been able to afford Konate.

This was in the middle of a global pandemic when the impact on football finances long term was unknown.

Not saying thats an excuse but its a factor that you should bring up if using that example. Its also a factor that probably isnt as relevant now and therefore potentially makes the use of that example weaker. Only in my opinion of course.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24855 on: Today at 12:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:08:58 am
All seems to stem from Klopp saying we won't overspend (on players). The said poster seems to have taken that comment as Klopp saying we won't be spending much money when he never said anything of the sort.

Which is an absolutely normal thing to do for most clubs.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24856 on: Today at 12:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:10:43 pm
This was in the middle of a global pandemic when the impact on football finances long term was unknown.

Not saying thats an excuse but its a factor that you should bring up if using that example. Its also a factor that probably is t as relevant now.

Yeah and that was the time a lot of us snapped with them to some extent because as custodians of the club its when they shouldve stepped up
Offline Saus76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24857 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm »
Im not inclined to believe unfounded rumours. Scary thought if it is 50M plus sales. That's just fucking pathetic for a club of our size and ambition.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24858 on: Today at 12:14:18 pm »
Didn't one of the reliable journos say we had £100m to spend plus sales?
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24859 on: Today at 12:16:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:12:10 pm
Yeah and that was the time a lot of us snapped with them to some extent because as custodians of the club its when they shouldve stepped up


Fair enough but it is part of the context of that period. Therefore its not that relevant now.

Unless you are equating FSG didnt stand up when the club needed it then so why should they now?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24860 on: Today at 12:18:37 pm »
Are people losing their shit on pure guess work from a RAWK poster? :lmao
Online Jean Girard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24861 on: Today at 12:19:27 pm »
Think Jookie is fishing with a big net and whooshing you all to be fair.  Funny either way.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24862 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
Wish we had the money for Declan Rice. Hes superb.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24863 on: Today at 12:22:34 pm »
Mount rumours not going away.
Online Andy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24864 on: Today at 12:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 12:13:43 pm
Im not inclined to believe unfounded rumours. Scary thought if it is 50M plus sales. That's just fucking pathetic for a club of our size and ambition.

Well, seeing as you're not believing unfounded rumours, it's not fucking pathetic? ;)
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24865 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Not sure if these comments from Klopp were in the press or something Klopp has told Newterp directly but the above is just an example of what he said.

He seemed pretty adamant that we wouldnt have lots to spend.

I just dont see people generally being this bold in their statements if they dont have something to back it up. Surely it cant be a guess?

He taken Klopp's comment on not overspending on players as him saying we won't be spending a massive amount of money. Which is not what Jurgen said at all. The 50 million budget is something he's plucked out of his arse based on that.

And why can it not be a guess? People are always guessing on here.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24866 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm »
I'm going to scout Mac today (an Everton loss is another sweetner). Will revert will my thoughts when I get home.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24867 on: Today at 12:26:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:24:51 pm
I'm going to scout Mac today (an Everton loss is another sweetner). Will revert will my thoughts when I get home.

Thanks mate. Let us know if we should blow our entire budget on him.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24868 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:26:41 pm
Thanks mate. Let us know if we should blow our entire budget on him.
LOL
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24869 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Not sure if these comments from Klopp were in the press or something Klopp has told Newterp directly but the above is just an example of what he said.

He seemed pretty adamant that we wouldnt have lots to spend.

I just dont see people generally being this bold in their statements if they dont have something to back it up. Surely it cant be a guess?

 Hahaha. Now I know you're on the wind-up. ;D
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24870 on: Today at 12:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:19:27 pm
Think Jookie is fishing with a big net and whooshing you all to be fair.  Funny either way.

No way!

I honestly believe theres potential that some random person on the internet has inside knowledge of the clubs transfer budget.

All/Most of us know f@@k all about the budget, the players we want, how Klopp would view them fitting into the team, and  to a general degree the quality of players we are even linked with.

Not trying to shut down debate. Was just trying to highlight that we all know very little about the clubs plans this summer and we shouldnt jump to conclusions about budgets, targets etc based on guesswork and conjecture.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24871 on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:22:34 pm
Mount rumours not going away.
Best mates with Diamond Dec too 8)
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24872 on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »

The club will take a significant financial hit due to no champions league next season and we know FSG  dont need an excuse to avoid spending on our team

It therefore makes sense for us to sign players for lower sums that we can afford at our level because we do need 4-5 additions and they all wont be £50M players, if the club had been spending more over the last few years we would still be challenging this season and the champions league wouldnt be in doubt but we are now in the Benitez days of needing loads of players to rebuild a depleted and under invested sqaud rather than adding a few quality players
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24873 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm »
some are underestimating how stingy FSG are.
We have not had a summer window without CL since 2016 & we have a huge wage bill.
We have spent about 65m net a season last few years after a profit in 2019. This was with massive revenue coming in.

Not saying we wont spend a bit more but it wont be a huge amount that is clear unless we make CL which is a possibility.

It is why we need to stop losing players on a free transfer & get money in & reduce the wage bill
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24874 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
You'll be damn fortunate to find 4-5 players for 50 million each or under that will improve our squad next season. Damn fortunate. The days of picking up players of Salah quality for 35 million have now passed us by.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24875 on: Today at 12:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D
Yeah if it isn't guys responding to themselves- giving themselves a right bollocking, it's bears, drama, memes, the rise and fall of emotions, people at each other's throats.... then laughing again, before the inevitable tears and disappointment.

And finally- relief at the fact we just signed "someone at least"...
The ebb-and-flow of the transfer window and its uncertainty. It gets worse when there's no news... You can feel the tempers and frustration building up...

This season especially- we're in for a mad window!
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24876 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:39:10 pm
You'll be damn fortunate to find 4-5 players for 50 million each or under that will improve our squad next season. Damn fortunate. The days of picking up players of Salah quality for 35 million have now passed us by.
We got Gakpo,Jota & Diaz cheap. Konate at 40m.
Ugarte 52m release clause.

It can still be done.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24877 on: Today at 12:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:53:33 am
Right but you can't use historical evidence because the team hasn't been in such blatant need of reinforcements as it is right now. It's like talking to a brick wall but those involved in decision making probably didn't think we needed major signings when we were getting 90+ points and reaching Champions League finals regularly. We now clearly do and as a result there will probably be higher expenditure than we had previously.

It's really not rocket science but I'll give it a maximum of three posts before someone else says "well we haven't spent like that before."

Well said
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24878 on: Today at 12:42:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:38:26 pm
some are underestimating how stingy FSG are.
We have not had a summer window without CL since 2016 & we have a huge wage bill.
We have spent about 65m net a season last few years after a profit in 2019. This was with massive revenue coming in.

Not saying we wont spend a bit more but it wont be a huge amount that is clear unless we make CL which is a possibility.

It is why we need to stop losing players on a free transfer & get money in & reduce the wage bill

No, no we aren't. Nobody believes we'll spend 200-300 million in one summer or anything like that. We'll certainly be spending more than 50 million, in my opinion though.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24879 on: Today at 12:44:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:41:05 pm
We got Gakpo,Jota & Diaz cheap. Konate at 40m.
Ugarte 52m release clause.

It can still be done.

 It's going to be much harder this summer. Inflation my friend. Inflation. You may get one or two in for that sort of money. But you'd be fortunate to get more than that in my opinion.
