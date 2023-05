The club will take a significant financial hit due to no champions league next season and we know FSG donít need an excuse to avoid spending on our team



It therefore makes sense for us to sign players for lower sums that we can afford at our level because we do need 4-5 additions and they all wonít be £50M players, if the club had been spending more over the last few years we would still be challenging this season and the champions league wouldnít be in doubt but we are now in the Benitez days of needing loads of players to rebuild a depleted and under invested sqaud rather than adding a few quality players