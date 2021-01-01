This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.
Think we need to wait until Newterp is back online and see if this reported 50M budget is based on some inside knowledge or not.
He seemed pretty adamant about it based on something hed read/heard.
People whacking on 30M and 40M budgets in here are probably just guessing. Cant believe the club would leak this much info to random people on the internet.
Personally I think the budget is more likely higher than 50M. I reckon our net spend will end up somewhere between 72M and 91M. Thats just a guess and I dont have inside info like Newterp potentially has. Just wanted to be clear on that.
Mount, McAllister, Gravenberch, Timber.