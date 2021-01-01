Any chance we could be in for Youssouf Fofana as suggested by Jonathan Johnson from CaughtOffside last month.
Samie posted a link to him yesterday, saying he'd cost around £22m, which is just under half our budget this summer. A quick WIki says he's one of the following:
I'm really hoping it's the last one.