Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 810082 times)

Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24800 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:27:57 am
Klopp will be given хуй (google translate)

The fuckers are such tight arseholes that if you stick a pin in, you'd pull out a 10 meter wire. If they funded the team properly - and I'm way far from suggesting lavish spending, just reinvest 5% of the club's value - we'd have a few more titles and guaranteed CL spot.

Oh yeah, which signings would've got us over the line when we got 97 or 92 points?
Offline sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24801 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
All this talk of budgets is stupid, I bet the club dont even have a final number yet. Thanks to recent results we still have a small chance of reaching the champions league and that will make a difference in what we can afford.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24802 on: Today at 09:04:55 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:20:05 am
Newterp seemed quite convinced it was 50M budget though.

Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24803 on: Today at 09:19:03 am »
No one knows our budget but using historical evidence on previous spends over the last decade would suggest it won't be much over £50m. Especially with no UCL. However we are reducing the wage bill.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24804 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:53:43 am
I certainly wouldn't be optimistic about building our new midfield around Mason Mount and Harvey Elliot though. In fact, I'd be worried.

So you wouldnt buy Mount with the 50M budget?

Interesting to see how this all plays out. Ive hardly seen any of the players weve been linked with play. So hard for me to have a preference on who is better or worse.

Reckon the club will box it though. Whether we have 50M to spend, more than 50M or less.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24805 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:55 am
Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.

Dampen down expectation so selling clubs dont ask for silly money.

Klopp knows what hes doing when hes getting his message about overspending, having multiple targets and the 50M budget into the public domain.

Nothing is done without it being part of the negotiating tactics.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24806 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Any chance we could be in for Youssouf Fofana as suggested by Jonathan Johnson from CaughtOffside last month.
Offline plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24807 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:55 am
Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.

You reckon Newterp has that good reach?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24808 on: Today at 09:34:19 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Sports Mole has got the inside track

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/transfer-talk/news/liverpool-remain-keen-on-an-unhappy-aurelien-tchouameni_513361.html

Edit - They paid £68m for him with add ons totalling £17m so they would want that back most likely. I'd be well up for getting him though.

Madrid lack patience with developing players so there's always a chance of a gem. Look at Odegaard.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24809 on: Today at 09:40:16 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:55:42 am
So he's weak?  Sorry, this isn't the Jurgen we know.  It's not about money to Jurgen, if he felt he wasn't supported, he'd walk and wouldn't worry about money.

the way you are talking about him, makes it look like you dont really know him though.

He works within the constraints of his employers - thats not really odd, and it certainly isnt weak, its sort of how things work with, well, work.

Sometimes he clearly gets a bit fed up, hes given hints in press conferences before. But he also clearly values the environment he is in and the club he is working for, and likely very much above working for some other clubs where those constraints wouldt be as evident.

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24810 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Hopefully 3 weeks today our first signing is announced or on the verge. And make sure it's Ugarte!! Can't rest until I know a 6 is signing.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24811 on: Today at 09:53:33 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:19:03 am
No one knows our budget but using historical evidence on previous spends over the last decade would suggest it won't be much over £50m. Especially with no UCL. However we are reducing the wage bill.

Right but you can't use historical evidence because the team hasn't been in such blatant need of reinforcements as it is right now. It's like talking to a brick wall but those involved in decision making probably didn't think we needed major signings when we were getting 90+ points and reaching Champions League finals regularly. We now clearly do and as a result there will probably be higher expenditure than we had previously.

It's really not rocket science but I'll give it a maximum of three posts before someone else says "well we haven't spent like that before."
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24812 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:53:33 am
Right but you can't use historical evidence because the team hasn't been in such blatant need of reinforcements as it is right now. It's like talking to a brick wall but those involved in decision making probably didn't think we needed major signings when we were getting 90+ points and reaching Champions League finals regularly. We now clearly do and as a result there will probably be higher expenditure than we had previously.

It's really not rocket science but I'll give it a maximum of three posts before someone else says "well we haven't spent like that before."

You could absolutely be correct. And I think everyone hopes you are. But right now there's nothing to back up what you're saying other than hope.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24813 on: Today at 09:58:51 am »
Budget talk  :boring :boring
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24814 on: Today at 10:05:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:56:14 am
You could absolutely be correct. And I think everyone hopes you are. But right now there's nothing to back up what you're saying other than hope.

And there's nothing to support what you're saying other than pessimism. Pointing to previous years' spending does not make a logical extrapolation, those years we're completely different circumstances that aren't relevant to the current situation. So spouting nonsense about us only having a 50m budget - a figure that was entirely made up by newtwerp and based on Klopp saying "we won't overspend" is just pure negativity for the sake of it. Unusual, coming from you.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24815 on: Today at 10:07:10 am »
Quote from: amir87 on May  6, 2023, 05:07:05 pm
I have to say Ive enjoyed this thread the last few days. A nice mix of speculative and actual transfer news, a few petty arguments on players and transfer values, the price of rice in a Chinese, a potential signing being very close, a new name mentioned every day, potatoes being illegal and a partridge in a pear tree.

Top tier RAWK.

I take it back.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24816 on: Today at 10:15:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:28:52 am
Any chance we could be in for Youssouf Fofana as suggested by Jonathan Johnson from CaughtOffside last month.


Samie posted a link to him yesterday, saying he'd cost around £22m, which is just under half our budget this summer. A quick WIki says he's one of the following:

Youssouf Fofana may refer to:

Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1966), Côte d'Ivoire footballer
Youssouf Fofana (born 1980), French murderer (The Affair of the Gang of Barbarians)
Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1999), French footballer

I'm really hoping it's the last one.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24817 on: Today at 10:18:46 am »
Cant believe we only have a £40m budget
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24818 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:55 am
Samie posted a link to him yesterday, saying he'd cost around £22m, which is just under half our budget this summer. I quick WIki says he's one of the following:

Youssouf Fofana may refer to:

Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1966), Côte d'Ivoire footballer
Youssouf Fofana (born 1980), French murderer (The Affair of the Gang of Barbarians)
Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1999), French footballer

I'm really hoping it's the last one.

 ;D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24819 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:15:55 am
Samie posted a link to him yesterday, saying he'd cost around £22m, which is just under half our budget this summer. A quick WIki says he's one of the following:

Youssouf Fofana may refer to:

Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1966), Côte d'Ivoire footballer
Youssouf Fofana (born 1980), French murderer (The Affair of the Gang of Barbarians)
Youssouf Fofana (footballer, born 1999), French footballer

I'm really hoping it's the last one.

Ageist
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24820 on: Today at 10:30:53 am »
I have two german friends and they are both pissing themselves at the thought of Schmadtke becoming our sporting director. Doesn't fill me with confidence I must say
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24821 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:20:58 am
So you wouldnt buy Mount with the 50M budget?



No. Not if that's all we had to spend.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24822 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:53:33 am
Right but you can't use historical evidence because the team hasn't been in such blatant need of reinforcements as it is right now. It's like talking to a brick wall but those involved in decision making probably didn't think we needed major signings when we were getting 90+ points and reaching Champions League finals regularly. We now clearly do and as a result there will probably be higher expenditure than we had previously.

It's really not rocket science but I'll give it a maximum of three posts before someone else says "well we haven't spent like that before."

Good post.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24823 on: Today at 10:36:51 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:30:53 am
I have two german friends and they are both pissing themselves at the thought of Schmadtke becoming our sporting director. Doesn't fill me with confidence I must say

I think I'll put my trust in Klopp over some of your German mates, to be honest. I doubt he'll have that much influence over this summer's transfer targets anyway. We'll already know who we want and the type of player(s) we want to bring in.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24824 on: Today at 10:40:06 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:36:51 am
I think I'll put my trust in Klopp over some of your German mates, to be honest. I doubt he'll have that much influence over this summer's transfer targets anyway. We'll already know who we want and the type of player(s) we want to bring in.
He seems a guy who isnt a yes man which is good.
But Klopp having more of an influence over transfers isnt really a good thing.
We need experts to get an edge but maybe you could argue that time is gone now with teams no longer far behind us in that regard
Offline K-Lo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24825 on: Today at 10:41:06 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:18:46 am
Cant believe we only have a £40m budget
A budget of £30m is ridiculous for a club our size. Especially if a player like MacAllister costs £110m.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24826 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:36:51 am
I think I'll put my trust in Klopp over some of your German mates, to be honest. I doubt he'll have that much influence over this summer's transfer targets anyway. We'll already know who we want and the type of player(s) we want to bring in.

If Klopp has chosen the Sporting Director that is a completely seperate issue and I would argue, a much bigger one. I dont care how good a manager is, when you start ceding control of so much power to one person youre on a slippy slope to bad decisions and malaise. Tails shouldnt wag the dog.
Online koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24827 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:36:51 am
I think I'll put my trust in Klopp over some of your German mates, to be honest. I doubt he'll have that much influence over this summer's transfer targets anyway. We'll already know who we want and the type of player(s) we want to bring in.
Strikes me that pretty much everyone who knows who he is thinks it's a weird appointment.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24828 on: Today at 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:43:16 am
Strikes me that pretty much everyone who knows who he is thinks it's a weird appointment.

it does indeed seem a weird appointment.

Time will tell basically!

Im sort of hoping that he lets his gob run riot and becomes that guy who takes the hits instead of Klopp, when referees or a journo need putting in their place and that sort of thing, he isnt shy.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24829 on: Today at 10:49:08 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:40:06 am
He seems a guy who isnt a yes man which is good.
But Klopp having more of an influence over transfers isnt really a good thing.
We need experts to get an edge but maybe you could argue that time is gone now with teams no longer far behind us in that regard
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:43:16 am
Strikes me that pretty much everyone who knows who he is thinks it's a weird appointment.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:15 am
If Klopp has chosen the Sporting Director that is a completely seperate issue and I would argue, a much bigger one. I dont care how good a manager is, when you start ceding control of so much power to one person youre on a slippy slope to bad decisions and malaise. Tails shouldnt wag the dog.

Look, lads, none of us know for sure if Klopp has had the final say on this. It looks like he may have had some influence on the decision though. End of the day, fuck what everyone else thinks, the fella hasn't even been appointed yet and he's already being written off. Let's just give him a chance if/when it happens. I mean It won't be the first time people have laughed at us for doing something, only for us to end up having the last laugh in the end.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24830 on: Today at 10:51:59 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:15 am
If Klopp has chosen the Sporting Director that is a completely seperate issue and I would argue, a much bigger one. I dont care how good a manager is, when you start ceding control of so much power to one person youre on a slippy slope to bad decisions and malaise. Tails shouldnt wag the dog.

I doubt Klopp has the time to search for and choose a sporting director alongwith all the other tasks he has. It is more likely to have been that he was consulted on who to sign from a host of iptions the club deemed as qualified for the role and took his input. It is important that the sporting director and manager have a good relationship and can work together. They dont have to agree on everything. From what has been said of Schmadtke, he is anything but a yes man. He has improved all the clubs he has been at, albeit they were not anywhere at the same level as us. I think I'll wait to see how things turn out.
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24831 on: Today at 10:56:28 am »
I presume Joe Gomez is getting sold?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24832 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:24:43 am
Ageist

That's true. Also the murderer bit was slightly off putting.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24833 on: Today at 11:00:39 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:07:48 am
David Ornstein:

Mac Allisters contract clause

What on earth does that even mean

Probably means a certain fee enacts the clause, but Brighton get final say over the destination to ensure he isn't sold to a rival club
Online jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24834 on: Today at 11:01:23 am »
Oh, here we go again, questions, questions, questions. If there is one thing about Klopp we know, it's that he doesn't surround himself with yes men. This is actually a big quality for a manager in a game where egos normally rule the roost.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24835 on: Today at 11:03:33 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:51:59 am
I doubt Klopp has the time to search for and choose a sporting director alongwith all the other tasks he has. It is more likely to have been that he was consulted on who to sign from a host of iptions the club deemed as qualified for the role and took his input. It is important that the sporting director and manager have a good relationship and can work together. They dont have to agree on everything. From what has been said of Schmadtke, he is anything but a yes man. He has improved all the clubs he has been at, albeit they were not anywhere at the same level as us. I think I'll wait to see how things turn out.

Good, sensible post this.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24836 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24837 on: Today at 11:04:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:00:39 am
Probably means a certain fee enacts the clause, but Brighton get final say over the destination to ensure he isn't sold to a rival club
He's not a slave, he can't be sold to a club he doesn't want to join.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24838 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:04:27 am
This place is mad, some guy on this forum say's we only have a £50 million budget and everyone believes him, good job they didn't say the earth was flat.  :D :D

All seems to stem from Klopp saying we won't overspend (on players). The said poster seems to have taken that comment as Klopp saying we won't be spending much money when he never said anything of the sort.
Online jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24839 on: Today at 11:11:04 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:08:58 am
All seems to stem from Klopp saying we won't overspend (on players). The said poster seems to have taken that comment as Klopp saying we won't be spending much money when he never said anything of the sort.

An unbelievably crazy situation, getting value for money in signings is actually a positive thing not a bad one. 
