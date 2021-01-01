« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 809321 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24800 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:27:57 am
Klopp will be given хуй (google translate)

The fuckers are such tight arseholes that if you stick a pin in, you'd pull out a 10 meter wire. If they funded the team properly - and I'm way far from suggesting lavish spending, just reinvest 5% of the club's value - we'd have a few more titles and guaranteed CL spot.

Oh yeah, which signings would've got us over the line when we got 97 or 92 points?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24801 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
All this talk of budgets is stupid, I bet the club dont even have a final number yet. Thanks to recent results we still have a small chance of reaching the champions league and that will make a difference in what we can afford.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,672
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24802 on: Today at 09:04:55 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:20:05 am
Newterp seemed quite convinced it was 50M budget though.

Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24803 on: Today at 09:19:03 am »
No one knows our budget but using historical evidence on previous spends over the last decade would suggest it won't be much over £50m. Especially with no UCL. However we are reducing the wage bill.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,585
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24804 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:53:43 am
I certainly wouldn't be optimistic about building our new midfield around Mason Mount and Harvey Elliot though. In fact, I'd be worried.

So you wouldnt buy Mount with the 50M budget?

Interesting to see how this all plays out. Ive hardly seen any of the players weve been linked with play. So hard for me to have a preference on who is better or worse.

Reckon the club will box it though. Whether we have 50M to spend, more than 50M or less.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,585
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24805 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:55 am
Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.

Dampen down expectation so selling clubs dont ask for silly money.

Klopp knows what hes doing when hes getting his message about overspending, having multiple targets and the 50M budget into the public domain.

Nothing is done without it being part of the negotiating tactics.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24806 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Any chance we could be in for Youssouf Fofana as suggested by Jonathan Johnson from CaughtOffside last month.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24807 on: Today at 09:31:24 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:04:55 am
Thats a good negotiating tactic, isnt it?

Let the world and his agent know what our budget is. Yet more social media hysteria.

You reckon Newterp has that good reach?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,528
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24808 on: Today at 09:34:19 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Sports Mole has got the inside track

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/transfer-talk/news/liverpool-remain-keen-on-an-unhappy-aurelien-tchouameni_513361.html

Edit - They paid £68m for him with add ons totalling £17m so they would want that back most likely. I'd be well up for getting him though.

Madrid lack patience with developing players so there's always a chance of a gem. Look at Odegaard.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,293
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24809 on: Today at 09:40:16 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:55:42 am
So he's weak?  Sorry, this isn't the Jurgen we know.  It's not about money to Jurgen, if he felt he wasn't supported, he'd walk and wouldn't worry about money.

the way you are talking about him, makes it look like you dont really know him though.

He works within the constraints of his employers - thats not really odd, and it certainly isnt weak, its sort of how things work with, well, work.

Sometimes he clearly gets a bit fed up, hes given hints in press conferences before. But he also clearly values the environment he is in and the club he is working for, and likely very much above working for some other clubs where those constraints wouldt be as evident.

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24810 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Hopefully 3 weeks today our first signing is announced or on the verge. And make sure it's Ugarte!! Can't rest until I know a 6 is signing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 