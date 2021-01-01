So he's weak? Sorry, this isn't the Jurgen we know. It's not about money to Jurgen, if he felt he wasn't supported, he'd walk and wouldn't worry about money.



the way you are talking about him, makes it look like you dont really know him though.He works within the constraints of his employers - thats not really odd, and it certainly isnt weak, its sort of how things work with, well, work.Sometimes he clearly gets a bit fed up, hes given hints in press conferences before. But he also clearly values the environment he is in and the club he is working for, and likely very much above working for some other clubs where those constraints wouldt be as evident.