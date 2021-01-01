« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:03:35 am
Not with our mingebag owners.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:24 am
You should go and support Chelsea, their owners love spunking money.

Stop being a baby.

Look objectively. We don't have a huge sale able asset. Or two. Or three.

We don't have much we can raise. We aren't getting a lottery of 50-100m from the owners.

Why is this so hard and confusing to understand.

We have between 50-100m to spend all dependent on sales (and 25m from fsg).

When Klopp speaks - we should listen.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:28:39 am
Stop being a baby.

Look objectively. We don't have a huge sale able asset. Or two. Or three.

We don't have much we can raise. We aren't getting a lottery of 50-100m from the owners.

Why is this so hard and confusing to understand.

We have between 50-100m to spend all dependent on sales (and 25m from fsg).

When Klopp speaks - we should listen.

Get a grip, Jurgen is one of the strongest managers we've had since Shanks.  If you think he'd stick around because the big bad FSG tell him how to run a club and limit him, then more fool you. 
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:48:48 am
I'm not being negative like the FSG out crew - which I believe you are - but correct. We don't have 150 or 100m. People are totally fooling themselves.

It's at best 50m plus sales. Klopps latest comments make me believe that is the case.
Thing is i don't think 50m plus sales will get us to 150mil for our needs.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:36:19 am
Get a grip, Jurgen is one of the strongest managers we've had since Shanks.  If you think he'd stick around because the big bad FSG tell him how to run a club and limit him, then more fool you. 

We all love Klopp. Great. But do you really think he doesn't know that he only has X to spend? He loves Liverpool. Loves us to death. Like loves loves loves. He will try to make it work regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:40:42 am
We all love Klopp. Great. But do you really think he doesn't know that he only has X to spend? He loves Liverpool. Loves us to death. Like loves loves loves. He will try to make it work regardless.

This is why we love him and he loves us, not that I know him but, he doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would take his master's orders.  If he thought FSG were these evil overlords, he'd call them out, if he hasn't then he's one of them.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:45:24 am
This is why we love him and he loves us, not that I know him but, he doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would take his master's orders.  If he thought FSG were these evil overlords, he'd call them out, if he hasn't then he's one of them.
Don't think Klopp is the type to have the dirty laundry in the open.
He will work within 'reasonable' constraints set by the owners and just do his best with whatever resources he has.
Which will make it all the more difficult without CL football.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:47:23 am
Don't think Klopp is the type to have the dirty laundry in the open.
He will work within 'reasonable' constraints set by the owners and just do his best with whatever resources he has.
Which will make it all the more difficult without CL football.

So he's weak?  Sorry, this isn't the Jurgen we know.  It's not about money to Jurgen, if he felt he wasn't supported, he'd walk and wouldn't worry about money.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24767 on: Today at 02:16:37 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:11:08 pm
We should strive for better than solid.
But we can't because the club has a policy of immediately bowing out once it becomes clear a big club are competing for a player. Once a club like Real, for instance, expresses interest, that's our cue to step down and defer to our betters. Our market is whichever players the top 10 clubs in the world aren't interested in buying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:16:37 am
But we can't because the club has a policy of immediately bowing out once it becomes clear a big club are competing for a player. Once a club like Real, for instance, expresses interest, that's our cue to step down and defer to our betters. Our market is whichever players the top 10 clubs in the world aren't interested in buying.

Just come out and say it, you wish we were owned by some oil rich owners.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:34:12 am
Just come out and say it, you wish we were owned by some oil rich owners.

I don't think in any way shape or form that what he is saying. Simple problem is that we can't compete at this point. That's about it in the here and now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:58 am
Ugh our budget is not 150m. Klopp has already verified that with the last comments.

It's 50 + sales.

Sorry, when has Klopp said we have a 50m budget?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:11:41 am
Sorry, when has Klopp said we have a 50m budget?

Ugh stop with the when has Klopp x y z.

Klopp said 2 days ago - we aren't overpaying. So let's start there.

Goodness. I want us to overspend - it's not going to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:56:08 am
Ugh stop with the when has Klopp x y z.

Klopp said 2 days ago - we aren't overpaying. So let's start there.

Goodness. I want us to overspend - it's not going to happen.

You said that Klopp has verified our budget and implied that he's said it's 50m+ sales. I hadn't seen that so I was seeking clarification. Evidently, Klopp said, 'we aren't overpaying' and you've extrapolated that to mean we have a budget of 50m for some reason and you're now bandying it about like a fact.

I don't want us to overspend, but clearly we're likely to need more than 50m to fix the issues in the squad. 100m or 150m wouldn't be overspending, if it is made up of sensible investments that improve our squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:00:46 am
You said that Klopp has verified our budget and implied that he's said it's 50m+ sales. I hadn't seen that so I was seeking clarification. Evidently, Klopp said, 'we aren't overpaying' and you've extrapolated that to mean we have a budget of 50m for some reason and you're now bandying it about like a fact.

I don't want us to overspend, but clearly we're likely to need more than 50m to fix the issues in the squad. 100m or 150m wouldn't be overspending, if it is made up of sensible investments that improve our squad.

Fair. Sorry to jump on your post.

I think we are screwed. Klopps comments - being the only comments - worry me a lot.

We usually only spend X - why will that change?

Anyway - not trying to fight - I just stunned that we have the best manager of the last 20 years apart from jackass Pep - and not helping him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:09:44 am
Fair. Sorry to jump on your post.

I think we are screwed. Klopps comments - being the only comments - worry me a lot.

We usually only spend X - why will that change?

Anyway - not trying to fight - I just stunned that we have the best manager of the last 20 years apart from jackass Pep - and not helping him.

Because the squad hasn't been at this level of need since about 2017. Yes, we should've reinforced the midfield last year and didn't, but there was still a reasonable argument to say that we could probably get through another season with what we had. That argument has been proven indisputably wrong (and I was wrong at the start of the season) so there are no justified reasons for us to not spend what is needed. It seems to me, based on all of the reports out there, that we're likely to spend about 100m on midfielders, at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:14:27 am
Because the squad hasn't been at this level of need since about 2017. Yes, we should've reinforced the midfield last year and didn't, but there was still a reasonable argument to say that we could probably get through another season with what we had. That argument has been proven indisputably wrong (and I was wrong at the start of the season) so there are no justified reasons for us to not spend what is needed. It seems to me, based on all of the reports out there, that we're likely to spend about 100m on midfielders, at least.

Ok. I mean I have no belief that we are doing this - but I also hope it's true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ok maybe I'm a moron - we aren't doing a good job on transfers, right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:24:39 am
Ok maybe I'm a moron - we aren't doing a good job on transfers, right?

The season hasn't even ended. Chill.

Its very rare that a transfer is sealed before the season ends. I suspect we will have most of our signings done before the transfer window opens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
The idea that well only spend what we normally do might be true, we dont know if the powers that be realise how stupid that would be. But lets be clear, itd be stupid. Weve deliberately invested in wages not transfer fees in order to keep this team together. That period is now at an end and we need to be a. Utilising the drop in wages from the players leaving/ have left b. Engineering a further drop in terms of moving players on (Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago for example). Then we need to be recognising where we are in the life cycle of a team and be willing to put more money in for transfers than weve been doing on top of the money freed up from wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:28:48 am
The season hasn't even ended. Chill.

Its very rare that a transfer is sealed before the season ends. I suspect we will have most of our signings done before the transfer window opens.
Transfers may not be sealed before the season's end, but they can be lost by before the season's end. Thcouameni, Bellingham...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:56:08 am
Ugh stop with the when has Klopp x y z.

Klopp said 2 days ago - we aren't overpaying. So let's start there.

Goodness. I want us to overspend - it's not going to happen.
Klopp will be given хуй (google translate)

The fuckers are such tight arseholes that if you stick a pin in, you'd pull out a 10 meter wire. If they funded the team properly - and I'm way far from suggesting lavish spending, just reinvest 5% of the club's value - we'd have a few more titles and guaranteed CL spot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:24:39 am
Ok maybe I'm a moron - we aren't doing a good job on transfers, right?
when the last big money transfer to not work?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:58 am
Ugh our budget is not 150m. Klopp has already verified that with the last comments.

It's 50 + sales.

 I bet it isn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:56:08 am
Ugh stop with the when has Klopp x y z.

Klopp said 2 days ago - we aren't overpaying. So let's start there.

Goodness. I want us to overspend - it's not going to happen.

Whats wrong with saying we wont overspend??

Hes talking about overspending on particular players, which is understandable. We arent just going to cough up the funds if a selling club is asking for a ridiculous fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:02:59 am
Whats wrong with saying we wont overspend??

Hes talking about overspending on particular players, which is understandable. We arent just going to cough up the funds if a selling club is asking for a ridiculous fee.

 Thats what I took from what he said as well. He was on about not paying over the odds for certain players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
David Ornstein:

Mac Allisters contract clause

Quote
It has been an unforgettable season for Alexis Mac Allister  the Argentina international won the World Cup and is now spearheading Brighton & Hove Albions bid to earn European qualification.
Mac Allisters performances have generated intense speculation regarding his future, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United among the 24-year-olds suitors as the transfer market nears.
Despite signing a new contract in October that secured him until 2025, there is a good chance the midfielder will be sold and there has been lots of debate about whether or not the deal includes a release clause.

It is understood the terms do, indeed, contain a mechanism which can by used to help facilitate a move and that has contributed to the level of interest building to prise Mac Allister from Brighton.
This is thought not to be a typical release clause other clubs may simply trigger, leaving the player to choose their next step, but a more complex feature that gives Brighton a say over the outcome.
As a result, the situation is not a foregone conclusion and there is no agreement in place for Mac Allister to leave the Amex Stadium. Although that could well materialise  and the same applies to team-mate Moises Caicedo  firm decisions are unlikely to be made until the campaign ends.

What on earth does that even mean
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:58 am
Ugh our budget is not 150m. Klopp has already verified that with the last comments.

It's 50 + sales.

When was this?

Did Klopp say we have 50M to spend (net)?

Not read much of the news the last few days but seems odd for the club, via Klopp, to tell everyone our budget.

If its been confirmed its only 50M budget, and it sounds like it does based on the above, then I can understand Klopp and fans being unhappy. I could see Klopp walking in that scenario.

Our net spend over the last 3 full seasons has been about 150M so 50M budget would be the same as its been for last 3 seasons. But team is in a different position with regards to squad quality and number of players leaving.

The alternative is that the 50M budget is a made up figure by a doom monger on the internet.
