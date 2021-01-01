The idea that well only spend what we normally do might be true, we dont know if the powers that be realise how stupid that would be. But lets be clear, itd be stupid. Weve deliberately invested in wages not transfer fees in order to keep this team together. That period is now at an end and we need to be a. Utilising the drop in wages from the players leaving/ have left b. Engineering a further drop in terms of moving players on (Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago for example). Then we need to be recognising where we are in the life cycle of a team and be willing to put more money in for transfers than weve been doing on top of the money freed up from wages.