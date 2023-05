Fair. Sorry to jump on your post.



I think we are screwed. Klopps comments - being the only comments - worry me a lot.



We usually only spend X - why will that change?



Anyway - not trying to fight - I just stunned that we have the best manager of the last 20 years apart from jackass Pep - and not helping him.



Because the squad hasn't been at this level of need since about 2017. Yes, we should've reinforced the midfield last year and didn't, but there was still a reasonable argument to say that we could probably get through another season with what we had. That argument has been proven indisputably wrong (and I was wrong at the start of the season) so there are no justified reasons for us to not spend what is needed. It seems to me, based on all of the reports out there, that we're likely to spend about 100m on midfielders, at least.