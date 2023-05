We all love Klopp. Great. But do you really think he doesn't know that he only has X to spend? He loves Liverpool. Loves us to death. Like loves loves loves. He will try to make it work regardless.



This is why we love him and he loves us, not that I know him but, he doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would take his master's orders. If he thought FSG were these evil overlords, he'd call them out, if he hasn't then he's one of them.