Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24720 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:50:48 pm
Sports Mole has got the inside track

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/liverpool/transfer-talk/news/liverpool-remain-keen-on-an-unhappy-aurelien-tchouameni_513361.html

Edit - They paid £68m for him with add one totalling £17m so they would want that back most likely. I'd be well up for getting him though.

Let's go Italian on them. Season long loan, if he meets certain performance targets, we give them the money they paid for him initially. Easy.

Then we will do the same for Bellingham next summer.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24721 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm
Anyone Arsenal can sign we can sign
Of course we can. I just KNOW that we won't in this instance.. because there are NO LINKS.
Might change...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24722 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm
Anyone Arsenal can sign we can sign

Then why dont we have Odegaard in our midfield? Meh.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24723 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm
Of course we can. I just KNOW that we won't in this instance.. because there are NO LINKS.
Might change...

Yeahhhhhh sadly
Was mad watching him tonight, hed fallen out of my thoughts - but god hes perfect for what we need :/
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24724 on: Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm
Tchoo Tchoo is worried about game time according to rumours if Madrid sign Judas Bellingham.

Good, let him go to another sportwashing club. We can do better, for less money ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24725 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
We could just sign Rice.... .

I would like that, but I think that we will sign Ugarte instead ...
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24726 on: Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
Yeahhhhhh sadly
Was mad watching him tonight, hed fallen out of my thoughts - but god hes perfect for what we need :/
Gem of a player mate. If we were in for Bellingham, I dunno why we wouldn't eye Rice. We wanted one of the very best in midfield.. well- there he is!
And he plays in the same league, so whatever little risk there was, is gone.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24727 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm »
Hasn't Tchouameni reportedly had attitude problems at Real?
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24728 on: Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Hasn't Tchouameni reportedly had attitude problems at Real?
Maybe because he sits on their keita.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24729 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
Yeah, I'm not too excited, nor fussed about Mount. Klopp can work wonders with him.
I like his close control and footwork especially. Cultured footballer, for an Englishman.

You can't make this argument anymore, Mount is one of the least cultured forwards in the English team. I mean you have Saka, Foden, Grealish, Bellingham who hes competing with for places, who that word is even more appropriate for.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24730 on: Yesterday at 11:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm
England's best midfielder is playing for the club at the moment ;)

Although I don't see the issue with Mount. He'd be a solid option playing in that advanced midfield position instead of Henderson. Klopp would work wonders with him. If we can get him at £50m or less he'd be a great addition.

We should strive for better than solid.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24731 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm
Why? Thats the going rate for a player of that quality. Hes superb.

Because there's another 2 midfielders we have to sign, and £100 million is a huge chunk of that budget

He is class but the price cuts us out

That and for all intents and purposes he will always choose Arsenal or Chelsea over us because he doesn't want to leave London
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24732 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:43:20 pm
Because there's another 2 midfielders we have to sign, and £100 million is a huge chunk of that.

He is class but the price cuts us out
Weve got to stop this price cuts us out nonsense or well never compete for top players again. Yes we probably need another couple but we need to spend big money this summer, thats a fact. Weve let the midfield problems fester for far too long. Rice and a couple of cheaper options should be credible, were one of the top five clubs in the world. This isnt Bellingham where the selling club are taking the piss, this is a player with premier league experience entering his prime years. English too so expect a premium. I agree hes probably happy in London, but we should at least be involved.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24733 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
Good, let him go to another sportwashing club. We can do better, for less money ...
I mean Ugarte would be a downgrade on Tchoo Tchoo mate. Lets' be honest here. Tchoo walks into the #6 without any hesitation and makes it his for the next 8 years atleast.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24734 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm
We’ve got to stop this ‘price cuts us out’ nonsense or we’ll never compete for top players again. Yes we probably need another couple but we need to spend big money this summer, that’s a fact. We’ve let the midfield problems fester for far too long. Rice and a couple of cheaper options should be credible, we’re one of the top five clubs in the world. This isn’t Bellingham where the selling club are taking the piss, this is a player with premier league experience entering his prime years. English too so expect a premium. I agree he’s probably happy in London, but we should at least be involved.

£100m though. Thats way in excess of what we can pay. Will come with really high wages as well,
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24735 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
£100m though. Thats way in excess of what we can pay. Will come with really high wages as well,
Its 2023. We paid 60 million for Keita 5 years ago.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24736 on: Today at 12:01:02 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
Its 2023. We paid 60 million for Keita 5 years ago.

Yep and we have only got close once in that five years with Nunez at 65-70m. We are not spending £100m on a footballer.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24737 on: Today at 12:04:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:02 am
Yep and we have only got close once in that five years with Nunez at 65-70m. We are not spending £100m on a footballer.
Why? When will we? In 2030 when average players are likely going for 80million will we still not spend 100m on a player? Absolutely no reason why we shouldnt be in the conversation for Rice unless hes made it clear he wants a particular club.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24738 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
I mean Ugarte would be a downgrade on Tchoo Tchoo mate. Lets' be honest here. Tchoo walks into the #6 without any hesitation and makes it his for the next 8 years atleast.

In theory. He was supposed to do the same at Real Madrid, but he didn't. Ugarte might not have the profile of Tchouameni (yet), but I really like what I have seen of him. Then again, I've always had a soft spot for the crazy South American bastards. I am pretty confident that Ugarte and Mac Allister will give us exactly what we need in midfield, while still leaving us with enough money to get another quality left sided central defender ...
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24739 on: Today at 12:06:05 am »
Rice wasnt having the best of seasons until recent months and there was talk of his value being around £70m which was probably far more achievable for us. His improvement however has probably taken him back up to what the initial rumours were.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24740 on: Today at 12:13:22 am »
Plus we are selling Nunez for 64m next season
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24741 on: Today at 12:14:17 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:06:05 am
Rice wasnt having the best of seasons until recent months and there was talk of his value being around £70m which was probably far more achievable for us. His improvement however has probably taken him back up to what the initial rumours were.

I would pay 100m for Rice.

Plus paneer and naan. Otherwise no sale
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24742 on: Today at 12:15:26 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm
Weve got to stop this price cuts us out nonsense or well never compete for top players again. Yes we probably need another couple but we need to spend big money this summer, thats a fact. Weve let the midfield problems fester for far too long. Rice and a couple of cheaper options should be credible, were one of the top five clubs in the world. This isnt Bellingham where the selling club are taking the piss, this is a player with premier league experience entering his prime years. English too so expect a premium. I agree hes probably happy in London, but we should at least be involved.

I mean we have to factor it in somewhat. If our budget is £150 million and we need 4 players, £100 million is a huge chunk.

Should it be this way? Maybe not. But it is. It's why we stopped going for Bellingham so we won't be involved with Rice.

I'm not arguing if it is right or wrong, but it does appear to just be the reality.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24743 on: Today at 12:17:58 am »
Ugh our budget is not 150m. Klopp has already verified that with the last comments.

It's 50 + sales.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24744 on: Today at 12:20:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:58 am
Ugh our budget is not 150m. Klopp has already verified that with the last comments.

It's 50 + sales.

Honestly not sure what the budget it, just by the links we have had it seems about £150 million (Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch would probably be about £135 million, and we apparently want a defender too)
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24745 on: Today at 12:25:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
Definitely. Too many holes to patch this summer

No chance we'd be spending anywhere near West Ham's asking price. Looks nailed on to join Arsenal

You reckon Arsenal have 100mil to spend on a single midfielder? Is he even Arteta's type of midfielder?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24746 on: Today at 12:27:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 12:25:59 am
You reckon Arsenal have 100mil to spend on a single midfielder? Is he even Arteta's type of midfielder?

He probably doesn't go for £100m.
