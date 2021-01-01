Weve got to stop this price cuts us out nonsense or well never compete for top players again. Yes we probably need another couple but we need to spend big money this summer, thats a fact. Weve let the midfield problems fester for far too long. Rice and a couple of cheaper options should be credible, were one of the top five clubs in the world. This isnt Bellingham where the selling club are taking the piss, this is a player with premier league experience entering his prime years. English too so expect a premium. I agree hes probably happy in London, but we should at least be involved.
I mean we have to factor it in somewhat. If our budget is £150 million and we need 4 players, £100 million is a huge chunk.
Should it be this way? Maybe not. But it is. It's why we stopped going for Bellingham so we won't be involved with Rice.
I'm not arguing if it is right or wrong, but it does appear to just be the reality.