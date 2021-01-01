« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 803636 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24600 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »
Anyone know if Bellingham has ever lifted weights?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24601 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:44:41 pm
Anyone know if Bellingham has ever lifted weights?

Does he even gym bro
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24602 on: Today at 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:44:41 pm
Anyone know if Bellingham has ever lifted weights?

His dad will be. All those stacks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24603 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:31:47 pm
Yep, totally agree. He has grown on me a lot. Get him and Ugarte and I won't mind what else happens. With those two in the bag, I could just about stomach Mount.

Are there reliable sources saying we want Ugarte? I'm not convinced we are yet but I definitely think we need a midfielder like him.

Mount I'm still not too keen on - I don't think he's a bad player but equally I'm not really that enthused about that potential signing and given the repairs I think we need to the squad, he'd be way down the list. Strong links to him though so the club clearly want him.

Ultimately, I think we're on the same page, which is good :)
