Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 802897 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24560 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:28:00 pm
https://twitter.com/DistanceCovered/status/1655171145694343172?t=TE0WD4QoxDVnIwCCZQM-Sw&s=19

Ugarte's defensive regains numbers are incredible
We have to surely be looking to get him

I'd prefer him over Lavia. But I can understand wanting Lavia more due being being in this league, homegrown and probably would be happy rotating with Fab.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24561 on: Today at 02:21:58 pm »
Classic Mac Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24562 on: Today at 02:22:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:00 pm
I'd prefer him over Lavia. But I can understand wanting Lavia more due being being in this league, homegrown and probably would be happy rotating with Fab.

Don't City have a buy back on him though? They'd never leave him to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24563 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:22:19 pm
Don't City have a buy back on him though? They'd never leave him to us.

Only comes in for 2024. But yeah imagine they'd make it difficult nonetheless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24564 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:20:00 pm
I'd prefer him over Lavia. But I can understand wanting Lavia more due being being in this league, homegrown and probably would be happy rotating with Fab.
That sounds just nasty.. oh my g*d!

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24565 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:19:22 pm
Don't be coy, tell us what you really think ;D

tut tut wouldnt want to be laughing at someone being insulting now would we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24566 on: Today at 02:31:14 pm »
If Bellingham does sign for them, then he shouldn't be surprised to hear them jeering him at times. Classless fans, ungrateful pricks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24567 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:31:14 pm
If Bellingham does sign for them, then he shouldn't be surprised to hear them jeering him at times. Classless fans, ungrateful pricks

he will have about 500K reasons a week to not give a fuck though wont he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24568 on: Today at 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:28:06 pm
tut tut wouldnt want to be laughing at someone being insulting now would we?

I see I'm living in your head. That's probably bad for you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24569 on: Today at 02:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:14:36 pm
All of the Bellingham meltdowns could easily have been avoided if people didn't convince themselves he'd be signing.

hardly any meltdown when its just one person whining ;D

most of us rational headed ones already think that it was a tall ask looking at how fsg does transfers.

same with this season i guess. our biggest transfers were when we manage to flog off a certain magical brazilian and invested rather wisely after.

im not getting my hopes up too much for this window until i see a couple of leans
« Reply #24570 on: Today at 02:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:39:14 pm
he will have about 500K reasons a week to not give a fuck though wont he?

Of course he fucking will, if the stadium is jeering, it'll still affect you
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24571 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:31:14 pm
If Bellingham does sign for them, then he shouldn't be surprised to hear them jeering him at times. Classless fans, ungrateful pricks

Thing that's unlikely to happen. They barely boo Hazard and he's been utter shite.
« Reply #24572 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Thing that's unlikely to happen. They barely boo Hazard and he's been utter shite.

Hard to boo when he's out injured or on the bench
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24573 on: Today at 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:59:10 pm
Of course he fucking will, if the stadium is jeering, it'll still affect you

Didnt seem to bother Gareth Bale that much did it? he left there with a few champions league titles under his belt, and Bellingham is good enough to make an impact over there, he wont be thinking about being jeered at at for under performing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24574 on: Today at 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:46:39 pm
I see I'm living in your head. That's probably bad for you.

im so offended, my thin skin isnt able to cope with even the slightest whiff of criticism  :lmao
