« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 606 607 608 609 610 [611]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 799585 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,772
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24400 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:00:40 am
to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge :lmao

To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24401 on: Today at 12:44:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:46 am
To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...

 :D
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24402 on: Today at 12:52:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
Come on Samie. All of us knew that Mikey Edwards was a generational talent while he was doing his A-Levels. He was the Kylian Mbappe of Sporting Directors
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24403 on: Today at 12:57:42 am »
 ;D

Where as now we've apparently signed the Sean Dundee of Sporting Directors.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,772
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24404 on: Today at 12:58:41 am »
Also, it will be interesting to see if we are really going to appoint a Managing Director of Sport, the position Schmadtke has held at his last few clubs, or we are going to appoint only a Sporting Director, which is one level lower ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24405 on: Today at 01:12:12 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2016/apr/03/cologne-jorg-schmadtke-hoffenheim

I like his passion. :lmao
He's obviously met the criteria our nerds hold on spitters in Germany - been low on xSPIT since the Kabak loan never went pemanent
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,095
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24406 on: Today at 01:15:19 am »
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24407 on: Today at 01:18:31 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:19 am
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.
Spurned us first time around - post Basel Europa final - and we signed Wijnaldum instead didn't we? 'Never go back' as they say
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24408 on: Today at 01:19:27 am »
All we need is Assensio rumours now .
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24409 on: Today at 01:23:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:19:27 am
All we need is Assensio rumours now .
whose that old Reading keeper we used to always get linked to as a backup/third choice too?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,095
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24410 on: Today at 01:24:02 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:23:22 am
whose that old Reading keeper we used to always get linked to as a backup/third choice too?

Alex McCarthy
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24411 on: Today at 01:25:20 am »
Thread by Chris Williams on our potential new SD

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1654961610731945985
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24412 on: Today at 01:25:58 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:24:02 am
Alex McCarthy
That's the one! At Southampton apparently. Maybe this is the year, with Adrian off
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24413 on: Today at 01:27:54 am »
Chris Williams who's been talking shit about Klopp for a while now. That Chris Williams?  ;D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24414 on: Today at 01:49:41 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:19 am
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.

Hell be 30 by the summer 24 transfer window.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,124
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24415 on: Today at 01:52:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:25:20 am
Thread by Chris Williams on our potential new SD

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1654961610731945985
Is he still crying aboot the other week when he made out Klopp caused mayhem to a whole town like John J Rambo, the dripping fanny?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24416 on: Today at 01:54:39 am »
Capon, Kloppo was overheard saying "They drew first blood, not me".
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,095
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24417 on: Today at 01:57:20 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:18:31 am
'Never go back' as they say

If it was true, I could sort of see the thought process, as a cheaper stop-gap. A lot of his per 90 attacking metrics ( xG, xAG, Shot Creation Actions, Goal Creation Actions) are higher than players currently in midfield. He's possibly Napoli's highest paid player, but it's likely he might be able to move on for a lower price. Napoli reportedly wanted a £34m fee for him last summer, but Zielinski opted to stay, turning down an approach from West Ham
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:43 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,124
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24418 on: Today at 02:01:39 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:39 am
Capon, Kloppo was overheard saying "They drew first blood, not me".
Keep trying mate. Once that first joke comes the rest will just flow and seem like youve been doing it for years xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24419 on: Today at 02:02:33 am »
Oh FFS! I thought that was good.  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,124
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24420 on: Today at 02:06:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:33 am
Oh FFS! I thought that was good.  ;D
It was, Petal. Youre the Tommy Wiseau  of stand up comedy xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24421 on: Today at 02:46:25 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm


You want a midfield partnership with players with awareness of what the other one is doing. haha. jesus.  ;D Diving bastard though to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:18 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24422 on: Today at 03:19:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:04:02 am
Why not its not like they want him to go, so stick a huge price on him.

120m though Jill?.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24423 on: Today at 03:26:24 am »
So Kelvin Phillips?
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,362
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24424 on: Today at 03:30:59 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:26:24 am
So Kelvin Phillips?

Is he as fucking shite as Kalvin Phillips? Or is it just a matter of degrees?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24425 on: Today at 04:33:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:29:39 am
They will have to be more realistic with their prices then, especially as they know they have to get rid of players. No club is going to be stupid enough to pay high prices to them when they know Chelsea have to balance their books.
Yea assuming they have balance the books, deadlines will probably spur action more then anything rn or they be fairer in deals etc.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,272
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24426 on: Today at 06:32:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:27:54 am
Chris Williams who's been talking shit about Klopp for a while now. That Chris Williams?  ;D

Who the hell is Chris Williams
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24427 on: Today at 06:36:49 am »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,219
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24428 on: Today at 06:37:27 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:01:39 am
Keep trying mate. Once that first joke comes the rest will just flow and seem like youve been doing it for years xx
He just wanted something to eat, fill him up with some 70p fried rice and he'll be right as rain.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,373
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24429 on: Today at 07:03:01 am »
Christian Falk saying Bellinghams plan was to join us first and then move to Madrid a few years down the line.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24430 on: Today at 07:18:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:03:01 am
Christian Falk saying Bellinghams plan was to join us first and then move to Madrid a few years down the line.

Well if that true let him go to Madrid. Yes, I know it happens but I don't want any player using us a stepping stone.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24431 on: Today at 07:21:26 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:12 am
He's obviously met the criteria our nerds hold on spitters in Germany - been low on xSPIT since the Kabak loan never went pemanent

 :) Think we need FBref charts and the Squawka blob ball for sporting directors now
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24432 on: Today at 07:25:01 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:18:22 am
Well if that true let him go to Madrid. Yes, I know it happens but I don't want any player using us a stepping stone.

So you would have preferred Suarez go straight to Barca and Torres go straight to Chelsea?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24433 on: Today at 07:27:41 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:19 am
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.

One of the few of our missed-out-targets-before-we-signed-someone-better that went on to actually be good.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,373
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24434 on: Today at 07:28:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:25:01 am
So you would have preferred Suarez go straight to Barca and Torres go straight to Chelsea?

Or Xabi, Mascherano, Coutinho.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 606 607 608 609 610 [611]   Go Up
« previous next »
 