to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge
To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2016/apr/03/cologne-jorg-schmadtke-hoffenheimI like his passion.
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.
All we need is Assensio rumours now .
whose that old Reading keeper we used to always get linked to as a backup/third choice too?
Alex McCarthy
Thread by Chris Williams on our potential new SDhttps://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1654961610731945985
'Never go back' as they say
Capon, Kloppo was overheard saying "They drew first blood, not me".
Oh FFS! I thought that was good.
Why not its not like they want him to go, so stick a huge price on him.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
So Kelvin Phillips?
They will have to be more realistic with their prices then, especially as they know they have to get rid of players. No club is going to be stupid enough to pay high prices to them when they know Chelsea have to balance their books.
