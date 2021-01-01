to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge



To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...