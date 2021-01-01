« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24400 on: Today at 12:17:46 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:00:40 am
to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge :lmao

To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24401 on: Today at 12:44:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:17:46 am
To be honest, anyone who watches the Bundesliga knows the names of the Sporting Directors of the clubs, since they are the actual managers of the clubs, signing players and building the teams. The coaches are there mostly to coach. Once you start watching the Bundesliga, you might learn this, but knowing you, that is not very likely ...

 :D
MNAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24402 on: Today at 12:52:58 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
Come on Samie. All of us knew that Mikey Edwards was a generational talent while he was doing his A-Levels. He was the Kylian Mbappe of Sporting Directors
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24403 on: Today at 12:57:42 am
 ;D

Where as now we've apparently signed the Sean Dundee of Sporting Directors.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24404 on: Today at 12:58:41 am
Also, it will be interesting to see if we are really going to appoint a Managing Director of Sport, the position Schmadtke has held at his last few clubs, or we are going to appoint only a Sporting Director, which is one level lower ...
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24405 on: Today at 01:12:12 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2016/apr/03/cologne-jorg-schmadtke-hoffenheim

I like his passion. :lmao
He's obviously met the criteria our nerds hold on spitters in Germany - been low on xSPIT since the Kabak loan never went pemanent
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24406 on: Today at 01:15:19 am
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24407 on: Today at 01:18:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:15:19 am
Polish outlet Meczyki linking us with Piotr Zielinski. Contract ends in 2024 and they claim informal talks have taken place.
Spurned us first time around - post Basel Europa final - and we signed Wijnaldum instead didn't we? 'Never go back' as they say
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24408 on: Today at 01:19:27 am
All we need is Assensio rumours now .
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24409 on: Today at 01:23:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:19:27 am
All we need is Assensio rumours now .
whose that old Reading keeper we used to always get linked to as a backup/third choice too?
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24410 on: Today at 01:24:02 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:23:22 am
whose that old Reading keeper we used to always get linked to as a backup/third choice too?

Alex McCarthy
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24411 on: Today at 01:25:20 am
Thread by Chris Williams on our potential new SD

https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1654961610731945985
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24412 on: Today at 01:25:58 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:24:02 am
Alex McCarthy
That's the one! At Southampton apparently. Maybe this is the year, with Adrian off
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #24413 on: Today at 01:27:54 am
Chris Williams who's been talking shit about Klopp for a while now. That Chris Williams?  ;D
