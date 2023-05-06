« previous next »
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
« Reply #24360 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
Micky van der Ven is the young Dutch defender from Wolfsburg.  ;D

Was Van Der Ven a sequel to Dude Wheres My Car?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
« Reply #24361 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
article says he's a favourite of klopp.

Klopps ally to be exact.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
« Reply #24362 on: Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm »
As in that's the one he wanted as SD I interpreted it as. Not like they are best buds.  :D
Offline Asam

« Reply #24363 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm »

Weird appointment, seems like a stop gap
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #24364 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:23:06 pm
As in that's the one he wanted as SD I interpreted it as. Not like they are best buds.  :D

Rawks German welsh person has said they have known each other a long time.
Online 67CherryRed

« Reply #24365 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm »
He sounds alright from his Wiki page.
Online koptommy93

« Reply #24366 on: Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:25:42 pm
He sounds alright from his Wiki page.
so did voronin, lol
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
« Reply #24367 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm »
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
« Reply #24368 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
I thought Ljinders was running the show :P

Maybe this appointment of Klopp's mate is a way of sidelining the nefarious influence Lijnders has had on the club? It certainly makes complete sense.
Online koptommy93

« Reply #24369 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
we're commenting on breaking liverpool news on a liverpool forum, wild I know.
Online Hazell

« Reply #24370 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
I never thought I'd say this but can I hear more from Samie please?
Online Barefoot Doctor

« Reply #24371 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm »
Baku, Lacroix and Van de Ven if hes looking to nab anyone from his current club
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
« Reply #24372 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm »
No, some are already questioning the fuckin' merits of a position at the club hierarchy they now fuck all about.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
« Reply #24373 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
« Reply #24374 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?

10 years? I give it 10 posts.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #24375 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
Weird appointment, seems like a stop gap

Will be great on the Christmas videos once he grows his beard a bit.

The nerds won’t have a chance against him and Klopp though.
Offline Egyptian36

« Reply #24376 on: Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
He won't be playing.

Klopp contract ends 2026 and many of the people working at the club will leave too. We need someone who will give us stability and stay longer than Klopp by at least three years.
Online So Howard Philips

« Reply #24377 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
No, some are already questioning the fuckin' merits of a position at the club hierarchy they now fuck all about.

So we have a potential new scapegoat?

Huzzah!
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #24378 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
Klopp contract ends 2026 and many of the people working at the club will leave too. We need someone who will give us stability and stay longer than Klopp by at least three years.

Or maybe the club will have a full on shake up and start again when he goes? Klopp runs the show here so we could be providing him a set up that suits him for his remaining years here.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #24379 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
Klopp contract ends 2026 and many of the people working at the club will leave too. We need someone who will give us stability and stay longer than Klopp by at least three years.

Julian Ward is 41 and stuck the job out for about 3 months. This guy could stay until he's 75 for all we know.

People will complain about everything.
Online SamLad

« Reply #24380 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm
Julian Ward is 41 and stuck the job out for about 3 months. This guy could stay until he's 75 for all we know.

People will complain about everything.

another one that gets my vote for re-naming this thread.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #24381 on: Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Maybe this appointment of Klopp's mate is a way of sidelining the nefarious influence Lijnders has had on the club? It certainly makes complete sense.

All makes sense now
Offline DelTrotter

« Reply #24382 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm »
Musiala and Wirtz are probably done then which will be nice.
Offline Egyptian36

« Reply #24383 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm
Julian Ward is 41 and stuck the job out for about 3 months. This guy could stay until he's 75 for all we know.

People will complain about everything.

True. Sorry for assuming he will not be a long term appointment which I think we need.
Offline mikey_LFC

« Reply #24384 on: Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm »
Offline G Richards

« Reply #24385 on: Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:54:41 pm
Sorry, stopped reading at "9 games".

Sorry, 6 + 3 = 9

I didnt realize it was complicated!

3 games now remain. We have won the last six, so we are now two thirds of the way to winning the last nine.

If we win the last nine 6 down, 3 to go.

Its not calculus.

Online Agent99

« Reply #24386 on: Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #24387 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm »
:lmao
Online SamLad

« Reply #24388 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
Sorry, 6 + 3 = 9

I didnt realize it was complicated!

3 games now remain. We have won the last six, so we are now two thirds of the way to winning the last nine.

If we win the last nine 6 down, 3 to go.

Its not calculus.

oops.  I didn't realize you were talking about last 9 of the season, thought you were saying there were 9 left to go.  :)
Offline Capon Debaser

« Reply #24389 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 pm »
Offline G Richards

« Reply #24390 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
No problem mate, cheers. I wish we did have 9 to go, as we would overhaul Man Utd. We will probably run out of games, but you never know.

I was responding to a thought earlier in the thread, when someone asked if our winning run might change thoughts on our older midfielders. It doesnt for me. They have their plus points, but cant carry it at this stage, so we desperately need reinforcements.

There has been some talk of whether we need two or three midfielders, and for me the emergence of the younger breed makes me think we need two midfield additions, not three.

Still, if its three, I wont complain!
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #24391 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
A false 2

In fact, that is pretty accurate ;D
Online RyanBabel19

« Reply #24392 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
New sporting director. Jörg Schmadtke.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/06/liverpool-jorg-schmadtke-as-the-new-sporting-director/

Awesome

'He is known for his outspoken style and also for recruitment that gets value for the budgets he is assigned.'

Just what we need.

I know next to fuck all about the role of a Sporting Director so not even gonna pretend I do. If Klopp thinks he can take the club forward in the role and this guy is known for getting value for budgets assigned it aounds pretty positive for us
Online PeterTheRed

« Reply #24393 on: Yesterday at 11:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
New sporting director. Jörg Schmadtke.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/05/06/liverpool-jorg-schmadtke-as-the-new-sporting-director/

Now, that would be interesting. Did a good job at Wolfsburg. Took them over after they narrowly escaped relegation in the playoffs, and got them back to the CL. Also, an interesting character ...
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #24394 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #24395 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm
Awesome

'He is known for his outspoken style and also for recruitment that gets value for the budgets he is assigned.'

Just what we need.

I know next to fuck all about the role of a Sporting Director so not even gonna pretend I do. If Klopp thinks he can take the club forward in the role and this guy is known for getting value for budgets assigned it aounds pretty positive for us
@Killerheels, we're not paying £70m for Mac ;)
Online RyanBabel19

« Reply #24396 on: Today at 12:00:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:46:18 pm
Never heard of him but the same applied to Ward.
to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge :lmao

Hopefully if it is to be him he comes in and does well, the twitter post I saw earlier highlighted an article from just before he went to Wolfsburg and stated they were 16th before he went there and they managed 3 top 10 finishes following him going there which on the surface seems positive (obviously all credit for the improvement doesn't go to him). Thinking about it, I wonder if Origi going there on loan was influenced by this guy
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #24397 on: Today at 12:02:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
Weird appointment, seems like a stop gap
We need someone who is home-grown and in his early 20's, dammnit!

PS: Anyone know what wage he's on?
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #24398 on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:00:40 am
to be honest mate I think most fans haven't heard of 99% of them and that's fine, the game has changed and there's a lot more reporting and access in terms of figures who used to be behind the scenes but it's still slightly limited, no idea why people insist on acting like they know who these people are and try to google and talk like it's prior knowledge :lmao

Hopefully if it is to be him he comes in and does well, the twitter post I saw earlier highlighted an article from just before he went to Wolfsburg and stated they were 16th before he went there and they managed 3 top 10 finishes following him going there which on the surface seems positive (obviously all credit for the improvement doesn't go to him). Thinking about it, I wonder if Origi going there on loan was influenced by this guy
As long as he gets us the right players for the right price, we're happy.
