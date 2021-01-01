Micky van der Ven is the young Dutch defender from Wolfsburg.
article says he's a favourite of klopp.
As in that's the one he wanted as SD I interpreted it as. Not like they are best buds.
He sounds alright from his Wiki page.
I thought Ljinders was running the show
Are you motherfuckers pretending you know what's required for a Sporting Director now? Did you know Michael Edwards before he became one? In 10 years will we be talking about which Sporting Directors we want to sign?
Looks like it will be Mac n Mount.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weird appointment, seems like a stop gap
He won't be playing.
