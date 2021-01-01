I can just picture the articles from Pearce etc on 1st of September, "LFC felt there was no value in the market", "Thiago back to full fitness negates the need to sign anyone", "failure to qualify for the Champions league hindered the clubs pursuit of their main targets", etc etc ad nauseum.
are we being pedantic, or is it pernickity?
being nit-picky, it could also be persnickety?
Illori and Texeira mean anything to you? Its happening!
Sadi OMane.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
How much you think Kone would cost?
Anyone else think that Lavia isn't anywhere like good enough?
I called macallistar a while back. Always gelt he was a Klopp player
Crosby Nick never fails.
