« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 793692 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24200 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:26:01 pm
I can just picture the articles from Pearce etc on 1st of September, "LFC felt there was no value in the market", "Thiago back to full fitness negates the need to sign anyone", "failure to qualify for the Champions league hindered the clubs pursuit of their main targets", etc etc ad nauseum.

 :lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24201 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:00 pm
are we being pedantic, or is it pernickity?

;)

being nit-picky, it could also be persnickety?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,191
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24202 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:38:54 pm
being nit-picky, it could also be persnickety?
Right.

Fuck off.

Its gone too far now.

Im being oppressed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,516
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24203 on: Today at 02:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:03:22 pm
Illori and Texeira mean anything to you? Its happening!

Surely that's more of a warning.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:47:30 pm
Sadi OMane.

:lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:37 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24204 on: Today at 02:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:22:37 pm
How much you think Kone would cost?

Between £35million to £50 million. Too expensive to be a prospect, but not quite good enough to be a 1st team player for the level we want to be.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24205 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Hope we get Mac Allister. Tenacious, low centre of gravity, retains the ball well, draws fouls, chips in with goals, can take set pieces. Seems a solid option for the left side of our midfield.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24206 on: Today at 02:53:56 pm »
I called macallistar a while back. Always gelt he was a Klopp player
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24207 on: Today at 02:55:04 pm »
£40-60mil is average for a decent midfield. We shouldn't be flinching at that for any of the targets being mentioned.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,726
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24208 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
Anyone else think that Lavia isn't anywhere like good enough?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24209 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:58:49 pm
Anyone else think that Lavia isn't anywhere like good enough?

Yeah he isn't good enough
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24210 on: Today at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:53:56 pm
I called macallistar a while back. Always gelt he was a Klopp player

Did he pick up?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 