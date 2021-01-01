Let's sign the Brighton scouts.



I know this is tongue in cheek but its often seen as the solution in some serious discussions.From what I can tell with Brighton its not just about signing quality, its quite a scattergun approach with many low value signings bought, sent out on loan then evaluated before bringing them into the first team set up, so whilst the individual player signing fees look good, the whole system costs more. Not to say its a bad system, as even those who dont make it are sold off, but its not the plug and play transfers which we look for. Its also not to say we couldnt do that, but it would be quite a dramatic change and for all their success at Brighton, it s relative success that we wouldnt class as success, so if we were to adopt it, itd have to mix with our approach as well or wed have to sacrifice some short term success.Plus, the other factor is, youd have to wait longer for players to be deemed successes as early performances by players at Brighton that are accepted would not be given the same leeway at Liverpool. So wed likely have to have players out on loan longer than Brighton do, which most likely means wed have to have an either wider scattergun approach to eventually end up with the quality we required. Would be interesting to see a top club adopt the approach to see how it translates but its certainly a risk.