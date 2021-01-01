« previous next »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:30:44 pm
His ancestors are Irish from Donabate

All our greatest sides have included an Irishman.

Steve Heighway
Mark Lawrenson
Mark Kennedy
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:33:18 pm
All our greatest sides have included an Irishman.

Steve Heighway
Mark Lawrenson
Mark Kennedy

I would swop Ronnie Whelan in for Mark Kennedy.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:33:18 pm
All our greatest sides have included an Irishman.

Steve Heighway
Mark Lawrenson
Mark Kennedy
;D
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:33:18 pm
All our greatest sides have included an Irishman.

Steve Heighway
Mark Lawrenson
Mark Kennedy
Our 19-20 side ? ;D
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:15:46 pm
We 100% need an overhaul in centre midfield, a CB with pace and RB cover.

Tinkering wont be enough. Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in various ways were weak links this season, thats only going to worsen with age.  A plethora of CMers are departing.

Fab/Hendo/Thiago you don't want more than 1 in a starting line up. We haven't got much choice at the moment, but 1 of these should be moving on really.
I don't think we have anywhere near the money people are claiming (or we won't be given that money).
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:37:53 pm
Our 19-20 side ? ;D

Oh yeah. I'll be honest, I didn't think that joke through :P
Interesting that a lot of people are pretty meh on Mac Allister. Looks a damn smart player to me.

Looks like Brighton is our new Southampton. Players like Lallana and Mane are going for more. Inflation.

£50m is the new £35m. 43% inflation sounds about right.

Players like Van Dijk and Allison (at the level we signed them back in the day) going for £107m instead of £75m. Sounds about right too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:37:53 pm
Our 19-20 side ? ;D

Kelleher played in 4 domestic cup games in 19/20
Let's sign the Brighton scouts.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:46:47 pm
Let's sign the Brighton scouts.

Buy about 6 lads for 30M combined and watch us go when they start performing in 2026/27
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:41:21 pm
I don't think we have anywhere near the money people are claiming (or we won't be given that money).

yup this. think klopp hands are tied depending on who we move on.

remember when klopp was kicking up a bit of a fuss before. its the same situation now. he have a small budget to work with and the rest will be depending on who we move on.

that said, we have saved on the wages of keita, ox and maybe milner. Thiago is one hell of a high earner that is not really being value for money at the moment as well.

just realized that van der berg is a pretty regular in the schalke team. playing cb just after his injury nightmare. does anyone think he could do a role here as squad player or even develop to become a first teamer?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:28:19 pm
I hate to be picky but MacAllisters family roughage from Ireland
If we're being picky it's surely a good chance of both, what with the whole colonisation thing and the plantation of ireland
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:46:47 pm
Let's sign the Brighton scouts.
I'd imagine Dan Ashworth is behind all of the signings everyone's drooling over at Brighton, and he's at Newcastle now. It'll be interesting to see if Brighton's hit rate continues.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:46:47 pm
Let's sign the Brighton scouts.

I know this is tongue in cheek but its often seen as the solution in some serious discussions.

From what I can tell with Brighton its not just about signing quality, its quite a scattergun approach with many low value signings bought, sent out on loan then evaluated before bringing them into the first team set up, so whilst the individual player signing fees look good, the whole system costs more. Not to say its a bad system, as even those who dont make it are sold off, but its not the plug and play transfers which we look for. Its also not to say we couldnt do that, but it would be quite a dramatic change and for all their success at Brighton, it s relative success that we wouldnt class as success, so if we were to adopt it, itd have to mix with our approach as well or wed have to sacrifice some short term success.

Plus, the other factor is, youd have to wait longer for players to be deemed successes as early performances by players at Brighton that are accepted would not be given the same leeway at Liverpool. So wed likely have to have players out on loan longer than Brighton do, which most likely means wed have to have an either wider scattergun approach to eventually end up with the quality we required. Would be interesting to see a top club adopt the approach to see how it translates but its certainly a risk.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

I don't think so.

The season's still 38 games and we were run through at will like we had no midfield at all by not so great teams earlier in the season,think we conceded big chances there at pace with teams in the relegation zone.

The new tactics with Trent in midfield has helped with our control of the games but we don't yet know if Jurgen and the coaches fancy it as a permanent one and anyway it brings new problems as well.

So at least in my opinion we need more athletism in midfield and defence but particularly in the middle of the park to start winning duels and compress the space to prevent these huge gaps we've seen appear between our defence and midfield and people running at our defence 4 vs 3 and so on.

Don't think we'll get it completely done in 1 window but we have to start now.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:51:14 pm
If we're being picky it's surely a good chance of both, what with the whole colonisation thing and the plantation of ireland
Dont fucking ruin my pedantry with mere facts !
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 12:50:25 pm
yup this. think klopp hands are tied depending on who we move on.

remember when klopp was kicking up a bit of a fuss before. its the same situation now. he have a small budget to work with and the rest will be depending on who we move on.

that said, we have saved on the wages of keita, ox and maybe milner. Thiago is one hell of a high earner that is not really being value for money at the moment as well.

just realized that van der berg is a pretty regular in the schalke team. playing cb just after his injury nightmare. does anyone think he could do a role here as squad player or even develop to become a first teamer?

And if that's true (about the budget), then FSG really haven't done a good job in recent times, have they? To come out of a period of winning every trophy, and still not be able to afford to spend big money on players... that would suggest they really aren't as great as they think they are at "sports" management.

If he's got less than 150 million to spend, in this market, it's a poor fucking show of support for a man who's more responsible than any other individual for their "investment" being worth billions more than when they bought it.

I stand by my general impression that they don't give a shit though.

We need several top-quality players. It cannot be done cheaply.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.

thankfully we have learnt from last season or is it just empty talk ;D

let see how the squad is at for next season.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:05:24 pm
Dont fucking ruin my pedantry with mere facts !
are we being pedantic, or is it pernickity?

;)
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:10:46 pm
thankfully we have learnt from last season or is it just empty talk ;D

let see how the squad is at for next season.

How does that relate to last summer. Do you think we should have looked at cheaper alternatives to Nunez then?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:55 am
Well Jill the second part of this is a very expansive question so Ill take a rain check

Who do I want us to sign ..
2 of Ugarte Caicedo and Rice   or one of these plus whoever prefer between Thurman and Kone
Bruno Cherki
A young centre back - if Inacio is the one then him (Gvardiol makes a lot of sense as he can play LB/LCB in this set up)

Agree with this.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:00 pm
are we being pedantic, or is it pernickity?

;)

AAARRRRGGGGHHHHH
