Let's sign the Brighton scouts.
I know this is tongue in cheek but its often seen as the solution in some serious discussions.
From what I can tell with Brighton its not just about signing quality, its quite a scattergun approach with many low value signings bought, sent out on loan then evaluated before bringing them into the first team set up, so whilst the individual player signing fees look good, the whole system costs more. Not to say its a bad system, as even those who dont make it are sold off, but its not the plug and play transfers which we look for. Its also not to say we couldnt do that, but it would be quite a dramatic change and for all their success at Brighton, it s relative success that we wouldnt class as success, so if we were to adopt it, itd have to mix with our approach as well or wed have to sacrifice some short term success.
Plus, the other factor is, youd have to wait longer for players to be deemed successes as early performances by players at Brighton that are accepted would not be given the same leeway at Liverpool. So wed likely have to have players out on loan longer than Brighton do, which most likely means wed have to have an either wider scattergun approach to eventually end up with the quality we required. Would be interesting to see a top club adopt the approach to see how it translates but its certainly a risk.