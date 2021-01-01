« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 599 600 601 602 603 [604]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 792238 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24120 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:55 am
Well Jill the second part of this is a very expansive question so Ill take a rain check

Who do I want us to sign ..
2 of Ugarte Caicedo and Rice   or one of these plus whoever prefer between Thurman and Kone
Bruno Cherki
A young centre back - if Inacio is the one then him (Gvardiol makes a lot of sense as he can play LB/LCB in this set up)
Caicedo and Rice would be realistic in the same transfer window?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,459
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24121 on: Today at 10:25:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:18:44 am
Caicedo and Rice would be realistic in the same transfer window?

Probably not  but we need 2 CMs and I like them both and I was asked to express my wants :)
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24122 on: Today at 10:28:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:18 am
Probably not  but we need 2 CMs and I like them both and I was asked to express my wants :)
I get that. Don't think either is going to be available for a price we can get involved in.

Cherki I've seen a couple of times this season. He will be some player.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,459
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24123 on: Today at 10:29:38 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:18:42 am
Not sold on Mac Allister mate?

I am in that I think hes good - Id just be buying to replace Fabinho and Henderson
Im open to the idea he can play Henderson role though which might be the idea

In general the lists people are putting up are sort of tinkering a bit with the squad - my view is if needs a significant overhaul and a lot of money invested this summer if were serious about challenging in the next two years
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24124 on: Today at 10:31:30 am »
We definitely need proven quality to come into midfield and Lavia and Gravenberch ain't it.

If we're going to continue inverting Trent we don't simply want runners (ala a Henderson replacement at RCM) so a Macallister type would probably be better than a Rice/Caicedo. That does depend on us getting real legs into the other 2 midfield positions though.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,459
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24125 on: Today at 10:32:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:28:50 am
I get that. Don't think either is going to be available for a price we can get involved in.

Cherki I've seen a couple of times this season. He will be some player.

Sure .. Ugarte and Macallister OR Mount would obviously be decent
We just absolutely cannot get away with not buying a top class defensive midfielder

I know weve all been talked down by every un questioning local journo but we really should be spending a huge amount of money this summer from both a financial and football point of view
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:57 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24126 on: Today at 10:39:59 am »
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,230
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24127 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

No.

Henderson needs to take the Milner role and we need to be looking to scale back Fabinho's minutes or move him on entirely.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24128 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

No, as weve literally had to change system to accommodate them and have still looked soft and porous through the middle at times, were just managing it more now by keeping the ball better in this new shape.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24129 on: Today at 10:43:00 am »
How about if we consider the fact only one team has managed a 9 game winning run so far, with nobody managing a longer one.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24130 on: Today at 10:43:22 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

Nope, the season is 38 games and all the cups that we flopped in. Hopefully a good spell where we are still atrocious defensively isn't changing any minds on what we need to do within the club.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,780
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24131 on: Today at 10:43:38 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

I think the issue is Henderson is clearly not the athlete he once was, which was a big part of his game, same goes for Fabinhio (who was never fast but seems to have got slower) - and we need legs in that midfield. Neither are bad players though, and the latter has found form later this season for sure.

I'd keep Henderson in the squad, I'd sell Fabinho if there was a decent offer on the table.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24132 on: Today at 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:43:00 am
How about if we consider the fact only one team has managed a 9 game winning run so far, with nobody managing a longer one.

When's the parade? And let's hope we don't fuck up tonight and this looks extra daft!
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24133 on: Today at 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

No.

I think Fabinho is still technically a good player and if he's supported with midfielders who can do a bit of running I'd be tempted to see how he gets on, but let's be honest they've both had their peak years.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:53 am by StevoHimself »
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,620
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24134 on: Today at 10:44:53 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?
Nope.
The end of the season is not an ideal span to validate a team's performance. It's the tail end, and teams are fatigued, some are changing their focus to their futures... some are just seeing out the season...
The opposition don't have the same intensity and focus as earlier in the season.

Besides, Hendo past his prime and Fab still needs a bit more evaluation.

It's one of the reasons I'm not too overly optimistic about our performances recently- even with the change of system. I want to see it November - Jan, when all teams are on an equal footing- everyone across the league is matchfit, teams have "gelled", players are sharp as a blade, teams are focussed and there's a lot to be playing for- for everybody.
No earlier than that, and certainly not past March.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:27 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,115
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24135 on: Today at 10:46:37 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:39:59 am
If we win 9 games on the spin to end the season with Fabinho and Henderson as our main midfielders over that spell, will people reconsider their opinions on the two of them at all?

See this is the trap, that some people look at our form and go "you know what, that was a blip, we're actually still good, we don't need wholesale changes". The club need to be more ruthless when formerly world class footballers start showing signs of decline.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24136 on: Today at 10:47:36 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:44:01 am
When's the parade? And let's hope we don't fuck up tonight and this looks extra daft!

Chill out mate, its a hypothetical as you can tell since I did start it all with an if.

People are very sensitive of anyone offering any defence for Fabinho and Henderson arent they, even when offered up as a question?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:44 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24137 on: Today at 10:51:51 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:44:53 am
Nope.
The end of the season is not an ideal span to validate a team's performance. It's the tail end, and teams are fatigued, some are changing their focus to their futures... some are just seeing out the season...
The opposition don't have the same intensity and focus as earlier in the season.

Besides, they're Hendo past his prime and Fab still needs a bit more evaluation.

It's one of the reasons I'm not too overly optimistic about our performances recently- even with the change of system. I want to see it November - Jan, when all teams are on an equal footing- everyone across the league is matchfit, teams have "gelled", players are sharp as a blade, teams are focussed and there's a lot to be playing for- for everybody.

Could the problem not be that we were primed for the end of the season and were left fatigued during the earlier sections due to an overly intense pre-season?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24138 on: Today at 10:53:11 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:51:51 am
Could the problem not be that we were primed for the end of the season and were left fatigued during the earlier sections due to an overly intense pre-season?

No.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24139 on: Today at 10:54:19 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:51:51 am
Could the problem not be that we were primed for the end of the season and were left fatigued during the earlier sections due to an overly intense pre-season?

Not just an intense pre-season either but an earlier than usual start due to the stupid World Cup. The players didn't get a proper break between what must have been a draining end to the last season. It's hardly a surprise those same players were running on empty, when we failed to bring in fresh faces.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24140 on: Today at 11:03:45 am »
I do think we can expect a little more from Henderson and Fabinho next season in terms of the level they play at, but that shouldn't detract from our need for more players. We've suffered from a chronic lack of depth at times this season, relying on teenagers and players clearly in need of a break.

In an ideal world we're rotating our midfielders every game, we just haven't seen that this season because there's no one to rotate to. Personally I'd like to see a new midfielder in every position, with Jones competing to be first choice, Fabinho/Bacjetic as rotation options in that deeper role and Henderson as depth for that right side.

Thiago is a tough one as ideally he'd start whenever he's fit but he gets injured for long stretches. I think we should look to be slightly overstocked in that position for the upcoming season, make use of him early season while the new players bed in and then phase him out when injuries inevitably start to occur.

All that said, I think we'll sign two midfielders max and make do.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24141 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
I think a quality no.6 is the most important signing this summer. We give so many chances away because teams just counter right through the centre. Fabinho is often left isolated and doesn't have the legs for being a one man midfield anymore. The amount of times he used to save us couple years ago was unreal. But he's not that player anymore. Mount and Mac Allister only would be so underwhelming and a worry.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24142 on: Today at 11:14:17 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:13:55 am
Well Jill the second part of this is a very expansive question so Ill take a rain check

Who do I want us to sign ..
2 of Ugarte Caicedo and Rice   or one of these plus whoever prefer between Thurman and Kone
Bruno Cherki
A young centre back - if Inacio is the one then him (Gvardiol makes a lot of sense as he can play LB/LCB in this set up)
Buy all the DMs!!
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24143 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:29:38 am
I am in that I think hes good - Id just be buying to replace Fabinho and Henderson
Im open to the idea he can play Henderson role though which might be the idea

In general the lists people are putting up are sort of tinkering a bit with the squad - my view is if needs a significant overhaul and a lot of money invested this summer if were serious about challenging in the next two years

+ we seem to be buying for the new system but things can change, it would make more sense to buy players we can adapt

-Diaz is an elite ball progressor, Gakpo can to some extent replace the Firmino role and drop deep, Salah is more effective in the box, I see both Jota and Nunez as rotation options
- In the advanced midfield role i personally prefer someone that can dribble and break the lines (Kudus or Eze) and we can potentially play in a wide forward role from the right to give us better squad balance.
- In the box to box role we seem to be pursuing a playmaker in MacAllister/Mount who both work hard, nothing wrong with that but i would rather have someone who is more similar to Kone/Caicedo in that they can dribble, dominate their physical duels and have running power
- In the 6 role a player like Fofana/Ugarte/Lavia/Luis all seem good options, we dont need an Alonso type in this role, someone who can play decent vertical passes and switch the play on occasion, the primary focus is their ability to sniff out danger and extinguish it
- Ignacio is the only LCB were seriously linked with and looks decent but Im open to other options like Bella-Kotchap

I can see why we want MacAllister, my concern is that were trying to replicate what City are doing with lesser quality players? perhaps we need more power and physicality and rely more on dominating the transitions and counter press

we have an elite playmaker in Elliott who can play the central attacking midfield role who can pick the lock, Henderson if surrounded by runners offers a lot on the ball as a passer, lets not forget Thiago who can dictate play for another season when hes available and we may even get more mileage out of Fabinho if hes got the legs around him

so for me its a choice between runners/power vs guile/cuteness and I think we need the power more, it gives us more options and solves the immediate problem we have today, being absolutely miserable to
play against, keeping clean sheets and being very difficult to break down
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,230
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24144 on: Today at 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:14:17 am
Buy all the DMs!!

YOU have a DM, and YOU have a DM, and YOU have a DM.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,459
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24145 on: Today at 11:26:23 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:14:17 am
Buy all the DMs!!

2 with defensive ability - and move Fabinho on
Caicedo / Kone / Thuram would be RCMs a lot of the time in our set up
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24146 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:32:36 am
Sure .. Ugarte and Macallister OR Mount would obviously be decent
We just absolutely cannot get away with not buying a top class defensive midfielder

I know weve all been talked down by every un questioning local journo but we really should be spending a huge amount of money this summer from both a financial and football point of view
All relative I guess. Spending huge for us won't be in comparison other premier league sides. I'd have loved Bellingham to join but alas that is very unlikely now. We just need to spend whatever it takes to get the other targets Jürgen wants.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,072
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24147 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
A Bola saying we're likely to make a move for Inacio in the next few weeks

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,497
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24148 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:42:05 am
No, as weve literally had to change system to accommodate them and have still looked soft and porous through the middle at times, were just managing it more now by keeping the ball better in this new shape.

The laboured midfield still leaves us too easy to get at, a half arsed Fulham could get in behind us at will. We rely on Ali so much and we are making hard work of games still during this run (Forest, Fulham and current Spurs team at home are all games we'd always normally expect to win). 3-0 up to Spurs and blew it, Forest and Fulham performances not great. We won the games, which is fine, but we still need big improvements next season if we're going to challenge again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,625
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24149 on: Today at 11:52:32 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:43:50 am
A Bola saying we're likely to make a move for Inacio in the next few weeks


Isn't Coates there? Maybe he can put in a good word.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 599 600 601 602 603 [604]   Go Up
« previous next »
 