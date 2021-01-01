I am in that I think hes good - Id just be buying to replace Fabinho and Henderson

Im open to the idea he can play Henderson role though which might be the idea



In general the lists people are putting up are sort of tinkering a bit with the squad - my view is if needs a significant overhaul and a lot of money invested this summer if were serious about challenging in the next two years



+ we seem to be buying for the new system but things can change, it would make more sense to buy players we can adapt-Diaz is an elite ball progressor, Gakpo can to some extent replace the Firmino role and drop deep, Salah is more effective in the box, I see both Jota and Nunez as rotation options- In the advanced midfield role i personally prefer someone that can dribble and break the lines (Kudus or Eze) and we can potentially play in a wide forward role from the right to give us better squad balance.- In the box to box role we seem to be pursuing a playmaker in MacAllister/Mount who both work hard, nothing wrong with that but i would rather have someone who is more similar to Kone/Caicedo in that they can dribble, dominate their physical duels and have running power- In the 6 role a player like Fofana/Ugarte/Lavia/Luis all seem good options, we dont need an Alonso type in this role, someone who can play decent vertical passes and switch the play on occasion, the primary focus is their ability to sniff out danger and extinguish it- Ignacio is the only LCB were seriously linked with and looks decent but Im open to other options like Bella-KotchapI can see why we want MacAllister, my concern is that were trying to replicate what City are doing with lesser quality players? perhaps we need more power and physicality and rely more on dominating the transitions and counter presswe have an elite playmaker in Elliott who can play the central attacking midfield role who can pick the lock, Henderson if surrounded by runners offers a lot on the ball as a passer, lets not forget Thiago who can dictate play for another season when hes available and we may even get more mileage out of Fabinho if hes got the legs around himso for me its a choice between runners/power vs guile/cuteness and I think we need the power more, it gives us more options and solves the immediate problem we have today, being absolutely miserable toplay against, keeping clean sheets and being very difficult to break down