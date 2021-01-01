« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 790456 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24040 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.
can the thread title be changed to this?  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24041 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.

He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.

We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.

Which is why I think it's hard to believe there wasn't a set price agreed in which Mac Allister could leave or why would he re-sign? He had to have already known he'd be getting much higher wages elsewhere as Brighton just doesn't have the money to pay them or this wouldn't even be a conversation.

Everybody briefs their side of the story to save face and make them look really hard negotiators but I'd guess this is a done deal and it's not about meeting Brighton's price. Though I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. Hopefully in this case I'm not though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24042 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

I know who we will sign: The one who will prefer a great footballing career to fast money. As for Mbappe, his "project" at PSG is already falling apart. Not to mention Tchouameni, sitting on Real Madrid's bench, and already being available for transfer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24043 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm »
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24044 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24045 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24046 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.

there's at least one team in Manchester, if not two, who'd pay that (or close to it).  and maybe a team in Newcastle.  and maybe London as well.

gonna be a crazy summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24047 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm »
Selling clubs (with no need to sell) are totally entitled to demand whatever they want. I don't understand why some in here blame selling clubs for asking for a price they want rather than the 'value' price. It's like people have forgotten Coutinho happened.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24048 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24049 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.

It's not about who we didn't sign, it's about playing with people's hopes and throwing them to the dogs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24050 on: Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
No wonder we are linked with the world and his wife. They have a list and are prepared to use it.

They're going to be doing some serious monitoring over the next few months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24051 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN

I demand to sleep with Charlize Theron damnit!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24052 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
It's not about who we didn't sign, it's about playing with people's hopes and throwing them to the dogs.

That's more of a reflection of the whole transfer media circus than anything and people reacting to every chancer on Twitter. A few decades ago, no one would know or care about any of that until the player was signed.

What's the other option? Be held to ransom for every player that we are interested in?

Also, people are often wrong, we shouldn't really care about what the fans think about signings. Go back a few years on RAWK Naby Keita was the next Gerrard, Salah was Chelsea's flop, Mane was just midtable mediocre winger that we paid over the odds for and so on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24053 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

More fool anyone who buys into the media circus around potential signings. Im sure the club play some minor role in this but its whipped up by the press and social media. Its not like Klopp or the club have ever come out and said well try and sign any of these players.

I think its mad to think wed ever be anything but outsiders when it comes to elite players/talent. Theres a few clubs with bigger pockets and/or bigger attraction to woo players. Most of the time Real and Barcelona will get players ahead of us if theres a choice between the 2 clubs. Same can be levelled at virtually every club in the World.

When the club becomes interested in these young talents like Tchouameni or Bellingham they have no idea if other clubs will actively pursue them. Its pretty hard to keep it a secret if you like a player. Mainly because its in the selling club and players interest to have that in the media and draw out other buyers.

To me its all part of the football transfer mechanics and ultimately the hierarchy of clubs thats played out with Bellingham and Tchouameni. The key is not to believe everything because ultimately rumours in the press are planted there for someones gain. And not always the buying clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24054 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
People dont seem to take into account that that Supermacs would have been on very low money so the new contract really would set him and his family up for life. One bad injury could change that.
Or the likelier option that he likes Brighton and could see the club were going places. I don't think anyone could have anticipated he'd be at this point in his career this soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24055 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are understood to have presented their financial offer to Alexis Mac Allister. [@AHunterGuardian]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24056 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm »
Quote
Chelsea's Mason Mount is a prime target for Liverpool this summer. Mount is keen to work with Jürgen Klopp. [@DominicKing_DM]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24057 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm


Interesting that Andy Hunter is stating it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24058 on: Today at 12:14:18 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
I demand to sleep with Charlize Theron damnit!

Ive just woken her up and asked her and she said no thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24059 on: Today at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:18 am
Ive just woken her up and asked her and she said no thanks.

I'd ask her in afrikaans she'd definitely say yes :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24060 on: Today at 12:18:39 am »
Leave my girl alone, you two!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24061 on: Today at 12:38:40 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Or the likelier option that he likes Brighton and could see the club were going places. I don't think anyone could have anticipated he'd be at this point in his career this soon.
He only signed the contract this season with his star on the rise. It would be naive to think he saw his future at Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24062 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm
Selling clubs (with no need to sell) are totally entitled to demand whatever they want. I don't understand why some in here blame selling clubs for asking for a price they want rather than the 'value' price. It's like people have forgotten Coutinho happened.

Sometimes said with added anger because that club had bought so and so for just £ x millions originally.

Whats that got to with a current valuation?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24063 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Inception type links:

Quote
Liverpool are keen on having 21-year-old Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio in their ranks ahead of next season.

Reported here at thehardtackle and according to Le Parisien via GetFootball, Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of Goncalo Inacio. The 21-year-old centre-back is amongst the best defenders in the Portuguese league and a lot of top European clubs are keen on having him in their ranks.

Sporting are well aware of the situation and have put a price tag of 45 million on their star defender. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs keen on having him in their ranks. The French club are looking to revamp their squad in the upcoming transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24064 on: Today at 01:34:52 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.
Means we will sign lesser known players.
Clubs know we are semi desperate for a good player. Don't think we will pay 70mil for MacA.
Wonder what we offered Brighton? Milly plus 20 mil?  LOL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24065 on: Today at 01:36:44 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:34:52 am
Means we will sign lesser known players.
Clubs know we are semi desperate for a good player. Don't think we will pay 70mil for MacA.
Wonder what we offered Brighton? Milly plus 20 mil?  LOL

Can we even afford that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24066 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:44 am
Can we even afford that?
Maybe not. *gets me cloak on the way out...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24067 on: Today at 01:46:21 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:44 am
Can we even afford that?
If we offer him U21 wages and a bag of crisps weekly, maybe we can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24068 on: Today at 02:03:46 am »
Fuckin' idiots!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24069 on: Today at 02:09:22 am »
Was listening to Lallana's interview with Graham Hunter earlier about Mac Allister from a few months back. He talks really eloquently about him. Also Mac Allister's level of English is outstanding to where it was two years ago, particularly considering Lallana points out he has an introverted, shy personality
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24070 on: Today at 02:20:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:13 pm
Thats all well and good, but will we have a budget that reflects all that? For example if we have £150m ish to spend, then spending £70m on someone like Mac Allister takes up a lot of that. Its all well and good trying to justify the price because fees are high, but will our budget match that?

kh, we don't know what the budget is, or what we're offering in terms of salary for Mac Allister. All we know is that Bellingham's fee and wage demands were too much for us to spend on one player. We're sitting here moaning about something we have no idea about.

Why do we keep acting like we're skint this summer because we didn't sign Bellingham?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24071 on: Today at 02:39:49 am »
Good to see we're going back to a policy of multiple targets to ensure we aren't messed around re: price

Quote
If they are overpriced we cannot do it. We cannot buy the player then. We will bring in players. I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that. You never know 100% until they are signed but it is not new that some clubs might try that [to raise the asking price].

Let me say it like this: You identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they should all be good, to be honest really good. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price then we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/05/liverpool-will-not-pay-inflated-transfer-fees-for-targets-warns-jurgen-klopp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24072 on: Today at 02:56:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.

He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.

We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.

He wouldn't have been a free agent in the summer. He signed in January 2019 for 4.5 years. So his contract was until 2024. He basically signed a 1 year extension to that with the optionnof another year, and got a nice pay rise for doing so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24073 on: Today at 03:37:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:39:49 am
Good to see we're going back to a policy of multiple targets to ensure we aren't messed around re: price


Certainly good - but it also signals to me at least that we don't have anywhere near the funds to spend that we are hoping.

We may have 85m - that's comprised of sales, money coming off the books (Keita etc), and whatever little money FSG will put in (especially with no CL football likely next season).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24074 on: Today at 04:05:09 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:56:50 am
He wouldn't have been a free agent in the summer. He signed in January 2019 for 4.5 years. So his contract was until 2024. He basically signed a 1 year extension to that with the optionnof another year, and got a nice pay rise for doing so.

4.5 years + Jan 2019 isn't 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24075 on: Today at 05:37:41 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:56:50 am
He wouldn't have been a free agent in the summer. He signed in January 2019 for 4.5 years. So his contract was until 2024. He basically signed a 1 year extension to that with the optionnof another year, and got a nice pay rise for doing so.

Who was your maths teacher in school?  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24076 on: Today at 06:01:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?

Even if we dont sign anyone we will be title challengers next season. I firmly believe it.

The funk has subsided and the manager has settled on a tactical switch which means we are performing at title winking form since its inception. Elliot has elite numbers. Baj is a gem of a footballer. Fabinho and Henderson are back to playing at their best. And Trent is reportedly Pirlo-esque in his new role and rivals KdB for efficiency.

We dont even need to sign anyone to do well, anyone we get is to provide competition for a world class elite squad as it already is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24077 on: Today at 06:31:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?

Bayern are rumoured to want Konrad Laimer to fill the Gravenberch slot. Wouldn't someone like Laimer be a good priced option as a DM for us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24078 on: Today at 06:52:51 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:20:32 am
kh, we don't know what the budget is, or what we're offering in terms of salary for Mac Allister. All we know is that Bellingham's fee and wage demands were too much for us to spend on one player. We're sitting here moaning about something we have no idea about.

Why do we keep acting like we're skint this summer because we didn't sign Bellingham?

We are not skint. It sounds like we will have more money to spend than we ever have had. But its not like its going to be £200-300m and its probably why we decided against Bellingham. But when you are signing a player for £70m for example, it doesnt go far.

No big club is as dependent on maximising on value as us. As Klopp says, there will be a number and if they cant get one for that number, they move on. Clearly they are not obsessed any more on just the right player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24079 on: Today at 07:06:01 am »
Liverpool will not pay inflated transfer fees for targets, warns Jürgen Klopp

Club in market for midfield reinforcements this summer
Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Mount and Nunes are targets

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not be held to ransom over transfer targets but are confident of making the signings they have identified.

Liverpools need for new midfielders is well established with Brightons Alexis Mac Allister, Bayern Munichs Ryan Gravenberch, Chelseas Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes of Wolves among the targets.

As a result, selling clubs could demand a premium from Liverpool for their players this summer, although Klopp insists he would switch to alternative targets rather than pay inflated fees. Liverpool withdrew from the race for Jude Bellingham due to the prohibitive costs of the deal and the extent of the rebuild required at Anfield.

The Liverpool manager said: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. We cannot buy the player then. We will bring in players. I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that. You never know 100% until they are signed but it is not new that some clubs might try that [to raise the asking price].

Let me say it like this: You identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they should all be good, to be honest really good. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price then we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted.

Liverpool are understood to have presented an offer to representatives of Mac Allister but there is no agreement in place for the World Cup-winning midfielder. Brighton are expected to sign James Milner when his Anfield contract expires at the end of the season. The 37-year-old has been offered a 12-month deal by Brighton. Klopp did not confirm Milners imminent departure. Milly knows how highly I value him, he said. Hes an incredible part of this team and I would have loved to have worked together with him even longer.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/05/liverpool-will-not-pay-inflated-transfer-fees-for-targets-warns-jurgen-klopp
