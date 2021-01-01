Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?



More fool anyone who buys into the media circus around potential signings. Im sure the club play some minor role in this but its whipped up by the press and social media. Its not like Klopp or the club have ever come out and said well try and sign any of these players.I think its mad to think wed ever be anything but outsiders when it comes to elite players/talent. Theres a few clubs with bigger pockets and/or bigger attraction to woo players. Most of the time Real and Barcelona will get players ahead of us if theres a choice between the 2 clubs. Same can be levelled at virtually every club in the World.When the club becomes interested in these young talents like Tchouameni or Bellingham they have no idea if other clubs will actively pursue them. Its pretty hard to keep it a secret if you like a player. Mainly because its in the selling club and players interest to have that in the media and draw out other buyers.To me its all part of the football transfer mechanics and ultimately the hierarchy of clubs thats played out with Bellingham and Tchouameni. The key is not to believe everything because ultimately rumours in the press are planted there for someones gain. And not always the buying clubs.