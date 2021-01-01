« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.
can the thread title be changed to this?  :)
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.

He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.

We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.

Which is why I think it's hard to believe there wasn't a set price agreed in which Mac Allister could leave or why would he re-sign? He had to have already known he'd be getting much higher wages elsewhere as Brighton just doesn't have the money to pay them or this wouldn't even be a conversation.

Everybody briefs their side of the story to save face and make them look really hard negotiators but I'd guess this is a done deal and it's not about meeting Brighton's price. Though I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. Hopefully in this case I'm not though.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

I know who we will sign: The one who will prefer a great footballing career to fast money. As for Mbappe, his "project" at PSG is already falling apart. Not to mention Tchouameni, sitting on Real Madrid's bench, and already being available for transfer ...
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
🤣🤣🤣🤣
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:25 pm
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.

there's at least one team in Manchester, if not two, who'd pay that (or close to it).  and maybe a team in Newcastle.  and maybe London as well.

gonna be a crazy summer.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm
Selling clubs (with no need to sell) are totally entitled to demand whatever they want. I don't understand why some in here blame selling clubs for asking for a price they want rather than the 'value' price. It's like people have forgotten Coutinho happened.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.

It's not about who we didn't sign, it's about playing with people's hopes and throwing them to the dogs.
Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:40:56 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
No wonder we are linked with the world and his wife. They have a list and are prepared to use it.

They're going to be doing some serious monitoring over the next few months.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN

I demand to sleep with Charlize Theron damnit!
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
It's not about who we didn't sign, it's about playing with people's hopes and throwing them to the dogs.

That's more of a reflection of the whole transfer media circus than anything and people reacting to every chancer on Twitter. A few decades ago, no one would know or care about any of that until the player was signed.

What's the other option? Be held to ransom for every player that we are interested in?

Also, people are often wrong, we shouldn't really care about what the fans think about signings. Go back a few years on RAWK Naby Keita was the next Gerrard, Salah was Chelsea's flop, Mane was just midtable mediocre winger that we paid over the odds for and so on.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

More fool anyone who buys into the media circus around potential signings. Im sure the club play some minor role in this but its whipped up by the press and social media. Its not like Klopp or the club have ever come out and said well try and sign any of these players.

I think its mad to think wed ever be anything but outsiders when it comes to elite players/talent. Theres a few clubs with bigger pockets and/or bigger attraction to woo players. Most of the time Real and Barcelona will get players ahead of us if theres a choice between the 2 clubs. Same can be levelled at virtually every club in the World.

When the club becomes interested in these young talents like Tchouameni or Bellingham they have no idea if other clubs will actively pursue them. Its pretty hard to keep it a secret if you like a player. Mainly because its in the selling club and players interest to have that in the media and draw out other buyers.

To me its all part of the football transfer mechanics and ultimately the hierarchy of clubs thats played out with Bellingham and Tchouameni. The key is not to believe everything because ultimately rumours in the press are planted there for someones gain. And not always the buying clubs.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
People dont seem to take into account that that Supermacs would have been on very low money so the new contract really would set him and his family up for life. One bad injury could change that.
Or the likelier option that he likes Brighton and could see the club were going places. I don't think anyone could have anticipated he'd be at this point in his career this soon.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm
Quote
Liverpool are understood to have presented their financial offer to Alexis Mac Allister. [@AHunterGuardian]
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Quote
Chelsea's Mason Mount is a prime target for Liverpool this summer. Mount is keen to work with Jürgen Klopp. [@DominicKing_DM]
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:03:58 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm


Interesting that Andy Hunter is stating it
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:14:18 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
I demand to sleep with Charlize Theron damnit!

Ive just woken her up and asked her and she said no thanks.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:15:38 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:14:18 am
Ive just woken her up and asked her and she said no thanks.

I'd ask her in afrikaans she'd definitely say yes :P
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:18:39 am
Leave my girl alone, you two!
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:38:40 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Or the likelier option that he likes Brighton and could see the club were going places. I don't think anyone could have anticipated he'd be at this point in his career this soon.
He only signed the contract this season with his star on the rise. It would be naive to think he saw his future at Brighton.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:43:59 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm
Selling clubs (with no need to sell) are totally entitled to demand whatever they want. I don't understand why some in here blame selling clubs for asking for a price they want rather than the 'value' price. It's like people have forgotten Coutinho happened.

Sometimes said with added anger because that club had bought so and so for just £ x millions originally.

Whats that got to with a current valuation?
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:54:43 am
Inception type links:

Quote
Liverpool are keen on having 21-year-old Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio in their ranks ahead of next season.

Reported here at thehardtackle and according to Le Parisien via GetFootball, Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of Goncalo Inacio. The 21-year-old centre-back is amongst the best defenders in the Portuguese league and a lot of top European clubs are keen on having him in their ranks.

Sporting are well aware of the situation and have put a price tag of 45 million on their star defender. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs keen on having him in their ranks. The French club are looking to revamp their squad in the upcoming transfer window.
