Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.



He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.



We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.



Which is why I think it's hard to believe there wasn't a set price agreed in which Mac Allister could leave or why would he re-sign? He had to have already known he'd be getting much higher wages elsewhere as Brighton just doesn't have the money to pay them or this wouldn't even be a conversation.Everybody briefs their side of the story to save face and make them look really hard negotiators but I'd guess this is a done deal and it's not about meeting Brighton's price. Though I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. Hopefully in this case I'm not though.