Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.
The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.
No wonder we are linked with the world and his wife. They have a list and are prepared to use it.
