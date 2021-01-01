« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 789016 times)

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24040 on: Today at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 10:56:39 pm
Klopp on #LFC summer targets: If they are overpriced we cannot do it. You identify a position and you have not only one option. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesnt want to sell or someone else will pay the price we cannot go with it.
can the thread title be changed to this?  :)
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24041 on: Today at 11:21:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:14:12 pm
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.

He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.

We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.

Which is why I think it's hard to believe there wasn't a set price agreed in which Mac Allister could leave or why would he re-sign? He had to have already known he'd be getting much higher wages elsewhere as Brighton just doesn't have the money to pay them or this wouldn't even be a conversation.

Everybody briefs their side of the story to save face and make them look really hard negotiators but I'd guess this is a done deal and it's not about meeting Brighton's price. Though I've been wrong before and will be wrong again. Hopefully in this case I'm not though.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24042 on: Today at 11:22:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

I know who we will sign: The one who will prefer a great footballing career to fast money. As for Mbappe, his "project" at PSG is already falling apart. Not to mention Tchouameni, sitting on Real Madrid's bench, and already being available for transfer ...
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24043 on: Today at 11:23:18 pm »
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24044 on: Today at 11:26:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24045 on: Today at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:23:18 pm
what was that someone said about PL midfielder prices?

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. ESPN
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24046 on: Today at 11:31:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:26:25 pm
Throw shit at the wall and see if it sticks.

there's at least one team in Manchester, if not two, who'd pay that (or close to it).  and maybe a team in Newcastle.  and maybe London as well.

gonna be a crazy summer.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24047 on: Today at 11:32:14 pm »
Selling clubs (with no need to sell) are totally entitled to demand whatever they want. I don't understand why some in here blame selling clubs for asking for a price they want rather than the 'value' price. It's like people have forgotten Coutinho happened.
Online Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24048 on: Today at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:17:45 pm
Mbappe, Thcouameni, Bellingham... Who is the next generational talent we would be hot all over and never sign?

The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24049 on: Today at 11:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 11:34:42 pm
The biggest mistake the club made was not signing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Pirlo, Haaland, Maldini and Cannavarro.

It's not about who we didn't sign, it's about playing with people's hopes and throwing them to the dogs.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #24050 on: Today at 11:40:56 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:56:18 pm
No wonder we are linked with the world and his wife. They have a list and are prepared to use it.

They're going to be doing some serious monitoring over the next few months.
