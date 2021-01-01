« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 788158 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23960 on: Today at 09:22:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:49 pm
Ill feel good about transfer news once we sign some amazing footballers.

Some of our best players wouldn't have been classified as amazing players until after we signed him.

Did anyone think Jota was as good as he is when we signed him? Opinions ranged from mildly disappointed to pleased, no one expected him to be as good as he is.

Now we are linked to someone who is very highly rated, been performing very well for club and country, and the opinion of many is that he is some midtable bum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23961 on: Today at 09:23:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:20:46 pm
who was the last amazing player we signed, for you?

In terms of who I had actually seen play football consistently (hardly ever saw Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz),  Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23962 on: Today at 09:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:22:45 pm
Some of our best players wouldn't have been classified as amazing players until after we signed him.

Did anyone think Jota was as good as he is when we signed him? Opinions ranged from mildly disappointed to pleased, no one expected him to be as good as he is.

Now we are linked to someone who is very highly rated, been performing very well for club and country, and the opinion of many is that he is some midtable bum

I really liked Jota, was delighted when we signed him. But its important to remember he was an addition to an already world class front line that we had.

I like Mac Allister as well. But for the price being mentioned, unless we really have tonnes to spend, feels like our marquee signing and he doesn't justify that hype as we don't really have world class players bar Thiago beside him. He is a solid footballer, but thats it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23963 on: Today at 09:28:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:25:37 pm
I really liked Jota, was delighted when we signed him. But its important to remember he was an addition to an already world class front line that we had.

I like Mac Allister as well. But for the price being mentioned, unless we really have tonnes to spend, feels like our marquee signing and he doesn't justify that hype as we don't really have world class players bar Thiago beside him.

If we get him with 2 other midfielders of good quality, I'd be very happy.

Even if we spend £60 million on him (which I think we will) I think we'll buy 2 more midfielders (probably Mount and Gravenberch).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23964 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:28:08 pm
If we get him with 2 other midfielders of good quality, I'd be very happy.

Even if we spend £60 million on him (which I think we will) I think we'll buy 2 more midfielders (probably Mount and Gravenberch).

Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23965 on: Today at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:22:45 pm
Some of our best players wouldn't have been classified as amazing players until after we signed him.

Did anyone think Jota was as good as he is when we signed him? Opinions ranged from mildly disappointed to pleased, no one expected him to be as good as he is.

Now we are linked to someone who is very highly rated, been performing very well for club and country, and the opinion of many is that he is some midtable bum

Under Edwards/Klopp, it was a faith that 90% of recruits would cut the mustard at the very top for us.

When everyone raved about Adama Traore in that Wolves team, on the other wing I thought Jota was the real dangerman.  Highly effective, effortlessly eating up ground, great on the ball.

I still have that faith.  The hopefully temporary bummer was the owners/club either being too tight and/or not having a Plan B when Tchouameni chose elsewhere.

I see this as one door closes, another opens.  Other outstanding centre midfielders are available this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23966 on: Today at 09:34:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?

Its probably won't be those three. It will probably be a 6 and two advanced players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23967 on: Today at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?

With some good tactics and hard work maybe, as well as some stronger defensive options. Although I would be fine with a 4th or 3rd or 2nd place next year, taking a view of this being the start of the rebuild (we shouldn't need a rebuild but we are where we are)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23968 on: Today at 09:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:34:38 pm
With some good tactics and hard work maybe, as well as some stronger defensive options. Although I would be fine with a 4th or 3rd or 2nd place next year, taking a view of this being the start of the rebuild (we shouldn't need a rebuild but we are where we are)

Yeah to be fair I would take 4th next season and I guess in that context Mac Allister and Mount would positively help with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23969 on: Today at 09:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:34:05 pm
Its probably won't be those three. It will probably be a 6 and two advanced players.

I just worry on that, that all 6 links seem to get dropped basically as soon as they emerge. Ugarte lasted about 2 days before being dismissed and was somewhat tenuous. Lavia seems like paper thin link (and I don't believe he is anywhere near good enough)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23970 on: Today at 09:38:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:25:37 pm
I really liked Jota, was delighted when we signed him. But its important to remember he was an addition to an already world class front line that we had.

not convinced the second sentence has anything to do with the first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23971 on: Today at 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:02 pm
Yeah to be fair I would take 4th next season and I guess in that context Mac Allister and Mount would positively help with that.

Frankly unless we get big investment (and the possible pitfalls that come with that) we have to work miracles to compete with City. But we have done exactly that before under Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23972 on: Today at 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?
Perhaps naive, but I think we would be a shoe in for 4th, assuming we get another defender as well. Given the amount of work that needs to be done (new signings, integration into the team, maybe a new system), I doubt we could challenge next year regardless what we do.
Logged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23973 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:13:59 pm
People were using this as a reason not to extend Salah, a year later none are deserving of any type of raise....

Also Kone would cost 40-50m.

I dont think so... All these are numbers pulled out of thin air. Contrary to what everyone seems to think signings for 50m+ can still only be made by a handful of clubs. The market isnt that big. There's less than 30 clubs in the world that would willingly pay that much for a midfielder. So unless you have a bidding war between a few of these, you wont get 50 million. Most premier league teams can afford to pass on 35 million pound offers because of revenue but french clubs can't.
There havent been more than a couple dozen midfielders that have cost that much in history. It's mad that sort of money is now being treated as normal for some odd reason. In our current squad only Naby has barely cost that much. If you go through the whole league you wouldnt find 10 midfielders who cost that much. Its bonkers that its normal all of a sudden.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23974 on: Today at 09:39:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:37:50 pm
Yes, makes sense

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KRq5I3IxF2U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KRq5I3IxF2U</a>

His passing is amazing. Wow.

Daniel Agger regen?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23975 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:38:32 pm
Frankly unless we get big investment (and the possible pitfalls that come with that) we have to work miracles to compete with City. But we have done exactly that before under Klopp.

We have, but lets not forget it still required players becoming truly world class like Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, Mane. Its not like Klopp had us challenging with a squad from league one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23976 on: Today at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:34 pm
Again, I like Mount. Gravenberch has something about him as well and I talked him up when we were first linked. At £20m he is worth the gamble.

But do you really think those 3 are making us one of the main challengers?
Agreed. We need to target top class players like Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny and Vieira.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23977 on: Today at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:13 pm
Thats all well and good, but will we have a budget that reflects all that? For example if we have £150m ish to spend, then spending £70m on someone like Mac Allister takes up a lot of that. Its all well and good trying to justify the price because fees are high, but will our budget match that?

It's irrelevant really, if the required type and level of midfielder we're after costs £50 million+ then it's what we need to spend. We're typically happy to sign players out of obscurity if we feel they're the right choice for us; if we're competing for Mac Allister then odds are it's because we don't feel there are any lesser known alternatives out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23978 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:42:10 pm
Agreed. We need to target top class players like Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny and Vieira.

Partey was top class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23979 on: Today at 09:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:42:10 pm
Agreed. We need to target top class players like Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny and Vieira.

Partey is pretty good. As is Odegaard and thats 2/3rd's of Arsenal's midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23980 on: Today at 09:47:22 pm »

All this talk about the current prices shows how difficult it's for Klopp and his team. He will be given 50m budget to work with then get blamed later because we aren't challenging.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23981 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:02 pm
Yeah to be fair I would take 4th next season and I guess in that context Mac Allister and Mount would positively help with that.

I wouldn't. We've been shite for most of this season and just couldn't get started, but we're still a quality side with the best manager in the game and some classy players. Forget the names, if whoever we get fits the system we'll be flying again. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23982 on: Today at 09:52:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:02 pm
Yeah to be fair I would take 4th next season and I guess in that context Mac Allister and Mount would positively help with that.

With a good pre season and 3-4 good signings were the second best team in the league once we add a solid spine to the side, if we find budget for a wide forward we can challenge for the title

Diaz/Jota/Gakpo will all be huge for us next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23983 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:42:10 pm
Agreed. We need to target top class players like Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny and Vieira.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23984 on: Today at 09:54:37 pm »
Just out of curiosity, do people think that Mount is worth £70 million, the price that Chelsea are asking for him, and that Newcastle will gladly pay, for their own reasons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23985 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:52:21 pm
With a good pre season and 3-4 good signings were the second best team in the league once we add a solid spine to the side, if we find budget for a wide forward we can challenge for the title

Diaz/Jota/Gakpo will all be huge for us next season

Possibly, but concern would be our world class footballers are still the one's in their 30's. Well, 2 anyway in Salah and Alisson, with the latters age not of much concern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23986 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:54:37 pm
Just out of curiosity, do people think that Mount is worth £70 million, the price that Chelsea are asking for him, and that Newcastle will gladly pay, for their own reasons?

No, he isn't worth £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23987 on: Today at 09:56:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:20 pm
No, he isn't worth £70m.

Good, because he is nowhere near the level of Mac Allister, who we will sign instead ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23988 on: Today at 09:57:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:55 pm
Good, because he is nowhere near the level of Mac Allister, who we will sign instead ...

Who also isn't worth £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23989 on: Today at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Who also isn't worth £70m.

Of course he is. He will be worth even more to us, once he helps us win the Premier League and the Champions League ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23990 on: Today at 10:01:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:00:45 pm
Of course he is. He will be worth even more to us, once he helps us win the Premier League and the Champions League ...

He isn't. Will show a great deal of desperation on our part if we get him for that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23991 on: Today at 10:01:58 pm »
I
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:52:21 pm
With a good pre season and 3-4 good signings were the second best team in the league
Agreed. Wouldn't think it reading this thread though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23992 on: Today at 10:03:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Who also isn't worth £70m.
What's his value?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23993 on: Today at 10:06:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:09 pm
What's his value?

£50m absolute maximum.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23994 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:05 pm
£50m absolute maximum.
Because he's at Brighton or he isn't very good?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23995 on: Today at 10:11:17 pm »
Its May 2023. Its 6 years after the Neymar deal that distorted transfer fees for players, and exactly 5 months since the Fernandez deal to Chelsea further stupified the market.

Hence:

Don't let your head hurt over what amount clubs want for their players, especially if they are PL clubs.

Also: Don't let your head hurt over what your club deems okay to pay in order to get the players your club manager wants.

Its all pointless. It'll never make sense. The market is crazy.

And "value" is in the eye of the beholder....or something something.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23996 on: Today at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:43 pm
He isn't. Will show a great deal of desperation on our part if we get him for that much.

Nope, he will show that we are still very good at signing top players who fit our team and make it better. Desperation is when you spend £106 million on a player with half a good season in Europe, not when you spend £60-70 million on a player who has already proven himself on Premier League and international level, is only 24 years old, and brings exactly what we need on our team. A lot of people were underwhelmed by the Mac Allister news until they watched him play last night, possibly for the first time with any specific interest. What did they see? A quality player running the game, and being the best on the pitch. Something that Mac Allister does quite often, without too much fuss ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23997 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 10:11:17 pm
Its May 2023. Its 6 years after the Neymar deal that distorted transfer fees for players, and exactly 5 months since the Fernandez deal to Chelsea further stupified the market.

Hence:

Don't let your head hurt over what amount clubs want for their players, especially if they are PL clubs.

Also: Don't let your head hurt over what your club deems okay to pay in order to get the players your club manager wants.

Its all pointless. It'll never make sense. The market is crazy.

J

Bruno is top 5 midfielders in this league and went for 40m just last season, we signed Gakpo for 37, there are still good deals out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23998 on: Today at 10:14:05 pm »
some days I scroll through the posts on this thread and come away with a mental picture of a bunch of ppl digging holes then filling them in,  then digging holes then filling them in, then digging holes then filling them in .....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23999 on: Today at 10:14:12 pm »
Baffling that Mac Callister signed a new deal before the WC when he'd be a free agent in the summer.

He held all the cards and its just amazing that him and his advisors let that happen.

We shouldn't be paying more than £40 million in that case.

