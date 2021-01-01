Some of our best players wouldn't have been classified as amazing players until after we signed him.
Did anyone think Jota was as good as he is when we signed him? Opinions ranged from mildly disappointed to pleased, no one expected him to be as good as he is.
Now we are linked to someone who is very highly rated, been performing very well for club and country, and the opinion of many is that he is some midtable bum
Under Edwards/Klopp, it was a faith that 90% of recruits would cut the mustard at the very top for us.
When everyone raved about Adama Traore in that Wolves team, on the other wing I thought Jota was the real dangerman. Highly effective, effortlessly eating up ground, great on the ball.
I still have that faith. The hopefully temporary bummer was the owners/club either being too tight and/or not having a Plan B when Tchouameni chose elsewhere.
I see this as one door closes, another opens. Other outstanding centre midfielders are available this summer.