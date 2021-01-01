People were using this as a reason not to extend Salah, a year later none are deserving of any type of raise....



Also Kone would cost 40-50m.



I dont think so... All these are numbers pulled out of thin air. Contrary to what everyone seems to think signings for 50m+ can still only be made by a handful of clubs. The market isnt that big. There's less than 30 clubs in the world that would willingly pay that much for a midfielder. So unless you have a bidding war between a few of these, you wont get 50 million. Most premier league teams can afford to pass on 35 million pound offers because of revenue but french clubs can't.There havent been more than a couple dozen midfielders that have cost that much in history. It's mad that sort of money is now being treated as normal for some odd reason. In our current squad only Naby has barely cost that much. If you go through the whole league you wouldnt find 10 midfielders who cost that much. Its bonkers that its normal all of a sudden.