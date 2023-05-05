« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23920 on: Today at 07:42:25 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 07:37:39 pm
Agreed. The fees quoted today are insane. And talking about clauses and bonuses as if they're free is absolutely nonsense. If we don't have to pay them it means the player has been a flop and a complete waste of money...

With the news Madrid is Bellinghams destination it seems to me we put all eggs in that basket, and the player has turned us down. And we're now scrambling in a panic to secure our other targets, but everyone knows we have that Bellingham money sitting around.

It never made any sense that we bid once and were surprised at the fee it would take.

Atrocious squad management.

Lets focus on what the recruitment team actually deliver not on the rumours, lets see where we are at by the start of pre season before we lose our shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23921 on: Today at 07:46:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:14:36 pm
In the press, his price is going up £10 million every couple of hours. Back in the real World, he will cost something like basic £55 million, plus £15 million in success based incentives. We will say that we bought him for £55 million, and Brighton will say that they sold him for £70 million ...
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:19:09 pm
Usually when the likes of Joyce are reporting our interest he's already signed..
Yeah I know aboot Joyce but this seems a bit early. Apart from the likes of Nunez who cost a fair wack we normally tend to find value in our signings. Gravenberch, seems like the type of sign wed normally make with regards to value in the market but I dont get the Mac Allister links. Just doesnt seem like us, imo. Even at 50 mil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23922 on: Today at 07:47:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:01:23 pm
We will have no one to play center and power forward with all these short players ...

Are you telling us that FSG spent this summer's transfer money on a basketball team?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23923 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:47:25 pm
Are you telling us that FSG spent this summer's transfer money on a basketball team?

No they spent it on Penguins.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23924 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:48:17 pm
No they spent it on Penguins.

They're trying to move the club to the Antarctic?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23925 on: Today at 07:53:28 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
They're trying to move the club to the Antarctic?

They will be playing in the Fortress of Solitude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23926 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:26:12 pm
I agree as he will be guaranteed game time but that isnt how the game works now.

If he got offered three times his wages he will want to go.

See Jude Bellingham people were thinking he is a sound guy he will not chase the money etc EVERY player will chase the money if they are in demand its just some go further than others ie Ronaldo.
It'd depend on whether he values money more than his career. I honestly don't see the point of us signing him because he's not the finished article and he'd to be playing regularly to get there. Look at Carvalho who's a good talent. Jude has earned his stripes at Dortmund and he's proven now. I wouldn't say joining 14-time European Champions is chasing money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23927 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:32:39 pm
Yes, it is in Argentina in the southern hemisphere

So it's May here. In Argentina it must be November.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23928 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Isn't Gundogan Klopp's version of Gundogan?
Yes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23929 on: Today at 07:56:17 pm
I do think the Mac Allister links are a smokescreen for someone like Ward-Prowse or Gallagher or maybe both. We don't want our interest known otherwise a bidding war will ensue and we are too clever for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23930 on: Today at 07:58:04 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
They're trying to move the club to the Antarctic?

RAWK Transfer Forum when Lijnders tells Klopp we don't need a 6:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBk9lLFWGcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBk9lLFWGcI</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23931 on: Today at 08:02:29 pm
50 million off the back of one senior season in professional football? Not having that either. These prices are either entirely made up or the enzo fernandez deal has created a price bubble that just will not sustain itself. I cannot see us wanting any part of deals as overpriced as these. Might as well look at other leagues and get more value because a player with 30 senior appearances in his career, 19 years of age, playing in a side rooted at the bottom of the division for most of the season is never going for 50 million except to someone like Boehly. We have been poor at squad management but we are not dumb enough to pay anywhere near that for Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23932 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:02:29 pm
50 million off the back of one senior season in professional football? Not having that either. These prices are either entirely made up or the enzo fernandez deal has created a price bubble that just will not sustain itself.

I remember people talking like this when Middlesbrough gave Ravanelli £42k a week in 1996, a third choice keeper probably gets more than this these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23933 on: Today at 08:16:05 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:46:17 pm
Yeah I know aboot Joyce but this seems a bit early. Apart from the likes of Nunez who cost a fair wack we normally tend to find value in our signings. Gravenberch, seems like the type of sign wed normally make with regards to value in the market but I dont get the Mac Allister links. Just doesnt seem like us, imo. Even at 50 mil

To be fair, we are a bit desperate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23934 on: Today at 08:26:16 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:58:04 pm
RAWK Transfer Forum when Lijnders tells Klopp we don't need a 6:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBk9lLFWGcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBk9lLFWGcI</a>

Gonna be many a sad sad penguin if so.Love Herzog btw.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23935 on: Today at 08:34:49 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:46:17 pm
Yeah I know aboot Joyce but this seems a bit early. Apart from the likes of Nunez who cost a fair wack we normally tend to find value in our signings. Gravenberch, seems like the type of sign wed normally make with regards to value in the market but I dont get the Mac Allister links. Just doesnt seem like us, imo. Even at 50 mil

Mate, Mac Allister is already the finished article. He is 24, playing for 3.5 seasons in the Premier League, a starter on the World Cup winning team. The only reason why RAWK was not so much aware of him is because of this obsession with Caicedo. I admit that I've started watching Brighton more often because I wanted to see what is all this fuss about Caicedo, but once you start watching them, very soon you realize that it is Mac Allister who is actually pulling the strings on their team, and that Caicedo (although he is very good at what he is doing) is the work horse on the team. In today's market, where Enzo Fernandez went for £106 million, his compatriot Mac Allister is easily worth £60 million, if not more ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23936 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:49 pm
Mate, Mac Allister is already the finished article. He is 24, playing for 3.5 seasons in the Premier League, a starter on the World Cup winning team. The only reason why RAWK was not so much aware of him is because of this obsession with Caicedo. I admit that I've started watching Brighton more often because I wanted to see what is all this fuss about Caicedo, but once you start watching them, very soon you realize that it is Mac Allister who is actually pulling the strings on their team, and that Caicedo (although he is very good at what he is doing) is the work horse on the team. In today's market, where Enzo Fernandez went for £106 million, his compatriot Mac Allister is easily worth £60 million, if not more ...

He is not worth £60m. Again if we pay that, we are just showing the world how desperate we have become.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23937 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:49 pm
Mate, Mac Allister is already the finished article. He is 24, playing for 3.5 seasons in the Premier League, a starter on the World Cup winning team. The only reason why RAWK was not so much aware of him is because of this obsession with Caicedo. I admit that I've started watching Brighton more often because I wanted to see what is all this fuss about Caicedo, but once you start watching them, very soon you realize that it is Mac Allister who is actually pulling the strings on their team, and that Caicedo (although he is very good at what he is doing) is the work horse on the team. In today's market, where Enzo Fernandez went for £106 million, his compatriot Mac Allister is easily worth £60 million, if not more ...

but aren't we crying out for a workhorse? or 2.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #23938 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:34 pm
French press linking us (and PSG) to Gonçalo Inácio

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-goncalo-inacio-un-temps-davance-pour-liverpool-05-05-2023-UUY4GNO7VNE7BIO4QAHXCFKB4M.php

A left sided centre back would make loads of sense

35m ish
I can get behind that. Now that's a reasonable price for an excellent player, and a sensible recruiting option.
