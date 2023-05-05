50 million off the back of one senior season in professional football? Not having that either. These prices are either entirely made up or the enzo fernandez deal has created a price bubble that just will not sustain itself. I cannot see us wanting any part of deals as overpriced as these. Might as well look at other leagues and get more value because a player with 30 senior appearances in his career, 19 years of age, playing in a side rooted at the bottom of the division for most of the season is never going for 50 million except to someone like Boehly. We have been poor at squad management but we are not dumb enough to pay anywhere near that for Lavia.