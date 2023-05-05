« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 786315 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23880 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:36:23 pm
How reliable is that Belgian journo RE: Lavia?

He did have Origi going to Milan about two months before it happened


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23881 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:07 pm
Craig obviously skipped high school Geography.

I didn't realise it was from an Argentinian journo  ;D


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23882 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:36:23 pm
How reliable is that Belgian journo RE: Lavia?

7.214


Online Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23883 on: Today at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:38:03 pm
He did have Origi going to Milan about two months before it happened

 :thumbsup



Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23884 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
French press linking us (and PSG) to Gonçalo Inácio

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-goncalo-inacio-un-temps-davance-pour-liverpool-05-05-2023-UUY4GNO7VNE7BIO4QAHXCFKB4M.php

A left sided centre back would make loads of sense

35m ish





Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23885 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm »
Another benefit with Lavia is that he will soon be eligible to be classed as a homegrown player


Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23886 on: Today at 06:49:57 pm »
Lavia, Mac Allister, Urgate do we suddenly have a problem with tall players? Most likely Lijnders making these calls


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23887 on: Today at 06:51:08 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:49:57 pm
Lavia, Mac Allister, Urgate do we suddenly have a problem with tall players? Most likely Lijnders making these calls

2 of those are 6ft+  :o


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23888 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:49:57 pm
Lavia, Mac Allister, Urgate do we suddenly have a problem with tall players? Most likely Lijnders making these calls
Two out of the three are 6 ft.  Am I being wooshed?





Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23889 on: Today at 06:52:42 pm »
Gladbach are signing Wiegl. Manu Kone is off elsewhere it seems.  :D


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23890 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:42 pm
Gladbach are signing Wiegl. Manu Kone is off elsewhere it seems.  :D

Not necessarily. He was on loan there this season and they've now triggered his relatively cheap buyout clause (8m)


Online DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23891 on: Today at 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:20:48 pm
Time to move on, neither of them are worth that money. No way are both of them worth 1 Bellingham.

Think I'll trust Jurgen and the club on this one.


Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23892 on: Today at 06:55:10 pm »
6' is the new 5'8".


Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23893 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:42 pm
Gladbach are signing Wiegl. Manu Kone is off elsewhere it seems.  :D
West Ham?


Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23894 on: Today at 06:56:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:51:08 pm
2 of those are 6ft+  :o
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:25 pm
Two out of the three are 6 ft.  Am I being wooshed?
None of them look as big as Henderson or Mane which IMO is small for midfielders


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23895 on: Today at 06:58:55 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:56:47 pm
None of them look as big as Henderson or Mane which IMO is small for midfielders

Mane was about 5ft 10 wasn't he? Two of these are at least 2" taller :D

And Hendo is the same height as them both, approx 182cm


Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23896 on: Today at 07:01:06 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:56:47 pm
None of them look as big as Henderson or Mane which IMO is small for midfielders
Sadio is 5ft 9!!





Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23897 on: Today at 07:01:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:58:55 pm
Mane was about 5ft 10 wasn't he? Two of these are at least 2" taller :D

And Hendo is the same height as them both, approx 182cm
Interesting, I guess it might me their overall build then


Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23898 on: Today at 07:01:23 pm »
We will have no one to play center and power forward with all these short players ...


Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23899 on: Today at 07:06:01 pm »
Messi will look up to them



Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23900 on: Today at 07:09:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:34 pm
French press linking us (and PSG) to Gonçalo Inácio

https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-goncalo-inacio-un-temps-davance-pour-liverpool-05-05-2023-UUY4GNO7VNE7BIO4QAHXCFKB4M.php

A left sided centre back would make loads of sense

35m ish
They are reliable but they are feeding on the Portuguese press in this article. £40m, the player is open to a move and we've held talks. Interesting...
 


Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23901 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm »
Are our targets usually known to journos this early? Something doesnt feel right aboot Mac Allister links for that much the way weve bought in the past





Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23902 on: Today at 07:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:09:34 pm
Are our targets usually known to journos this early? Something doesnt feel right aboot Mac Allister links for that much the way weve bought in the past
We are looking at getting players in early to avoid repeating some of the mistakes we made last season. We're not messing around this time.

