How reliable is that Belgian journo RE: Lavia?
Craig obviously skipped high school Geography.
He did have Origi going to Milan about two months before it happened
Lavia, Mac Allister, Urgate do we suddenly have a problem with tall players? Most likely Lijnders making these calls
Gladbach are signing Wiegl. Manu Kone is off elsewhere it seems.
Time to move on, neither of them are worth that money. No way are both of them worth 1 Bellingham.
2 of those are 6ft+
Two out of the three are 6 ft. Am I being wooshed?
None of them look as big as Henderson or Mane which IMO is small for midfielders
Mane was about 5ft 10 wasn't he? Two of these are at least 2" taller And Hendo is the same height as them both, approx 182cm
French press linking us (and PSG) to Gonçalo Inácio https://www.leparisien.fr/sports/football/psg/psg-goncalo-inacio-un-temps-davance-pour-liverpool-05-05-2023-UUY4GNO7VNE7BIO4QAHXCFKB4M.phpA left sided centre back would make loads of sense 35m ish
Are our targets usually known to journos this early? Something doesnt feel right aboot Mac Allister links for that much the way weve bought in the past
