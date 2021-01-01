Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.



Exactly this. With the disaster of a season we've had, just the last 6 or so games where we've have the box midfield of Fab-Trent-Jones-Hendo, we have improved to currently playing at top 4 level, having greater control of football matches.Replace our current #8s with Mac Allister & Mount, coupled with a good pre-season for all the other guys, & we shall challenge for the title again I believe. If we continue our current form into next season, & begin strongly, we shall do much, much better than we have this season, hence why I envision us challenging again.Both Mac Allister & Mount will enhance this system no end. Mac Allister will help with ball retention/possession & help Trent with playmaking from deep, & Mount will bring assists, goals, & crossing ability to the RCM that Hendo plays now. Mount is actually unique for this system because he has the skillset to also play the LCM role. Like Jones he has played as a left-winger so he can play that LCM role as Jones is currently playing it (going on the outside & attacking the box from there). And because in this system the LW occupies more left-central areas than hugging the touchline, Mount can also play as the defacto LW (aka Diaz's role) in this system.He gives us so many choices.Just get them 2 done already.