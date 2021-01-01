« previous next »
Belgian journo apparently hinting that we're going in for Lavia.  :D
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:21:02 am
Or?

Wants CL football.

Nonsense this. He clearly isnt after just CL football.

Think Mount and MacAlister are done deals.

What we have now are all clubs not saying this player or that player is leaving. When Klop was asked about Milner he was like we talk he knows how much i rate him and nothing is done. Hes clearly off to Brighton.

Remember, a few months back it came out that Klopp had good chats with targets.

Now, unless Chelsea offer Mount something silly or MacAlister is turned by City in the 11th hour I expect both to sign for us.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:22:09 am
Sorry, this is just nonsense to me - how can you say that players of the quality of Mac Allister and Mount don't fix any issues? I want a defensive midfielder as much as the next person, but you plug these two into our midfield this season and we're a much, much better proposition.


Exactly this. With the disaster of a season we've had, just the last 6 or so games where we've have the box midfield of Fab-Trent-Jones-Hendo, we have improved to currently playing at top 4 level, having greater control of football matches.

Replace our current #8s with Mac Allister & Mount, coupled with a good pre-season for all the other guys, & we shall challenge for the title again I believe. If we continue our current form into next season, & begin strongly, we shall do much, much better than we have this season, hence why I envision us challenging again.

Both Mac Allister & Mount will enhance this system no end. Mac Allister will help with ball retention/possession & help Trent with playmaking from deep, & Mount will bring assists, goals, & crossing ability to the RCM that Hendo plays now. Mount is actually unique for this system because he has the skillset to also play the LCM role. Like Jones he has played as a left-winger so he can play that LCM role as Jones is currently playing it (going on the outside & attacking the box from there). And because in this system the LW occupies more left-central areas than hugging the touchline, Mount can also play as the defacto LW (aka Diaz's role) in this system.

He gives us so many choices.

Just get them 2 done already.
Wonder if the unveiling of our new(if any) players will be like receiving the latest PlayStation/Xbox or an Atari console?  ;D
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:56:55 pm

Exactly this. With the disaster of a season we've had, just the last 6 or so games where we've have the box midfield of Fab-Trent-Jones-Hendo, we have improved to currently playing at top 4 level, having greater control of football matches.

Replace our current #8s with Mac Allister & Mount, coupled with a good pre-season for all the other guys, & we shall challenge for the title again I believe. If we continue our current form into next season, & begin strongly, we shall do much, much better than we have this season, hence why I envision us challenging again.

Both Mac Allister & Mount will enhance this system no end. Mac Allister will help with ball retention/possession & help Trent with playmaking from deep, & Mount will bring assists, goals, & crossing ability to the RCM that Hendo plays now. Mount is actually unique for this system because he has the skillset to also play the LCM role. Like Jones he has played as a left-winger so he can play that LCM role as Jones is currently playing it (going on the outside & attacking the box from there). And because in this system the LW occupies more left-central areas than hugging the touchline, Mount can also play as the defacto LW (aka Diaz's role) in this system.

He gives us so many choices.

Just get them 2 done already.

You think the biggest issue in midfield this season, has been ball retention/possession and creating goals?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:58:43 pm
You think the biggest issue in midfield this season, has been ball retention/possession and creating goals?

The ball retention has definitely played a part, to be fair. The more you have the ball and the less you give it away, the less times you're going to get countered on.

Man City's system is just as open as ours, they just give opponents far fewer opportunities to exploit it.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:40:02 pm
What do we make of the Burger posting a pen emoji yesterday on Twitter?

Just fishing for people to subscribe to the rag that pays him?
Who the fuck is the Burger?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:08:14 pm
Who the fuck is the Burger?

Burger head Pearce.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:03:34 pm
The ball retention has definitely played a part, to be fair. The more you have the ball and the less you give it away, the less times you're going to get countered on.

Man City's system is just as open as ours, they just give opponents far fewer opportunities to exploit it.

I always feel that ManC leave a sitter unmoving in front of the CB's, sometimes two when they play great attacking teams (us).  With their fullbacks not doing a TAA/Robertson.

Guardiola obsessing a bit with not conceding goals.

Whereas Klopp plays risk and reward.   
 
 
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:03:34 pm
The ball retention has definitely played a part, to be fair. The more you have the ball and the less you give it away, the less times you're going to get countered on.

Man City's system is just as open as ours, they just give opponents far fewer opportunities to exploit it.

And they have midfielders that can run with the ball better and I think with signing the likes of Mount and Mac Allister thats what we are aiming to improve on.

City don't defend anywhere near as high as they used to, they've definitely tweaked that.  When they lose the ball it's everyone back into shape and they pack the middle.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:19 pm
Belgian journo apparently hinting that we're going in for Lavia.  :D

𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 - @SachaTavolieri: @LFC interest in Romeo Lavia is confirmed and concrete. Hes TOP on the list of the board. Price tag of £50M - Southampton prefer to sell him elsewhere than @ManCity because they have a buyback clause of £40M ⏳✅
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:58:43 pm
You think the biggest issue in midfield this season, has been ball retention/possession and creating goals?

Effective pressing has been the problem, which going by the vast improvement these past 5 games, will be much better next season. The tweak to bring Trent next to Fab has helped us have more bodies in there, hence making us compact hence making pressing much better.

That said, having better ball retention & an actual goal threat from midfield will ALSO enable us to be better all round next season. Mac Allister & Mount would add both.
FSG mingebags have cut down on overseas travel so our scouts only getting around Premier league grounds it seems
Argentinan sources saying a deal is very loose and it will be up to £80m this seems a lot, but then Chelsea broke the market I guess
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:03:34 pm
The ball retention has definitely played a part, to be fair. The more you have the ball and the less you give it away, the less times you're going to get countered on.

Man City's system is just as open as ours, they just give opponents far fewer opportunities to exploit it.

We average 61% possession this season, 3% less than last season.


I don't think its anywhere near the biggest issue this season, we average more possession than Arsenal for example.

Man City's system isn't as open as ours and they have a 6 still in his prime.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:29:31 pm
FSG mingebags have cut down on overseas travel so our scouts only getting around Premier league grounds it seems

Gravenberch - Germany
Bellingham - Germany
Barella - Italy
Inácio - Portugal

Guess they could have taken the car.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:27:40 pm
Effective pressing has been the problem, which going by the vast improvement these past 5 games, will be much better next season. The tweak to bring Trent next to Fab has helped us have more bodies in there, hence making us compact hence making pressing much better.

That said, having better ball retention & an actual goal threat from midfield will ALSO enable us to be better all round next season. Mac Allister & Mount would add both.

We don't need goal threat from midfield as much as we need athletes who can also play in there, I've never once looked at our woes this season and thought, we need another attacking midfielder.

Mac Allister is ok, we certainly don't need Mount on top of that if we sign him.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:27:02 pm
𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 - @SachaTavolieri: @LFC interest in Romeo Lavia is confirmed and concrete. Hes TOP on the list of the board. Price tag of £50M - Southampton prefer to sell him elsewhere than @ManCity because they have a buyback clause of £40M ⏳✅

Wonder when the buyback clause is active from? Because if they offer the clause to Southampton they have to accept dont they?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Argentinan sources saying a deal is very loose and it will be up to £80m this seems a lot, but then Chelsea broke the market I guess

They had £600m to spend. We don't. Spending £80m on him is mad.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:32:34 pm
Wonder when the buyback clause is active from? Because if they offer the clause to Southampton they have to accept dont they?

If memory serves me right somebody in this thread mentioned that the clause for City to buy him back is active in 2024, not this summer.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:31:18 pm
Gravenberch - Germany
Bellingham - Germany
Barella - Italy
Inácio - Portugal

Guess they could have taken the car.

Can get a fucking return to Europe on easyjet for a tenner
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Argentinan sources saying a deal is very loose and it will be up to £80m this seems a lot, but then Chelsea broke the market I guess

A big portion of that supposed £80m better be made up of hard to attain add ons. Madness otherwise.
Man City have a buy back clause of 40 million for Lavia but that's for summer 2024. They'd prefer to sell Lavia for a bit more this summer though. Hence why we're going in.
If you want a premier league player these days find his worth, then add 50% and that's what he costs.
We won't be signing Ugarate and Lavia imo. It'll be one or the other.
