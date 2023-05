World Cup performances are relevant in two ways.



It bumps up prices, it's accepted that Bellingham's value rocketed after Qatar.



Plus in Mac A's case it showed that he can live with quality opponents in pressure situations. In the final he outclassed Tchoumeni, Rabiot and Griezmann. If you refused to watch the final, you can still watch his performance on YouTube. Ideal credentials for the pressure Liverpool face every week in the PL or cups.