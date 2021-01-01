The biggest issue at this time of year is that we only know half of the picture, if that. We assume the names being linked are the only names that count, and that if certain positions aren't being discussed in the media that the club doesn't think they need filled. Think that's the situation we're in currently. Mac Allister seems to be happening, and that makes people think he's the priority - when the reality may be that it's just the easiest deal to complete, since Brighton have clearly accepted he's off.



I think if you were to go back to this time last year, it wasn't nailed on we'd sign an attacker. But we'd almost certainly done loads of prep work on Nunez, in the knowledge that Mane was off - something that wasn't public at this stage. I wonder if it's similar with this much-coveted defensive midfielder. Not necessarily saying that we need Fabinho to go for it to happen (although that wouldn't surprise me) just that we may have concrete plans that haven't become public yet.