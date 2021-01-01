« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 782607 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23640 on: Today at 11:26:37 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:06:47 am
Neil Jones article: https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/liverpool-brighton-alexis-mac-allister-spearhead-midfield-rebuild/blt127c3e6e98ff417b

For Killer:

I find it interesting in that line that it kind of writes off Lindstrom, Tielemans, Nunes and Nerves as "have also been linked" as if yo say Niel Jones has no understanding of our interest in them but there are links. It includes Gravenberch in that as well although the links to him are as solid as it gets.

So if I am reading that, I say Jones believes are top targets are Mac Allister, Mount, and Barella, with Gravenberch strongly linked elsewhere too.

The starting position of Brighton being £70 million makes be think it goes down to £60 million in the end (compared to Caicedo where £70 million was rejected outright).

I wouldn't be shocked if we end up with Mac Allister, Mount, and Gravenberch, and I'd be really happy with that.

The Barella link is really interesting though. I do feel he is the best available midfielder next to Bellingham, just never thought we stood a chance of him due to his own personal preferences
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23641 on: Today at 11:27:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:25:32 am
Looks like someone's managed to get a hold of Jurgen's phone and read his messages.

Doesn't sound like you're dealing with it  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23642 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
Xhaka and Partey are gash and have been top of the league for a lot of the season. If we get a couple of good midfielders I think we will be challenging next year.

Also, if Mac Allister is hesitating because of CL football then fuck him off. Klopp wants players to push the train not jump on a running one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23643 on: Today at 11:37:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:14:44 am
Another raid on Fulham?

Palinha's twice put in dominant performances, but this ship has sailed now. It was probably last season or never, given his age and contract remaining at a PL club.

His replacement at Sporting seems gettable though!

Quote from: BER on Today at 11:18:02 am
Fabinho/Henderson will share the DM role next season, deal with it.
is this addressing Klopp and Ljinders ;D

they'll certainly have their hands full again if this is the case, trying to compensate!

pretty sure Thiago covering Fabinho in the 6 role when Fabinho was at yellow card jeopardy shows that Henderson isn't trusted at 6 anymore though, to be fair - which feels about right, given his urge to leave his position on walkabout and struggle to drop into his correct starting position
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23644 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:33:21 am
Xhaka and Partey are gash and have been top of the league for a lot of the season. If we get a couple of good midfielders I think we will be challenging next year.

Also, if Mac Allister is hesitating because of CL football then fuck him off. Klopp wants players to push the train not jump on a running one.
If we make the right signings we will be competitive. I believe our forwards are too good not to be.  Being competitive and managing to get more points than City is another matter but that's only because they have broken the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23645 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:33:21 am
Also, if Mac Allister is hesitating because of CL football then fuck him off. Klopp wants players to push the train not jump on a running one.

Well, if you believe Calciomrcatto, he is hesitating :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23646 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:18:02 am
Fabinho/Henderson will share the DM role next season, deal with it.
I don't buy that at all. If you look at the way we've set up to try and cover for our deficiencies, I don't believe that makes sense. People are just reading too much into links from journos who have been several steps behind a lot of our transfers in recent years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23647 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:33:21 am
Xhaka and Partey are gash and have been top of the league for a lot of the season. If we get a couple of good midfielders for the system I think we will be challenging next year.

Also, if Mac Allister is hesitating because of CL football then fuck him off. Klopp wants players to push the train not jump on a running one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23648 on: Today at 11:46:35 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:18 am
I saw Gundogan likely to stay now as Barca can't afford him.

I think that works in our favour because City could easily come in and gazump us for him I'd expect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23649 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1654412114528980992?s=20

Mac is keen on LFC move. The Argentinean source that someone posted yesterday talked about us practically having an agreement with him with just a few things left to finalize his contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23650 on: Today at 11:51:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:47:51 am
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1654412114528980992?s=20

Mac is keen on LFC move. The Argentinean source that someone posted yesterday talked about us practically having an agreement with him with just a few things left to finalize his contract.
Yeah. Not dragging his usual commitment into doubt, but last night's performance seems like a farewell performance, which might just have been sparked by "something else"... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23651 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:33:21 am
Xhaka and Partey are gash and have been top of the league for a lot of the season. If we get a couple of good midfielders I think we will be challenging next year.

Also, if Mac Allister is hesitating because of CL football then fuck him off. Klopp wants players to push the train not jump on a running one.

Great point.  And thats not us as outsiders, Arsenal fans have been highly critical of Partey last few months.

With Mac A i blank out hacks making things up.  The only known bits come from his father.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23652 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
The biggest issue at this time of year is that we only know half of the picture, if that. We assume the names being linked are the only names that count, and that if certain positions aren't being discussed in the media that the club doesn't think they need filled. Think that's the situation we're in currently. Mac Allister seems to be happening, and that makes people think he's the priority - when the reality may be that it's just the easiest deal to complete, since Brighton have clearly accepted he's off.

I think if you were to go back to this time last year, it wasn't nailed on we'd sign an attacker. But we'd almost certainly done loads of prep work on Nunez, in the knowledge that Mane was off - something that wasn't public at this stage. I wonder if it's similar with this much-coveted defensive midfielder. Not necessarily saying that we need Fabinho to go for it to happen (although that wouldn't surprise me) just that we may have concrete plans that haven't become public yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23653 on: Today at 11:58:42 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23654 on: Today at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:22:47 am
Mount 70m, Nunes 65m, Gallagher 60m, Mac Allister 70m is crazy. We are going big!!

Mac A is the stand out player there. Bosses midfields every week, brilliant in the WC including against that France midfield (check out the videos).

Anyone here unimpressed by Nunes? I watched him at games twice this season, both times the games passed him by.

Gallagher is a disrupter with a great engine, but he doesnt at present have the skill set to boss 90% of PL games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23655 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm »
Quote from: TtotheVizzo on Today at 11:46:35 am
I think that works in our favour because City could easily come in and gazump us for him I'd expect.

Absolutely.

If Chelsea want £75m for Mount i hope we go elsewhere and worry about HG quota another day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23656 on: Today at 12:15:06 pm »
If we can get Mac and Ugarte, as early deals, then this is really good.

You get energy, tackling, nous, ability and a bit of snark. Average ages way down and Hendo can put his feet up.

I hope Klopp continues or tweaks his current formation on and off the ball, with Trent, as it looks the future for us.

Pre-season for Darwin, Cody, Baj and all and we have something to work with.

*My caveat is the hope Man City also get hit with the biggest PL sanctions ever, and Pep sprints out of town in an explosion of spleen, paella and battered ego.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23657 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm »


would love to see us linked to Eze or Kudus for the attacking midfield position, Ugarte/MacAllister are both not the quickest, some additional dynamism in midfield would be very beneficial
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23658 on: Today at 12:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:22:18 pm

would love to see us linked to Eze or Kudus for the attacking midfield position, Ugarte/MacAllister are both not the quickest, some additional dynamism in midfield would be very beneficial
Ugarte is a very fast DM.
faster top speed than Bellingham who we all know is a great athlete.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23659 on: Today at 12:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:22:18 pm

would love to see us linked to Eze or Kudus for the attacking midfield position, Ugarte/MacAllister are both not the quickest, some additional dynamism in midfield would be very beneficial

Can only assume you've not even watched a clip of Ugarte :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23660 on: Today at 12:33:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:15:06 pm
If we can get Mac and Ugarte, as early deals, then this is really good.

You get energy, tackling, nous, ability and a bit of snark. Average ages way down and Hendo can put his feet up.

I hope Klopp continues or tweaks his current formation on and off the ball, with Trent, as it looks the future for us.

Pre-season for Darwin, Cody, Baj and all and we have something to work with.

*My caveat is the hope Man City also get hit with the biggest PL sanctions ever, and Pep sprints out of town in an explosion of spleen, paella and battered ego.

Would be quite happy with this. Think we'll see another centre back coming in as well since it looks like Matip is off. Despite some of the misgivings around Mount, I'd be very happy if he came here. I do rate him and he'd add to the depth in midfield along with the homegrown status.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23661 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
We don't need more attackers. A back-up DM should have been a top priority last summer; a starting one should be the top target this summer. Everyone last summer would have known we'd likely need 2-3 midfielders by this sumner due to the contracts of Milner, Ox and Keita expiring. We still need 2-3 midfielders. Now we also need a new CB and we probably need at least a 3rd keeper too. Attacking players are far down the list of priorities
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23662 on: Today at 12:37:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:31:03 pm
Can only assume you've not even watched a clip of Ugarte :D

Never assume anything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23663 on: Today at 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:45 pm
We don't need more attackers. A back-up DM should have been a top priority last summer; a starting one should be the top target this summer. Everyone last summer would have known we'd likely need 2-3 midfielders by this sumner due to the contracts of Milner, Ox and Keita expiring. We still need 2-3 midfielders. Now we also need a new CB and we probably need at least a 3rd keeper too. Attacking players are far down the list of priorities

I think we need an attacker but agree its down the list of priorities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23664 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:37:44 pm
Never assume anything

Well it was assume that or to know you're as unable to identify someone with pace as you are someone who lifts weights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23665 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:35:45 pm
We don't need more attackers. A back-up DM should have been a top priority last summer; a starting one should be the top target this summer. Everyone last summer would have known we'd likely need 2-3 midfielders by this sumner due to the contracts of Milner, Ox and Keita expiring. We still need 2-3 midfielders. Now we also need a new CB and we probably need at least a 3rd keeper too. Attacking players are far down the list of priorities

Baj is the backup DM, we will sign at least two midfielders

A left footed wide forward will help us not run Salah into the ground
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23666 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
I think MacAlister is a super tidy player, I have one concern and that is he isnt the quickest (as mentioned above). If we need legs in midfield, I don't think it will be him that gives us them. Anyway, sure the club will get it right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23667 on: Today at 12:39:57 pm »
I'd love someone like Thuram. Keita when he showed his best had the ability to take out two or three players with a nice dribble or a sharp turn, Thuram has that in his locker. 22, still raw but I think he'd be great here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23668 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:39:34 pm
Well it was assume that or to know you're as unable to identify someone with pace as you are someone who lifts weights.

Youre confusing too speed with recovery pace, acceleration over short distances, from what i can see Ugarte isnt that quick over short distances but is fine once he gets into his stride
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23669 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:39:35 pm
Baj is the backup DM, we will sign at least two midfielders

We need one capable of starting that can actively challenge Fabinho for a starting role. Additionally there's the possibility that we'll be replacing him next summer. We'll probably end up signing 4-5 midfielders over the next three windows
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23670 on: Today at 12:48:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:43:30 pm
We need one capable of starting that can actively challenge Fabinho for a starting role. Additionally there's the possibility that we'll be replacing him next summer. We'll probably end up signing 4-5 midfielders over the next three windows

or we might use Morton/someone else from the academy could step up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23671 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:39:57 pm
I'd love someone like Thuram. Keita when he showed his best had the ability to take out two or three players with a nice dribble or a sharp turn, Thuram has that in his locker. 22, still raw but I think he'd be great here.

Keita broke our hearts. Naby in that Leipzig team  hed now go for £100m+ easy.

I can only imagine the lessons Klopp and co will be learning from that one. He looked a nailed on success for us at the time. It will really influence our next midfield signings imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #23672 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:48:52 pm
or we might use Morton/someone else from the academy could step up
we have no midfield including Morton good enough physically.
