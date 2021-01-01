If we can get Mac and Ugarte, as early deals, then this is really good.
You get energy, tackling, nous, ability and a bit of snark. Average ages way down and Hendo can put his feet up.
I hope Klopp continues or tweaks his current formation on and off the ball, with Trent, as it looks the future for us.
Pre-season for Darwin, Cody, Baj and all and we have something to work with.
*My caveat is the hope Man City also get hit with the biggest PL sanctions ever, and Pep sprints out of town in an explosion of spleen, paella and battered ego.